EAPADPRO - NEW MODERN INFORMATION BLOCK FOR OUR EXPERTS.

🖥 EAPADPRO — Information Panel for Expforex Expert Advisors Professional dashboard for MetaTrader Expert Advisors: real-time trading status, account data, symbol specification, current targets, strategy information, profit statistics, tester controls, notifications and visual control directly on the chart. EAPADPRO is the information panel used inside many Expforex Expert Advisors and utilities. It helps traders understand what the EA is doing without searching through logs, terminal tabs or hidden internal values.













🎬 Watch EAPADPRO in Action The video shows how the EAPADPRO panel gives traders a complete visual dashboard for Expert Advisors inside MetaTrader.





🖥 EAPADPRO — Dashboard for Expert Advisors EAPADPRO is not a trading strategy. It is the visual information layer that helps the trader understand the Expert Advisor state, account condition, current positions, symbol data and trading permissions.





🚀 What is EAPADPRO?

EAPADPRO is a professional information panel used in Expforex Expert Advisors and trading utilities for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Its purpose is simple: show the trader important information directly on the chart. Instead of a black chart with only candles and a small smiley icon in the corner, the user receives a full dashboard: license, EA status, current strategy values, symbol specification, position targets, profit by period, account information, inputs, warnings and control buttons.

Many Expert Advisors work quietly in the background. The trader may not understand whether the EA is active, stopped, waiting for a signal, blocked by AutoTrading, running on VPS, restricted by Magic number or facing an error. EAPADPRO makes this state visible.

📊 Real-Time Information Shows EA status, symbol data, account values, profit statistics and current trade targets. 🛑 Advisor Control Stop trading, close EA positions, or switch the advisor to modify-only mode from the chart. 🧪 Strategy Tester Tools Speed control, pause, current open positions table and optimized updates during visual testing. 🔔 Notifications and Errors InfoBox notifications, error explanation, trade-event notices and Telegram beta integration.





📌 EAPADPRO Information on the Chart The panel brings the most important EA information directly to the working chart. 🧭 Information Directly on the Graph Instead of switching between terminal tabs, the trader can read the EA state, targets and account information on the chart.





⭐ Why This Panel Matters

Expert Advisors usually contain many internal calculations. The trader sees only the result: maybe an opened position, maybe no trade, maybe an error, maybe nothing at all.

But for real trading and support, this is not enough. The user needs to know what is happening:

Is the Expert Advisor allowed to trade?

Is AutoTrading enabled?

Is the EA working on the home terminal or on MQL VPS?

Is the advisor stopped manually?

Is it in modify-only mode?

What is the current spread and stop level?

What is the current profit, lot and target?

What was the closed profit today, this week or this month?

What error did the trading server return?

EAPADPRO answers these questions visually and immediately.

✅ Main idea: EAPADPRO turns an Expert Advisor from a “black box” into a transparent dashboard where the trader can see the current state, risks, targets and important trading environment values.





🧩 Main Blocks of EAPADPRO

The panel consists of several information blocks. Some blocks are universal and work across Expforex Expert Advisors. Other blocks are individual and depend on the specific product logic.

Block What it shows Main / License EA version, license type, work status, compilation date and main control icons. Extra Buttons Emergency advisor controls: Stop Trading, Close All, Modify Only. Strategy Info Internal strategy values, current mode, next lot, losses, filters or product-specific information. Symbol Info Spread, stop level, swap, tick value, tick size, minimum lot and lot step. Current Target Current SL / TP goals, open profit/loss, lots and number of positions. Profit by Date Closed profit for today, yesterday, week, month, year and full history. Account Info Balance, equity, free margin, free lots, current profit and drawdown. Inputs Info Most-used external variables and settings of the current Expert Advisor.





✅ Main Unit: License and EA Status

The main block shows the current version of the Expert Advisor, compilation date, license type and the work state of the advisor.

This is the first place to check when something seems wrong. The panel can show whether the advisor is working normally or whether trading is blocked by terminal settings, account restrictions, AutoTrading status, investor password, symbol restrictions or internal panel controls.

