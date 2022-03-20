Multi Copy

5

Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows

Basic functions:

  • The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s
  • Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts
  • Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are required, and the symbol mapping table can be double-clicked to change the corresponding symbol. (The mapping table has a quick search symbol function)
  • 4 lot calculation modes (1. multiplier 2. Fixed lot 3. Adaptive risk 4. Signal  Adaptive risk )
  • Special lot mode: The lot size can be calculated based on the stop loss capital risk (the stop loss may be too small and the calculated lot sizemay be too large, please use it with caution)
  • Multiple platforms, multiple signal sources(MASTER), multiple receiving terminals (slave)  can be combined at will (   MT4 and MT5 data are interoperable, but need to be purchased and installed separately )  
  • MASTER and SLAVE are two-in-one, select the mode when loading
  • Close part of lots : After receiving the position reduction signal, you can perform the position reduction operation.
  • Can copy orders in reverse
  • You can control the copy type and whether to copy the stop loss and take profit
  • Provides 4 types of copy opening price mode settings (1. Opening price range 2. Copying a price that is more advantageous than the signal 3. Copying a price that is less advantageous than the signal 4. No restrictions on opening price)
  • Support automatic language recognition [Chinese, English]

Common usage tips:

  • An account only needs to load one receiving terminal (MASTER) to automatically trade all symbol, and an account only needs to load one SLAVE to send all trading signals.
  • How to open multiple MT4 or MT5? -> Find the MT4 or MT5 folder and copy it. Then open the MT4 or MT5 software in the copy.
  • What should I do if the copy order does not respond? -> The copy order mechanism is a no-leakage mechanism. Under the premise of normal operation, please check: 1. Is the automatic transaction not turned on? 2. Is there a problem with the setting of the order opening price mode? 3. Is the order opening time exceeding the set value? 4. Set the spread limit (the spread limit is closed by default).

Copy Trading Multi-account Version Copier-MT4 (Click to download) Copier Copier-MT5 (Click to download)  30 min MT4 (click to download)  30 min MT5 (click to download)

MASTER installation:

  • Check the SIGNAL (MASTER) when loading
  • Click to turn on the run switch, green means normal operation

SLAVE installation:

  • Check the receiver (SLAVE) when loading
  • Click to turn on the run switch, green means normal operation
  • If the sender has been loaded, the source account will appear in the list. Select the account you want to copy.
  • Lot Mode Choose the lot mode you need (4 lot modes)
  • For customers without special needs, there is no need to perform other operations after these steps. U Now it is used normally for copy orders.

(Automatic translation)

#tags copy signal kopir forex copy software copier fast copy copy fast


Reviews 2
Cheng Jiao Zuo
725
Cheng Jiao Zuo 2022.06.30 06:53 
 

很好用，速度快！准确性高！值得购买，网上很多东西都很烂，唯有这个网站上的东西靠谱。持续关注作者新产品!

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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Auto Trade Copier
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4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
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Utilities
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TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
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5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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TeWanLiu
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TeWanLiu 2026.04.07 14:28 
 

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Cheng Jiao Zuo
725
Cheng Jiao Zuo 2022.06.30 06:53 
 

很好用，速度快！准确性高！值得购买，网上很多东西都很烂，唯有这个网站上的东西靠谱。持续关注作者新产品!

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