



Liquidity Outlook [tambangEA] is a technical analysis indicator designed to map potential liquidity concentrations around the current market price.

The indicator identifies active imbalance zones and stop pools, evaluates their relative significance, tracks how price interacts with them, and organizes the information into five structured dashboard views:

Overview

Top Zones

Statistics

Pressure

Scenario

Liquidity Outlook does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a discretionary decision-support tool intended to help traders organize market structure, liquidity context, and scenario planning.





Main Functions

Liquidity Outlook combines several analytical components in one chart interface:

Imbalance and Fair Value Gap detection

Confirmed swing-based stop-pool detection

Dynamic zone-consumption tracking

Composite liquidity-zone scoring

Nearest liquidity level calculation

Upside and downside liquidity-pressure comparison

Historical gap-fill and pool-sweep statistics

Reaction-rate measurement

Structured scenario mapping

Multi-symbol liquidity scanner

Chart alerts and indicator buffers for integration





Liquidity Zone Detection

The indicator detects two primary types of liquidity areas.

Imbalance / Gap Zones

An imbalance represents a price area where market movement created an inefficient or incomplete price distribution.

Liquidity Outlook can identify:

Three-candle Fair Value Gaps

Legacy adjacent-candle gaps

Bullish imbalances below current price

Bearish imbalances above current price

Gap qualification can be filtered using:

ATR-normalized minimum size

Percentage-based minimum size

Price tolerance

Historical starting point

Maximum lookback range

Stop Pools

Stop pools are estimated liquidity clusters located around confirmed swing highs and swing lows.

The pivot engine uses separate left-side and right-side confirmation bars. A stop pool is created only after the swing has been confirmed, rather than being displayed historically before confirmation was available.





Completed-Bar Processing

The main detection engine operates using completed candles.

Confirmed zones are not created from unfinished-bar information. Active zones, scores, statistical measurements, and scenarios can still change as new candles close and price interacts with existing zones.

This means the indicator provides a continuously updated liquidity map rather than a permanently fixed forecast.





Dynamic Zone Lifecycle

Each liquidity zone is monitored through its complete lifecycle.

A zone may be classified as:

Active

Partially consumed

Fully resolved

Filled

Swept

Stale

Hidden from the chart but retained for statistics

When price enters a zone, the visible rectangle can contract to show only the portion that has not yet been consumed.

The Consumed percentage shows how much of the original zone has already been filled or interacted with.





Composite Zone Score

Every active zone receives a score from 0.0 to 10.0.

The score may incorporate:

Relative volume participation

ATR-normalized zone size

Zone freshness or repeated tests

Confluence with nearby zones

Distance from current price

Time-based score decay

Remaining unconsumed zone size

The score is a ranking mechanism. It does not represent a guaranteed probability of reversal, continuation, or profit.





Elite Zones

Zones meeting the configured elite threshold are classified as Elite Zones.

The default scoring model gives greater value to fresh zones and progressively reduces the test component after repeated interactions. Alternative test-scoring behavior can be selected through the inputs.