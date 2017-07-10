Lot Calculate
- Utilities
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Maksim NeimerikIf you suddenly came to the desire to earn automatic trading then I am at your service, I will write any robot, indicator or utility in the language of MQL4 or MQL5!
- Version: 1.0
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management.
There is only one customizable parameter:
- MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation.
The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value.
Genious is simplicity!
Happy trading!
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