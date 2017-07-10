Lot Calculate

This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management.

There is only one customizable parameter:

  • MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation.

The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value.

Genious is simplicity!

Happy trading!

Recommended products
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilities
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilities
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilities
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. Our best seller for MT4 — Gold Viper Breakout (XAUUSD, MT4 version): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182520 Want it traded autom
FREE
Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT4 is a free local MetaTrader 4 utility for manual traders. It helps calculate an estimated lot size before opening a trade manually. The calculation is based on account size, trade direction, entry price, stop loss, risk percentage or fixed money risk, and broker symbol settings. The main purpose is simple: Enter your setup → define your risk → get the suggested lot size. The panel also shows useful pre-trade information such as spread, risk amount, SL/TP distance
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.29 (31)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.77 (44)
Utilities
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.27 (59)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Utilities
I think everyone knows such a rule of money management as "Safe". For those who are not aware, the safe assumes closing half of the position after the profit on the transaction has equaled the size of the stop. Thus, even if the price reverses and catches the stop, you will not lose money, because exactly the same amount of profit was received when closing part of the position earlier. The Safety Expert Advisor has only one setting – the closing lot. Leaving it at position 0, the adviser will
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilities
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Utilities
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines MT4
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This MQL4 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
InnovaDash Smart Sync MT4
Blok Capital
Utilities
InnovaDash Smart Sync is the official data connector designed to bridge your MetaTrader terminal directly to your InnovaDash Analytics dashboard. Built for professional traders, this lightweight utility runs silently in the background, automatically pushing your live equity updates, open positions, and historical trading data to InnovaDash. Why InnovaDash? InnovaDash is a premium, cloud-based quantitative analytics suite that transforms your raw trade data into actionable insights to improve
FREE
SX Theme Setter MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Utilities
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
FREE
EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel MT4
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilities
EA Close All Set TPSL All  Panel MT4 EA Close All Set TPSL All MT4 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently. With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.       [MT5 Version --->  click . ] Key Features On-Chart Control Panel – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design. Close All Orders – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and Pe
FREE
Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilities
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
GammaOrderBook Gex Levels for SP500
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Utilities
Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from the options market displayed on your SP500 chart. Updates every 30 minutes. Full description: GammaOrderBook Free — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed. What You See • GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors) • Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes • Panorama V4 — Multi
FREE
Grid Assistant Pro
Alessandro De Cristofaro
Utilities
Grid Assistant Pro – Utility for Managing Grid Strategies on MetaTrader 4 Grid Assistant Pro is a professional utility that helps traders manage and monitor unidirectional grid strategies directly from the MT4 chart. It provides a visual dashboard , clear controls, and automated risk protection features for precise and efficient grid operation. Key Features Visual Dashboard Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Drawdown %, Free Margin Grid status: active and pending or
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Eagle Local Trade Copier
Giovanni Bengalis
Utilities
Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4  is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave ter
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
More from author
MA Color
Maksim Neimerik
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Moving Average Color Moving Average (MA) is a trend indicator, which is a curved line that is calculated based on price changes. Accordingly, the moving average is the trader’s assistant, which confirms the trend. On the chart it looks like a bending line that repeats the price movement, but more smoothly. Moving Average Color it is a standard moving average indicator with a color change when the trend direction changes. The ability to set additional levels has also been added. It is a handy too
FREE
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
FREE
Day By Day
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Day By Day Требования к использованию советника: Для работы даного советника никакие требования не предусмотрены! Советник представляет собой систему, которая работает по сигналам индикатора RSI. Работает советник по времени терминала с 10:00 по 10:20, это значит что в это время он пытается войти в рынок, если по истечении этого времени войти не удается - ждет следующего дня. Рекомендуемая валюта: EURUSD, USDJPY; Таймфрейм : H1; Мониторинг:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/557506 Оптимальные на
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Divergence Reader
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
Divergence Reader - индикатор который поможет Вам идентифицировать на графике дивергенцию и конвергенцию. Настройки Type - выбор типа сигнала (дивергенция, конвергенция, оба сигнала); Minimum length of divergence (Candle) - минимальная длинна сигнала (в свечах); MACD SETTINGS - настройки индикатора МАСD; Важно! Индикатор не рисует графику на истории! Для визуальной проверки индикатора рекоммендую использовать тестер.
FREE
Info Line