✅ Main Unit and Status Block The main unit helps the trader quickly understand whether the EA is ready to work.

License Types Displayed by the Panel

FREE: freely distributed version working on allowed accounts.

freely distributed version working on allowed accounts. DEMO: demo version with limited conditions.

demo version with limited conditions. TESTER: version downloaded from the Market and working only in Strategy Tester.

version downloaded from the Market and working only in Strategy Tester. FULL: officially purchased Market version.

officially purchased Market version. TIME: rented version working for a limited period.





🟢 “EA Works” and 🔴 “EA Doesn’t Work”

The status line is one of the most important parts of EAPADPRO. It tells the trader whether the advisor is working correctly or why it cannot execute trading functions.

Status Meaning EA Works The advisor is working. No common blocking condition was detected. STOP TRADING The user stopped the advisor from the panel. The EA will not open, close or modify trades until started again. EA MODIFY ONLY The advisor is allowed only to modify or manage existing trades, but not open new positions. Check AutoTrading AutoTrading is disabled in the terminal, so trading functions cannot be executed. Check Allow Live Trading The EA is not allowed to trade in its settings. INVEST The account is connected with investor password or trading is blocked by account conditions. NOSYMBOL Trading for the current symbol is prohibited. NOEATRADE Expert Advisor trading is forbidden on the current account.





Practical support value: when a user sends a screenshot with EAPADPRO visible, it is often much easier to understand why the advisor does not trade.





🖥 AutoTrading and Allow Live Trading Diagnostics

EAPADPRO helps users identify two very common MetaTrader problems: AutoTrading disabled in the terminal and Allow Live Trading disabled in the EA settings.

These are simple issues, but they create many support questions. The panel makes them visible directly on the chart.

🟢 AutoTrading Enabled When AutoTrading is enabled, trading functions in running Expert Advisors are allowed. 🔴 AutoTrading Disabled When AutoTrading is disabled, programs may run but trading functions cannot be performed. ⚙ Allow Live Trading in EA Settings The advisor must be allowed to trade in its own settings window.





🛑 Extra Buttons: Stop Trades, Close All, Modify Only

EAPADPRO includes emergency control buttons that help the user manage the advisor directly from the chart.

These buttons are especially useful when you need to stop new trading, close all positions opened by the current Expert Advisor, or allow the EA to manage existing positions without opening new ones.

🛑 Extra Buttons Block These buttons give quick control over the advisor without opening settings or removing the EA from the chart.

Button Action Stop TRADES Stops the Expert Advisor completely until trading is started again. CLOSE ALL Closes all trades and orders opened by the current EA on its symbol and Magic number. MODIFY Only Blocks new entries while allowing the EA to continue managing already opened positions.





🟦 Extra Buttons 2: Manual BUY / SELL in Tester and Utilities

Some Expforex utilities and testing modes include a small block for manually opening BUY and SELL positions from the EAPADPRO panel.

This is useful in the Strategy Tester or in assistant-style utilities where the trader needs quick manual actions. For full one-click chart trading, VirtualTradePad is the specialized product, but EAPADPRO can still provide simple control where needed.

Safety note: when opening positions from the panel, the Expert Advisor may show a confirmation window to avoid accidental clicks.





🧠 Strategy Info Block

The Strategy Info block is individual for each Expert Advisor. It shows internal strategy information that is important for understanding how the current product works.

For example, in one EA this block may show loss by series, number of trades in the current series, next lot, martingale value, volatility filter status or current calculated volatility. In another EA, it may show different product-specific values.

🧠 Strategy Info Block This block gives product-specific information that normally would be hidden inside the EA logic.

Examples of Strategy Info Values

Loss by Series: current loss in a series of orders.

current loss in a series of orders. PCS in Series: number of trades already involved in the current series.

number of trades already involved in the current series. Next Lot: lot that may be opened by the next trading operation.

lot that may be opened by the next trading operation. Next Martin: next martingale multiplier or value if used by the strategy.

next martingale multiplier or value if used by the strategy. Volatility: whether volatility filtering is enabled.

whether volatility filtering is enabled. Current Volatility: calculated current volatility value for the symbol.





