Ultra Scalper Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 5 September 2019
Scalping Expert Advisor trades from daily support and resistance levels. Trading expert does not use indicators. Recommended use a broker with 5 signs and a low spread. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, added parameter: "MaxSpread", in which you specify the maximum allowable spread (15-20 pips). A month opens 16-18 deals on average.
Benefits:
- Expert always uses Takeprofit, Stoploss and Traillingstop;
- Expert does not use a grid or martingale system;
- Expert can work with deposits of various sizes (from $ 20 and more).
Recommended Settings
Currency pair: XAU/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD;
Timeframe: H1;
Minimum deposit: any;
External variables
- Lots - fixed lot volume;
- MoneyManagement - lot size, which depends on the size of the deposit and the risk set by the trader;
- Risk - level of acceptable risk;
- VirtualStops - virtual sl and tp;
- TimeToStart - time to start the expert;
- TimeToFinish - time of the end of the expert’s work;
- Magic - a unique number of orders;
- Stoploss - stoploss;
- Traillingstop - trailing stop;
- TakeProfit - take profit;
- Slippage - slippage;
- MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread;
- Extremumstep - indent from the level (in pips);
- Commission - the size of the commission for 1 lot;
Solid and reliable EA. With my proper optimization, it performs well on Gold M5. I appreciate the flexibility in settings and the overall trading logic. Looking forward to long-term performance.