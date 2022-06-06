Partial Closure EA MT4
- Utilities
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Juvenille Emperor LimitedHello, I'm Eleni Anna Branou, a 51-year-old specialist in designing efficient expert advisors, indicators, and utilities exclusively available on the MQL5.com Market. I aim to offer valuable products at competitive prices, ensuring the best user experience and support for my customers.
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 3 July 2025
- Activations: 20
Partial Closure EA MT4 allows you to partially close any trade on your account, manually by a chosen percentage of the lot size and/or by trade ticket, or automatically at specified percentages of the TP/SL level, closing a percentage of the initial lot size across up to 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels. It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols.
Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure EA MT4 and try it on your demo account: here
Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT4 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.
Partial Closure EA MT4 Installation & User Guide | Update of a Purchased Product
Features
- Extremely easy and straightforward interface
- Works smoothly on any chart, account type, or broker
- Automatic partial closure of managed trades at specified TP/SL levels, closing independent percentages of the initial lot size across up to 10 TP and 10 SL levels
- Manual partial closure of all managed trades or any individual trade by ticket number, based on a percentage of the lot size
- Option to move the stop loss to break even for the remaining portion of trades automatically partially closed as above
- Option to move the stop loss to break even once a specified profit level (in points) is reached
- Ability to exclude certain magic numbers, comments, or symbol trades from management
- Compatible with MQL5 VPS
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74
#tags partial close closure partially close manual partial closing automatic partial closure utility close percentage of trade lot size take profit stop loss level expert advisor ea robot bot panel pad metatrader mt4 mt5
Works exactly as promised. Easy to use, reliable. Thank you. :)