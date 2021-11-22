ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 November 2021
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480).
The indicator parameters
- Button Width - button width
- Button Bg Color - button background
- Button Border Color - button border color
- Button Bg color (current symbol) - current symbol color
- Button Font Color- font color
- Button Font Face - font
- Button Font Size - font size
- Buttons per Column - the number of buttons in one column
- Top Margin - vertical shift
- Right Margin - horizontal shift. If 0 the position is centered, if negative - shift right, if positive - shift left.