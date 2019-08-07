HurtLockerPro Risk Manager

Risk manager





Risk manager - it will simplify the tracking of drawdown and will notify you (alert) when the specified risk is reached, and close/lock orders when the critical DD risk level is reached.





If the specified drawdown is exceeded, you can choose two options for actions:

All orders will be closed that mean loss will be fixed on depo. The terminal also closes.

Instead of fixing the loss on depo, the opposite order will be opened - orders locking will occure. Not a single order will be closed. The logic of unlocking locks can be found in my book.





The only thing you should do is not disable the risk manager! This is a guarantee of your saved deposit.





PARAMETERS

calculateFrom - How risk will be calculated

Balance - calculate risk from balance e.g. deposit

Equity - calculate risk from equity





closeAllOrdersOnRisk = Risk percent. If the current risk reaches this level, then all orders will either be closed and fix the risk on the deposit, or locked (on each pair, the locking order will be opened separately)

rescueDepositBy = Type of rescue

lock = risk is locked, i.e. orders are not closed

close = risk is fixed by deposit

just_info = no actions will be done. Just displayed Information





showAlertIfRisk = Percentage level at which the alert is displayed (pop-up window), as well as this information is written to the logs





howOftenShowAlert = Frequency of opening alert (pop-up) with information on reaching a certain level each_1_minute = once per minute,

once every 5 minutes,

once every 15 minutes,

once every 30 minutes,

times in one hour,

once in 4 hours,

once a day

showOnChartInfo = Show or hide information on the chart.

onChartCorner = In which corner will the information be displayed

topLeft = in the upper left corner

topRight = in the upper right corner

bottomLeft = in the lower left corner

bottomRight = in the lower right corner







