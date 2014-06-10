Traditional MACD MT4

MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This can be confusing for people new to MetaTrader 4/5 since the MACD line is displayed as a histogram and no true MACD histogram is available.

This indicator displays MACD as it was defined by its creator (Gerald Appel) and how it appears in other charting software. The MACD line is computed as the difference between a "fast" EMA and a "slow" EMA. The Signal line is an EMA of the MACD line. The MACD Histogram is the difference between the MACD/Signal lines (the MACD Histogram by itself can be used reliably for divergence signals).

True/False switches enable you to display/hide the MACD/Signal lines and the MACD Histogram.