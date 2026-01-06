MBS Trend Flow

TREND FLOW PRO

TREND FLOW PRO is a non-repainting indicator that shows the market direction. It identifies trend reversals, as well as initial and repeated entries of major market participants.

BOS marks on the chart represent true trend changes and key higher-timeframe levels. The data does not repaint and remains on the chart after each bar closes.

Request and receive a detailed PDF guide with strategy examples via private messages.

Main indicator elements:

BOS FLOW – trend waves and real trend changes. These represent entries of major players and confirmation of their presence (marked with numbers).

BOS FILL – colors the bars in the direction of the trend. Marks areas where “major players” enter the market and points where the trend changes.

Signal levels:

BOS – entry of a participant with undefined strength (often a correction within the main trend).

Move SL – a visual representation of how a major participant moves their position. Can be used by traders as a reference for adjusting their stop loss.

Super BOS – entry of a major participant with higher priority than a regular BOS. In some cases, a BOS can be upgraded to a Super BOS when confirmation appears; the indicator highlights this with a color change.

Mega BOS – key levels of the largest market participants, capable of reversing the trend direction.

Mega BOS moved – movement of a Mega BOS position and confirmation of its dominance in the market.

Alerts can be enabled in the settings.

STRUCTURE

STRUCTURE displays the precise market structure, including key minimum and maximum swing points and the location of the most recent structure shift.

The numbering of min–max corrections indicates trend duration: the higher the number, the greater the probability of a structure change.

MIN MAX – a sub-structure that displays all entries of all market participants without filtering, useful for detailed analysis of trend movements.

BREAK – structure breaks.

All displayed data and indicator signals remain on the chart without repainting, ensuring full transparency and trust.

The indicator parameters are highly flexible, allowing you to easily customize the display colors according to your preferences.

EP – Entry Points

EP marks favorable entry areas after a major participant enters the market and a correction occurs.

The indicator does not repaint, meaning the analysis is available immediately on the chart.

Increase the number of bars for analysis in the settings according to your computer’s performance and analyze or validate your setups in combination with the indicator.

The EP button allows you to:

activate favorable entry areas with a single click on the panel;

view all entry points or focus only on the current BOS Flow ;

; set a pullback level of 50% or more to display only the most favorable entry points;

or more to display only the most favorable entry points; use the pullback percentage set to none to see all entry points, for example for position building or grid trading;

to see all entry points, for example for position building or grid trading; receive signals in the terminal and notifications on your phone when a new entry point appears.

The panel can be hidden by pressing the (x) key on the keyboard so it does not appear on the chart.

Scanner (in development)

A scanner for instruments across selected timeframes is planned. It can be used as a filter to identify the beginning of a trend on a lower timeframe within a correction on a higher timeframe. This will add additional confirmation for finding high-probability entry points.