📌 Inputs Info Block

The Inputs Info block displays the most important external settings of the Expert Advisor directly on the chart.

This is useful because the trader can see key settings without opening the input parameters window. For example, current lot, martingale, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing level, filters or special product modes can be shown in this area.

Why it matters: users often forget which settings were loaded from the set file. Inputs Info helps display the most important values in a readable way.





🌐 Symbol Info Block

The Symbol Info block shows trading conditions for the current symbol. This is one of the most practical blocks because broker specifications directly affect trading operations.

If StopLoss, TakeProfit, TrailingStop or pending order distance is lower than the minimum broker stop level, the Expert Advisor may not be able to place or modify levels. Seeing the symbol conditions directly on the panel saves time.

🌐 Symbol Info Block This block shows symbol-specific trading data that can affect order opening and modification.

Value Meaning Spread Current spread. Floating spread can be marked with a special icon. StopLevel Minimum allowed stop distance in points for the current symbol. Swap BUY / SELL Swap values for long and short positions. Tick Value / Tick Size Cost and size of one tick for the current symbol and account. Min Lot / Step Minimum lot and lot increment step allowed by the broker.





🎯 Current Target Block

The Current Target block shows the goals and status of currently open trades for the selected EA, Magic number and symbol.

It can display Stop Loss / Take Profit goals, current floating profit or loss, total lot size and number of open trades. This gives the trader a quick view of where the current basket or position group stands.

🎯 Current Target Block This block summarizes current targets, profit/loss, lots and open trade count.

What Current Target Can Show

Target SL / TP: current Stop Loss and Take Profit target values.

current Stop Loss and Take Profit target values. Profit BUY / SELL: current profit or loss in points and deposit currency.

current profit or loss in points and deposit currency. Lots BUY / SELL: total lot size and number of open trades.





📅 Profit by Date Block

The Profit by Date block shows closed trading results for the current Expert Advisor by period.

This helps the trader understand not only the current floating result, but also how the EA has performed today, yesterday, during the week, month, year and full history.

📅 Profit by Date Block Closed profit is displayed in deposit currency, percent and number of trades.





💰 Account Info Block

The Account Info block displays important account-level values such as balance, equity, free margin, free lots, current profit and drawdown.

This is useful because the EA may be running normally, but account conditions can still be dangerous. Low free margin, high drawdown or insufficient free lots can affect future trade openings.

Account Value Meaning Balance Current account balance. Equity Current account equity including floating profit or loss. Free Margin Available margin for new trades or position maintenance. Free Lots Estimated available lots that can still be opened on the account. Profit Current account profit across relevant trades. DrawDown Current drawdown level in percent.





🧪 Strategy Tester Speed, Pause and Open Positions Table

EAPADPRO also improves visual testing. In Strategy Tester visualization mode, the panel can provide testing speed controls, pause buttons and a current open positions table.

This is especially useful in MetaTrader 4, where the tester does not show a convenient live table of current deals in the same way as real-time terminal trading.

The panel update speed in the Strategy Tester has also been optimized. Modern versions calculate update frequency automatically depending on quote arrival speed, which helps reduce load and improve visual testing performance.

⏱ Tester Speed and Pause Controls You can slow down, speed up or pause the test directly from the chart panel. 📊 Current Open Positions Table The open positions table helps analyze current trades during visual testing.

Tester Functions

Control tester speed from the panel.

Pause testing for analysis.

Automatically pause after opening a position.

Automatically pause after closing a position.

Monitor open positions in visual mode.

Minimize the panel to increase test speed.





🔔 InfoBox Notifications

Newer EAPADPRO versions can show notifications directly on the chart through an InfoBox system.

Notifications can be displayed for key trading events: opening a new trade, closing a trade, modifying a trade, and receiving an error from the server. Notifications can be accumulated in a queue and reviewed as they arrive.

