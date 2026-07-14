Artemis Gold M1 Scalper

Artemis Gold M1 Scalper is a premium MT4 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD traders who want a cleaner, more structured approach to Gold scalping on the M1 timeframe.

It is not a generic arrow indicator. Artemis combines dynamic support and resistance, trend confirmation, momentum filtering, ATR-based trade levels, signal quality scoring, market-state analysis, session strength, active trade protection, and a clean dashboard into one focused scalping framework designed specifically around Gold’s fast-moving behaviour.

Latest Set Files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175481/comments?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+Search#comment_60059442

Why Gold M1 needs a different approach

Gold moves faster and more sharply than standard forex pairs. On the M1 timeframe, that volatility can quickly turn into noisy signals, late entries, and poor-quality setups. Many scalping indicators either flood the chart with arrows or show signals without explaining the market context behind them.

Artemis is built around the opposite idea: filter the noise first, then display structured opportunities with context.

Signals are supported by trend direction, pullback behaviour, dynamic support and resistance, RSI momentum, ATR volatility, higher-timeframe confirmation, spread conditions, session strength, market state, and signal quality scoring. This gives traders a clearer framework for reading XAUUSD M1 setups instead of relying on arrows alone.

New in v1.4 — Explain the Signal

Version 1.4 adds a new signal explanation layer designed to help traders understand why Artemis is signalling, waiting, or blocking a setup.

The new No-Signal Reason display can show why the dashboard is currently in WAIT mode, such as quality below threshold, HTF not aligned, ATR too low, spread too high, active trade lock, session weakness, market-state blocking, or no valid setup. This helps reduce guesswork and makes the indicator easier to understand during live trading.

v1.4 also introduces Signal Validity / Expiry, showing whether a signal is still fresh, how many bars remain before it expires, or whether the setup is now stale. In Detailed dashboard mode, the new Signal Checklist can display which filters are passing or failing, giving traders a clearer view of the signal engine behind each decision.

A new Quality Profile Selector also makes it easier to adjust signal strictness, with Custom, Aggressive, Balanced, and Conservative options.

New in v1.3 — Dashboard Control + Signal Workflow Protection

Version 1.3 adds more control over how the dashboard is displayed and how signals are managed.

Dashboard Display Modes allow traders to choose between Standard, Compact, and Detailed views, making it easier to tailor the panel to their chart layout and trading style.

Signal History provides optional recent BUY/SELL signal review, useful for checking recent signal flow without scrolling back through the chart.

Active Trade Lock, enabled by default, helps prevent overlapping signals by keeping the current trade idea active until TP/SL resolution or expiry. This helps avoid situations where a new signal replaces an unresolved setup too quickly.

New in v1.2 — Market Context + Trade Guidance

Version 1.2 adds more clarity around every Gold M1 signal. Based on trader feedback, Artemis now shows the current Market State, Session Strength, and Signal Age, helping users quickly see whether a setup is fresh, whether the market is suitable, and whether conditions are worth trading.

The Trade Map was also upgraded with Breakeven and Trailing Guide levels, giving traders clearer manual trade-management guidance after a signal appears.

Overall, v1.2 made Artemis more than a signal indicator — it became a cleaner decision-support dashboard for structured XAUUSD M1 scalping.

New in v1.1 — Signal Quality Scoring Engine

Version 1.1 introduced the Signal Quality Scoring Engine, a weighted 100-point model that evaluates every potential BUY or SELL signal before it is displayed.

The score draws on trend alignment, baseline confirmation, RSI momentum, higher-timeframe bias, ATR volatility, dynamic support and resistance, and spread conditions. These factors are combined into a single quality rating shown as both a percentage and a grade directly on the dashboard.

By default, signals scoring below 70 are suppressed, helping reduce weaker setups during choppy, low-confidence, or unfavourable market conditions. The minimum threshold is configurable, giving traders control over how selective the indicator is. Chart arrows and alerts can also include the signal score for faster signal assessment.

Dynamic Support and Resistance

Artemis automatically builds a live dynamic channel around price action, showing where price is reacting, where pullbacks may form, and where the current market structure sits. This gives each signal a structural foundation rather than presenting it in isolation.

ATR-Based Trade Map

Every active setup generates an Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 level calculated from ATR volatility. Levels adapt to Gold’s current movement rather than using fixed static distances, making the trade map more relevant to actual market conditions.

From v1.2 onward, the Trade Map also includes optional Breakeven and Trailing Guide levels to support manual trade management.

Market Safety and Session Awareness

Gold M1 can be particularly dangerous during high spread, rollover, weak sessions, news events, and thin liquidity. Artemis includes live market-safety context through spread checks, market-state classification, session strength, broker GMT offset support, and optional manual caution controls.

This helps traders avoid taking signals during poor execution conditions or low-quality market environments.

Signal Profiles and Quality Control

Artemis includes configurable quality controls so traders can decide how selective the indicator should be. The v1.4 Quality Profile Selector allows users to choose between Custom, Aggressive, Balanced, and Conservative signal strictness.

Balanced is the recommended starting point for XAUUSD M1. Conservative can be used for fewer but stricter setups, while Aggressive allows more frequent signals with a lower quality threshold.

Dashboard and Alerts

The dashboard shows live signal direction, signal quality score and grade, signal age, market state, session strength, trade map levels, and optional detailed diagnostics depending on the selected display mode.

Alerts are available via MT4 pop-up, push notification, and email, and can optionally include signal quality and setup context.

Recommended Use

Attach Artemis Gold M1 Scalper to an XAUUSD / GOLD M1 chart. The indicator is designed around Gold’s M1 behaviour and performs best during active liquidity windows such as the London and New York sessions.

Avoid relying on signals during major high-impact news, rollover, very high spread, thin liquidity, or unusually unstable market conditions. The default settings are tuned for XAUUSD M1, though traders may test other volatile instruments if desired.

Important

Artemis Gold M1 Scalper is a decision-support tool. No indicator can guarantee profit. Results depend on spread, broker execution, market conditions, session timing, risk management, and trader discipline.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.