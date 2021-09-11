High Low Open Close MT4

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.

This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified

period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone.

These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional

traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more

active.

The available periods are:

Previous Day.

Previous Week.

Previous Month.

Previous Quarter.

Previous year.

Or: