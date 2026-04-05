Extreme Value Sniper MT4

Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator 

Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles.

MT5 Version of the product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114550


It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range.

Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10

Oversold levels are bewtween -4 and -10

Those levels can be used as a reversal levels.

Extreme Value Sniper look for some special divergence and convergence patterns to confirm the reversal. 

Other AI and informative math applications of the indicator are Murrey Math, Fibonacci Gann, Volumes and Harmonic Patterns.


***Unlike other indicators, Extreme Value Sniper DOES NOT REPAINT.

***Extreme Value Sniper can be used with our Cycle Sniper indicator or it can be used as a stand alone indicator.

***It works for any financial instrument including Gold, Crude Oil,Currencies,Cryptocurrencies,Indices and Stocks.

***It can be used for any timeframe.

***User friendly settings 


Please follow this blogpost for the details and tricks for different strategies:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756721


Inputs to pay attention:

  • Magic Number: To look for different periods for the signals, you can apply indicator several times onto the chart. In this case you need to change the magic number.

         You can watch the video for details in the blog post.

  • Range Period Bars:  Range period ( number of bars ) to check to identify extreme ( Ovebought/Oversold ) Levels
  • Signal Settings
          Sell Extreme Level: Indicator will look for sell signal  when the value is above /equal to input level

          Buy Extreme Level: Indicator will look for buy signal  when the value is below /equal to input level 

          Close Price or Hi-Low: Price levels on the current bar to check signal

          Show Chart Lines: If enable you can see the divergence lines on the chart

          Show Indicator Lines: If enable you can see the divergence lines on the indicator's sub window

          No of bars for signal:  X bars to look for potential reversal pattern. If you make it bigger , indicator will look for a bigger number of bars to find reversal patterns.

          Candle for confirmation arrow: Default is 1. If you make it bigger, you can reduce the false signals but you receive late confirmation.


Important Note for Strategy Tester: To get better backtest results, use it on "every tick" mode


Please contact us after your purchase if you need further assistance.

If you contact us after your purchase, I will send you two set files that are seen in the videos.




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Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Elmira Memish
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Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
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Easily trade chart patterns and trendlines you draw on the chart. You can trade : Harmonic Patterns  By using Buy the Support / Sell the Resistance Breakout Patterns By using breakout lines You can trade :Triangles (Symmetrical, Ascending, and Descending),Flags,Double Top and Double Bottom,Head and Shoulders and Inverse Head and Shoulders,Rising and Falling Wedges,Bullish and Bearish Rectangles,Bearish and Bullish Pennants (Symmetrical, Ascending, and Descending),Trendline breakouts,Cup with
Chart Pattern Trader With RSI and Spearman
Elmira Memish
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Indicators
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Elmira Memish
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
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Indicators
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Pattern Trader No Repaint
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Indicators
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
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Indicators
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Elmira Memish
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
Indicators
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Pattern Trader No Repaint MT5
Elmira Memish
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
5 (1)
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
Indicators
Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard The trend is very important when trading a financial instrument. The trend can be identified by checking various of structures and indicators. Trend shifts can be identified by trendline breakouts and horizontal support/resistance levels. Scanner will scan the selected symbols and show you the direction/trend on selected timeframes. Algo is based on: Price Cycles, Fractals, Order Blocks, Hi-Lo Advantages: Multi timeframe Multi instruments including Currencies,
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Elmira Memish
Indicators
Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index MT5 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customisabl
Extreme Value Sniper MT5
Elmira Memish
Indicators
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