High Low Open Close MT4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 24 January 2022
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.
This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified
period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone.
These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional
traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more
active.
The available periods are:
- Previous Day.
- Previous Week.
- Previous Month.
- Previous Quarter.
- Previous year.
Or:
- Current Day.
- Current Week.
- Current Month.
- Current Quarter.
- Current year.
Great