Notification Type Purpose Opening Shown when a new trade is opened. Closing Shown when a trade is closed. Modification Shown when an order or position is modified. Error Shown when the EA receives an error from the trading server.





Practical value: InfoBox makes important actions visible without forcing the user to watch the Experts and Journal tabs constantly.





🚨 Error Status and Built-In Troubleshooting

EAPADPRO can show the current error status of the Expert Advisor. The user can click the smiley or status bar to view causes and solutions for common advisor operation problems.

This is very important for support. Instead of only saying “the EA does not work”, the user can see a reason: AutoTrading disabled, live trading not allowed, investor account, no symbol trading permission, no EA trading permission, MQL VPS status, or another blocking condition.

Support benefit: the panel helps convert vague user reports into concrete diagnostic information.





☁ MQL VPS MetaQuotes Status

Modern EAPADPRO versions can display whether the Expert Advisor is running on the MetaQuotes MQL VPS server.

This is important because if the same EA is running both on the VPS server and on the home terminal, it can trade in parallel from two environments and create conflicts. The panel helps warn the user about this situation.

⚠ VPS warning: if the Expert Advisor is launched on the MetaQuotes VPS server, do not run the same EA on the home terminal at the same time unless you understand exactly what you are doing.





🤖 Telegram Notifications and Remote Interaction

EAPADPRO includes beta Telegram bot functionality for notifications and limited remote interaction.

With correct setup, Telegram can send notifications about trade opening, closing, modification, errors and screenshots from the terminal. The bot can work with a public or private channel, username whitelist and different home/VPS priority modes.

Telegram Setting Meaning TG_Token Telegram bot token used for notifications and command processing. TG_ChannelName Public channel name or private channel ID for notifications. TG_UserNameFilter Whitelist of users allowed to use the bot. TG_UseBotTimer Enables interaction with the bot from the phone. TG_PRIORITY Defines whether Telegram works on home terminal, VPS or priority fallback mode.

Telegram Notification Types

Notice Open TG: send Telegram notification when a trade is opened.

send Telegram notification when a trade is opened. Notice Close TG: send Telegram notification when a trade is closed.

send Telegram notification when a trade is closed. Notice Modify TG: send Telegram notification when a trade is modified.

send Telegram notification when a trade is modified. Notice Error TG: send Telegram notification when an error is received.

send Telegram notification when an error is received. ScreenShot TG: send a screenshot when a trade is opened or closed.

⚠ Telegram note: sending notifications and processing bot commands consumes computer resources. Use Telegram only when you really need remote notifications or control.





🎨 Panel Settings and Customization

EAPADPRO can be adjusted directly on the chart and through advisor settings. The user can change font size, minimize the panel, close it, expand blocks, disable unnecessary sections and select which information should be displayed.

This flexibility is important because some users want maximum information, while others prefer a compact chart with only key blocks visible.

⚙ Panel Settings Panel blocks can be enabled, disabled, expanded, minimized and adapted to the trader’s workflow.

Typical Panel Settings

ShowEAPadPRO: enable or disable the panel.

enable or disable the panel. InfoSymbol: show symbol information block.

show symbol information block. TargetSLTP: show current target block.

show current target block. ProfitforDate: show profit by date block.

show profit by date block. CurrentInfoStats: show account/current statistics block.

show account/current statistics block. INPUTS: show selected inputs block.

show selected inputs block. STRATEGY: show strategy information block.

show strategy information block. ExtraButtons: show emergency control buttons.

show emergency control buttons. FontSize: control text size and panel layout.





🧩 Multilingual and Visual Panel Improvements

The modern EAPADPRO concept supports multilingual information and visual customization. This is important for Expforex products because they are used by traders from different countries and language groups.

A good dashboard should not only show numbers. It should explain the EA state clearly, visually and in a way the user can understand quickly.





✅ When EAPADPRO Helps the Most

You run an Expert Advisor and want to understand its current state.

