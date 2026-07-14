Artemis Gold M1 Scalper

Artemis Gold M1 Scalper

Artemis Gold M1 Scalper is a premium MT4 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD traders who want a cleaner, more structured approach to Gold scalping on the M1 timeframe.

It is not a generic arrow indicator. Artemis combines dynamic support and resistance, trend confirmation, momentum filtering, ATR-based trade levels, signal quality scoring, market-state analysis, session strength, active trade protection, and a clean dashboard into one focused scalping framework designed specifically around Gold’s fast-moving behaviour.

Latest Set Files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175481/comments?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+Search#comment_60059442

Why Gold M1 needs a different approach

Gold moves faster and more sharply than standard forex pairs. On the M1 timeframe, that volatility can quickly turn into noisy signals, late entries, and poor-quality setups. Many scalping indicators either flood the chart with arrows or show signals without explaining the market context behind them.

Artemis is built around the opposite idea: filter the noise first, then display structured opportunities with context.

Signals are supported by trend direction, pullback behaviour, dynamic support and resistance, RSI momentum, ATR volatility, higher-timeframe confirmation, spread conditions, session strength, market state, and signal quality scoring. This gives traders a clearer framework for reading XAUUSD M1 setups instead of relying on arrows alone.

New in v1.4 — Explain the Signal

Version 1.4 adds a new signal explanation layer designed to help traders understand why Artemis is signalling, waiting, or blocking a setup.

The new No-Signal Reason display can show why the dashboard is currently in WAIT mode, such as quality below threshold, HTF not aligned, ATR too low, spread too high, active trade lock, session weakness, market-state blocking, or no valid setup. This helps reduce guesswork and makes the indicator easier to understand during live trading.

v1.4 also introduces Signal Validity / Expiry, showing whether a signal is still fresh, how many bars remain before it expires, or whether the setup is now stale. In Detailed dashboard mode, the new Signal Checklist can display which filters are passing or failing, giving traders a clearer view of the signal engine behind each decision.

A new Quality Profile Selector also makes it easier to adjust signal strictness, with Custom, Aggressive, Balanced, and Conservative options.

New in v1.3 — Dashboard Control + Signal Workflow Protection

Version 1.3 adds more control over how the dashboard is displayed and how signals are managed.

Dashboard Display Modes allow traders to choose between Standard, Compact, and Detailed views, making it easier to tailor the panel to their chart layout and trading style.

Signal History provides optional recent BUY/SELL signal review, useful for checking recent signal flow without scrolling back through the chart.

Active Trade Lock, enabled by default, helps prevent overlapping signals by keeping the current trade idea active until TP/SL resolution or expiry. This helps avoid situations where a new signal replaces an unresolved setup too quickly.

New in v1.2 — Market Context + Trade Guidance

Version 1.2 adds more clarity around every Gold M1 signal. Based on trader feedback, Artemis now shows the current Market State, Session Strength, and Signal Age, helping users quickly see whether a setup is fresh, whether the market is suitable, and whether conditions are worth trading.

The Trade Map was also upgraded with Breakeven and Trailing Guide levels, giving traders clearer manual trade-management guidance after a signal appears.

Overall, v1.2 made Artemis more than a signal indicator — it became a cleaner decision-support dashboard for structured XAUUSD M1 scalping.

New in v1.1 — Signal Quality Scoring Engine

Version 1.1 introduced the Signal Quality Scoring Engine, a weighted 100-point model that evaluates every potential BUY or SELL signal before it is displayed.

The score draws on trend alignment, baseline confirmation, RSI momentum, higher-timeframe bias, ATR volatility, dynamic support and resistance, and spread conditions. These factors are combined into a single quality rating shown as both a percentage and a grade directly on the dashboard.

By default, signals scoring below 70 are suppressed, helping reduce weaker setups during choppy, low-confidence, or unfavourable market conditions. The minimum threshold is configurable, giving traders control over how selective the indicator is. Chart arrows and alerts can also include the signal score for faster signal assessment.

Dynamic Support and Resistance

Artemis automatically builds a live dynamic channel around price action, showing where price is reacting, where pullbacks may form, and where the current market structure sits. This gives each signal a structural foundation rather than presenting it in isolation.

ATR-Based Trade Map

Every active setup generates an Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 level calculated from ATR volatility. Levels adapt to Gold’s current movement rather than using fixed static distances, making the trade map more relevant to actual market conditions.

From v1.2 onward, the Trade Map also includes optional Breakeven and Trailing Guide levels to support manual trade management.

Market Safety and Session Awareness

Gold M1 can be particularly dangerous during high spread, rollover, weak sessions, news events, and thin liquidity. Artemis includes live market-safety context through spread checks, market-state classification, session strength, broker GMT offset support, and optional manual caution controls.

This helps traders avoid taking signals during poor execution conditions or low-quality market environments.

Signal Profiles and Quality Control

Artemis includes configurable quality controls so traders can decide how selective the indicator should be. The v1.4 Quality Profile Selector allows users to choose between Custom, Aggressive, Balanced, and Conservative signal strictness.

Balanced is the recommended starting point for XAUUSD M1. Conservative can be used for fewer but stricter setups, while Aggressive allows more frequent signals with a lower quality threshold.

Dashboard and Alerts

The dashboard shows live signal direction, signal quality score and grade, signal age, market state, session strength, trade map levels, and optional detailed diagnostics depending on the selected display mode.

Alerts are available via MT4 pop-up, push notification, and email, and can optionally include signal quality and setup context.

Recommended Use

Attach Artemis Gold M1 Scalper to an XAUUSD / GOLD M1 chart. The indicator is designed around Gold’s M1 behaviour and performs best during active liquidity windows such as the London and New York sessions.

Avoid relying on signals during major high-impact news, rollover, very high spread, thin liquidity, or unusually unstable market conditions. The default settings are tuned for XAUUSD M1, though traders may test other volatile instruments if desired.

Important

Artemis Gold M1 Scalper is a decision-support tool. No indicator can guarantee profit. Results depend on spread, broker execution, market conditions, session timing, risk management, and trader discipline.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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