Liquidity Outlook


Liquidity Outlook [tambangEA] is a technical analysis indicator designed to map potential liquidity concentrations around the current market price.
The indicator identifies active imbalance zones and stop pools, evaluates their relative significance, tracks how price interacts with them, and organizes the information into five structured dashboard views:
Overview
Top Zones
Statistics
Pressure
Scenario
Liquidity Outlook does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a discretionary decision-support tool intended to help traders organize market structure, liquidity context, and scenario planning.

Main Functions
Liquidity Outlook combines several analytical components in one chart interface:
Imbalance and Fair Value Gap detection
Confirmed swing-based stop-pool detection
Dynamic zone-consumption tracking
Composite liquidity-zone scoring
Nearest liquidity level calculation
Upside and downside liquidity-pressure comparison
Historical gap-fill and pool-sweep statistics
Reaction-rate measurement
Structured scenario mapping
Multi-symbol liquidity scanner
Chart alerts and indicator buffers for integration

Liquidity Zone Detection
The indicator detects two primary types of liquidity areas.
Imbalance / Gap Zones
An imbalance represents a price area where market movement created an inefficient or incomplete price distribution.
Liquidity Outlook can identify:
Three-candle Fair Value Gaps
Legacy adjacent-candle gaps
Bullish imbalances below current price
Bearish imbalances above current price
Gap qualification can be filtered using:
ATR-normalized minimum size
Percentage-based minimum size
Price tolerance
Historical starting point
Maximum lookback range
Stop Pools
Stop pools are estimated liquidity clusters located around confirmed swing highs and swing lows.
The pivot engine uses separate left-side and right-side confirmation bars. A stop pool is created only after the swing has been confirmed, rather than being displayed historically before confirmation was available.

Completed-Bar Processing
The main detection engine operates using completed candles.
Confirmed zones are not created from unfinished-bar information. Active zones, scores, statistical measurements, and scenarios can still change as new candles close and price interacts with existing zones.
This means the indicator provides a continuously updated liquidity map rather than a permanently fixed forecast.

Dynamic Zone Lifecycle
Each liquidity zone is monitored through its complete lifecycle.
A zone may be classified as:
Active
Partially consumed
Fully resolved
Filled
Swept
Stale
Hidden from the chart but retained for statistics
When price enters a zone, the visible rectangle can contract to show only the portion that has not yet been consumed.
The Consumed percentage shows how much of the original zone has already been filled or interacted with.

Composite Zone Score
Every active zone receives a score from 0.0 to 10.0.
The score may incorporate:
Relative volume participation
ATR-normalized zone size
Zone freshness or repeated tests
Confluence with nearby zones
Distance from current price
Time-based score decay
Remaining unconsumed zone size
The score is a ranking mechanism. It does not represent a guaranteed probability of reversal, continuation, or profit.

Elite Zones
Zones meeting the configured elite threshold are classified as Elite Zones.
The default scoring model gives greater value to fresh zones and progressively reduces the test component after repeated interactions. Alternative test-scoring behavior can be selected through the inputs.
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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