You need to see why the EA is not trading.

You want quick access to Stop Trading, Close All and Modify Only.

You want to monitor spread, stop level, swap, tick value and lot limits.

You need visible targets for current open positions.

You want profit statistics by day, week, month and year.

You test an EA in visual Strategy Tester mode.

You need a current open positions table during testing.

You want InfoBox notifications for openings, closings, modifications and errors.

You want Telegram notifications from the terminal or VPS environment.





⚠ What You Must Understand

EAPADPRO is an information panel, not a separate profitable trading strategy.

The panel displays and controls information, but the trading result depends on the Expert Advisor logic.

Stop Trading, Close All and Modify Only buttons affect advisor behavior and must be used carefully.

Telegram beta functions can consume computer resources.

If an EA is running on MQL VPS, do not duplicate the same EA on the home terminal without understanding the risk.

Virtual testing data may differ from real execution conditions.

The panel helps diagnose problems, but it does not remove market risk.





🛠 How to Use EAPADPRO in Expforex Experts

In most Expforex products, EAPADPRO is already integrated. The user does not need to program anything. The main task is to understand the panel blocks and configure which sections should be visible.

Step Action 1 Attach the Expforex Expert Advisor to the chart. 2 Make sure AutoTrading and Allow Live Trading are enabled if the EA must trade. 3 Check the main status line: EA Works or reason why it does not work. 4 Review Symbol Info: spread, stop level, tick value, min lot and lot step. 5 Review Strategy Info and Inputs Info for the current product. 6 Use Current Target and Profit by Date to monitor trade results. 7 Use Extra Buttons only when you clearly understand their effect. 8 In Strategy Tester, use speed, pause and open positions table for analysis. 9 Configure notifications or Telegram only if needed. 10 When contacting support, send a screenshot with the EAPADPRO panel visible.









🆚 EAPADPRO vs Standard MetaTrader Information

MetaTrader already has Terminal, Experts, Journal, Trade, History and Specification windows. But this information is scattered across different places.

EAPADPRO centralizes the most important product-specific information directly on the chart where the advisor is working.

Standard MetaTrader EAPADPRO Panel Information is spread across many tabs Important EA data is visible on the chart Logs are technical and difficult for beginners Status and reasons are shown visually EA internal values are usually hidden Strategy Info can show important internal values Tester analysis requires switching windows Speed, pause and open trades table are available on the tester chart User screenshots often miss important context Panel screenshot gives support much more useful information





📌 Practical Recommendations

Always check the main status line before assuming the EA has a bug.

Check AutoTrading and Allow Live Trading if the advisor does not open trades.

Check StopLevel before setting small Stop Loss, Take Profit or pending order distances.

Use Modify Only when you want the EA to manage old trades but not open new ones.

Use Stop Trading when you want to fully stop the advisor logic.

Use Close All only when you are sure you want to close the current EA positions/orders.

In the Strategy Tester, minimize the panel if you need more speed.

Do not run the same EA on MQL VPS and home terminal at the same time.

Use Telegram notifications only when you really need them.

Send screenshots with the panel visible when asking support questions.





⚠ Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. EAPADPRO is an information and control panel. It helps display Expert Advisor data, trading status, account information and diagnostics, but it does not guarantee profit and does not remove trading risk. Trading results depend on the Expert Advisor strategy, broker execution, market conditions and user settings.





🏁 Final Thoughts

EAPADPRO is one of the most important visual elements inside Expforex Expert Advisors. It makes the work of the advisor clearer, easier to monitor and easier to support.

The panel gives the trader access to real-time information: EA status, license, strategy values, symbol conditions, current targets, account data, historical profit, tester tools, notifications, errors and control buttons.

If you use Expforex Expert Advisors, the EAPADPRO panel is not just decoration. It is your dashboard for understanding what the program is doing right now.

🚀 Use EAPADPRO as Your Expert Advisor Dashboard Open the documentation, study each block, configure the visible sections and use the panel to monitor your Expert Advisor more professionally.









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