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Утилита Info Line представляет собой горизонтальную линию которая показывает общую прибыль (убыток) по всех ордерах открытых по валютной паре на график которой она установлена.  Отображаемая информация: Количество пунктов от текущей цены до линии; Общая прибыль (убыток) по всех ордерах графика; Общее количество BUY лотов; Общее количество SELL лотов; Кроме того утилита "умеет" ставить стопы на выбранную цену (цену линии). В настройках можно выбрать: Отображать информацию только по BUY ордерам; О
FREE
BarsStreet
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
Features This indicator determines the consecutive bullish and bearish bars; It graphically displays from 4 to 12 consecutive bullish and bearish bars with an alert; It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements; It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history, where the graphical elements of the indicator are to be drawn (0 = all available bars); There is an option to change the size of the graphical elements. This indicator is well suited for trading binary
Night Raven Martin
Maksim Neimerik
2.8 (5)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use: the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! The EA is a system that trades the signals generated by the following indicators: Bollinger Bands, Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA works from 00:05 to 08:00, terminal time. By default, all orders are closed at 23:59 (can be modified). Important!!! The EA operation start time should match the American trading session close time, while the operation end time should coincide with the E
Bars Street with levels
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
Features This indicator determines consecutive bullish and bearish bars; Determines the High and Low for the last N bars (N can be changed in the settings); It shows the Buy and Sell signals based on the values of other indicators, such as Bollinger Bands, Stochastic and MACD; It graphically displays from 4 to 12 consecutive bullish and bearish bars with an alert; It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements; It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history,
MA Signal
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
It is a simple indicator showing the moments of intersection of two Moving Averages, and it can be an indefensible tool for use in some trading systems. When the MAs intersect, the indicator draws arrows in accordance with the crossover direction and generates and alert. Indicator parameters Period Fast MA - fast Moving Average period; Period Slow MA - slow Moving Average period; Method MA - Moving Average method; Apply to - price used for MA calculation; Alert - alert; Number of history bars -
Eclipse
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
This is a versatile Expert Advisor for trading on any currency pairs. The EA applies only Moving Average in trading. When a price retreats to a preset distance, the robot places a grid of pending orders and averages the profit while they are opened. A news filter has been added to the Expert Advisor! Recommended Usage Low spread; Currency pair - any (recommended - EURUSD and GBPUSD); Timeframe - М30; In the news filter settings, it is recommended to set 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after the
Stochastic Average
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
The indicator is a good tool for scalping. The entry points are defined using auxiliary indicators, such as Stochastic and Simple Moving Average. The indicator is represented by arrows showing the likely market direction. The signal appears right after the current candle close. Recommended parameters: Currency pair - any; Timeframe - no less than М5. Parameters Size of the indicator labe - graphical label size; The position of the indicator label (in points) - label position relative to the cur
Button Story
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
This utility is a functional panel for manual trading. A special feature provided by the panel is the possibility to choose the stealth mode, in which operation is invisible to the broker! In this mode, a trader can open one sell and one buy order (in future updates, the number of orders will be increased). Any number of orders can be opened in the normal mode. In the assistant parameters, you can set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, etc. In addition, you can control drawdown and limit it
Shooting Stars
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
The Shooting Stars indicator is designed to search for the Shooting Star and Hanging Man patterns on charts of any currency pairs. Features Displays 5 unidirectional candles. This indicator identifies the Shooting Star and Hanging Man patterns. Once a pattern is identified, the indicator shows a confirmation signal. It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements. It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history, where the graphical elements of the indicator ar
Synevir
Maksim Neimerik
5 (1)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use: the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the most popular well performing systems. This Expert Advisor belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic, RSI and Moving Average. Recommended Expert Advisor operation time is from 00:05 to 08:00 (the interval between the close of the A
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
Martingale System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
I present you an Expert Advisor based on the Martingale system. The trading volume used for opening positions depends on the parameters Lot and Multiplier. Martingale system, which proportionally increases the trade volume according to set parameters, is applied when you open a trade. Please note that the EA features the ability to select the trading direction: Buy or Sell. Recommendations: Currency pair: any; Timeframe: the EA is optimized for Н1, but any timeframe can be used. Other: the trad
Black Square
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor with the elements of graphics trading. It performs trading operations using the "Rectangle" (or "Square") shape. The Expert Advisor automatically draws a square and opens a Buy or Sell orders when the price crosses its lower or upper bounds respectively. The shape can be drawn manually. For this purpose you should disable the auto drawing feature in the Expert Advisor settings. If the price moves in the wrong direction, the Expert Advisor sets up to four orders in accor
Solaris
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Представляю Вашему вниманию советник Solaris, который торгует по принципу выставления разнонаправленых отложеных ордеров. Подробную информацию о системе торговли Вы можете увидеть на скриншоте ниже (скриншот 1). Рекомендации: Для данного советника не предусмотрено никаких особых рекомендаций, единственное, как и для большинства советников, желательно использовать инструменты с наименьшим спредом! Параметры работы советника можно использовать по умолчанию. Время работы выбрано период наибольшей
FV Stage II
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
FV 4005 Stage II Представляю Вашему вниманию новый автоматический советник основанный на базе индикатора Bollinger Bands. Данный эксперт принимает торговые решения основываясь на показаниях линий Боллинжера.  Торговые рекомендации: Тайм Фрейм - М15; Валютная пара - EURUSD (по мере тестирования и обновления валютные пары и настройки для них будут добавляться в комментариях); Настройки: Dynamic Lot - динамический лот; Start deposit - объем Вашего начального депозита; Lot - лот в расчете на  Start
Multi Trade
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
Комплексный индикатор который работает на основе 4-х стандартных индикаторов МТ4: Moving Average, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, RSI (в дальнейшем список индикаторов будет расширятся). Показания индикаторов берутся из 7-и тайм фреймов от М1 до D1. Строка Average показывает средние значения индикаторов в разрезе тайм фреймов. Сигналы индикаторов: Moving Average: быстрая скользящая выше медленной скользящей - покупка; быстрая скользящая ниже медленной скользящей - продажа; данные берутся из последне
Screen Shooter
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
The Screen Shooter utility will help you take screenshots of your trading process. How it works: The program is a small panel with two modes of operation: the first mode "All Open Charts" - allows you to create screenshots of all charts open in the terminal; the second mode "All TF Curr Chart" - creates, accordingly, screenshots of all timeframes of the current chart (to which this tool is attached). In the second mode, the user can disable unnecessary timeframes using the buttons on the panel (
Telegram Informator
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Telegram Informer A simple and reliable utility for monitoring your account. To make it work, you just need to add the following commands to your telegram bot: show_info - Show account information buy_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Buy orders buy_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Buy orders sell_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Sell orders sell_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Sell orders all_sl_del - Delete all Stop Loss all_tp_del - Delete all Take Profit breakeven - Convert to breakeven (eac
Tick Chart Indicator MT4
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
A simple indicator for plotting a tick chart. This indicator will allow you to track the spread dynamics and the price behavior in general. In the settings, you can select the price to display on the chart - Bid, Ask or both prices at the same time. Tick Chart Indicator will definitely be useful when using scalping strategies. The MT5 version is available here . Good luck to everyone and successful trading!
Pending Stop Orders System
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Pending orders system is a small trading panel created for quick setting of hidden pending stop orders. Its functionality is simple and at the same time very necessary in the day-to-day work of a trader. The main function of this panel is to set hidden pending stop orders with one click of the mouse at the desired place on the chart. If necessary, the user can pre-register lot, stop loss and take profit in the corresponding fields. If the lot is not specified, it will be set at the level of the
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Recovery System EA The advisor is designed to automate the process of recovering losses on the current symbol. It can be used if there is a current loss, as well as to accompany other advisors. This product can also be used as a stand-alone advisor. Recovery System EA contains in the settings an option to select the operating mode: Recovery MA Cross Stochastic Bollinger Bands Non-indicators When working in Recovery mode, the advisor removes a losing position from a drawdown using the method sho
Telegram Informator MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Telegram Informer A simple and reliable utility for monitoring your account. To make it work, you just need to add the following commands to your telegram bot: show_info - Show account information buy_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Buy position buy_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Buy position sell_sl_del -   Delete   Stop Loss for Sell position sell_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Sell position all_sl_del - Delete all Stop Loss all_tp_del - Delete all Take Profit breakeven - Convert to breake
Tick Chart Indicator MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
A simple indicator for plotting a tick chart. This indicator will allow you to track the spread dynamics and the price behavior in general. In the settings, you can select the price to display on the chart - Bid, Ask or both prices at the same time. Tick Chart Indicator will definitely be useful when using scalping strategies. The MT4 version is available here . Good luck to everyone and successful trading!
ZigZagHHLL
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
A simple Zig Zag indicator with added visualization of Higher High, Lower High, Higher Low, Lower Low. This indicator will be very helpful when working with support/resistance levels. The ZigZag indicator is a fundamental tool that will significantly help you navigate complex situations in the financial markets. By providing a clear visual representation of price movements and trends, it simplifies the analysis process and improves decision-making capabilities. Its role in identifying trends and
BarsStreet MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
In the dynamic world of forex trading, technical analysis is an essential tool for traders seeking to navigate the complexities of the currency markets. One key element of this analysis is the interpretation of candlestick patterns, particularly the phenomenon of consecutive one-sided candles. These candles, characterized by a uniform direction — either completely bullish or bearish — offer significant insight into market sentiment and potential future movements. Understanding the implications o
Filter:
gm382014
62
gm382014 2020.07.06 18:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Natalija_Best
69
Natalija_Best 2017.09.25 16:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review