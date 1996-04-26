Elliott Wave Principle MT4

**Trade the waves the way the book teaches — not by guesswork.**


Meta Trader 5 version can be found at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184530?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

This indicator reads price structure and labels Elliott Wave impulses (1-2-3-4-5)

and corrections (A-B-C) automatically, then shows you exactly where the next wave
is likely to go and where the book says the trade is. It is built directly on
*Elliott Wave Principle — Key to Market Behavior* by A.J. Frost & Robert Prechter,
and it is faithful to the source: the four inviolable wave rules are enforced at
100%, so a count that isn't valid Elliott is never drawn.

**What you see on the chart**
- **Finished waves** — the completed impulse 1-2-3-4-5 (and the A-B-C correction)
  drawn as clean labeled legs.
- **What's expected next** — a projected next-wave line into a shaded **Fibonacci
  target zone**, so you always know where price "should" head.
- **Book-based trade setups** — Buy/Sell **Entry**, **Stop-Loss** and two
  **Take-Profit** levels, drawn as price lines with a live **Risk:Reward** readout.
- **A movable info panel** — count direction, confidence %, the active setup, and
  automatic **timeframe & instrument suitability** guidance based on the book.

**Why the Stop-Loss is special**
The SL is not an arbitrary number of pips. It sits at the exact price where the
book's inviolable rule declares the count wrong:
- Wave-3 trade → SL just beyond the start of wave 1 (wave 2 can never retrace 100%).
- Wave-5 trade → SL just beyond the end of wave 1 (wave 4 may not overlap wave 1).
You are risking precisely to the point of invalidation — no more.

**The rules it enforces (never disregarded)**
1. Wave 2 never retraces more than 100% of wave 1.
2. Wave 4 does not overlap wave 1 (impulses; diagonals handled separately).
3. Wave 3 is never the shortest of waves 1, 3, 5.
4. Wave 3 always travels beyond the end of wave 1.
Guidelines (alternation, equality, extension, Fibonacci retracements) are used to
**score** a count's confidence — never to force a bad count. That distinction is
exactly how Frost & Prechter intended the method to be applied.

**Alerts**
Get a pop-up (and optional push notification to your phone) the moment a new Buy or
Sell setup is confirmed — with entry, SL, TP1 and R:R in the message. Fires once per
setup, never spams.

**Best used on**
Higher timeframes (H4 / Daily give the cleanest counts) and liquid instruments —
stock indices, gold, and major FX pairs. The indicator tells you, live in the
panel, how well-suited your current chart and symbol are, straight from the book's
own guidance.

**Important — please read**
- This is a **decision-support / analysis tool**. It never sends, modifies, or
  closes orders. You place trades yourself at the drawn levels.
- Elliott Wave is interpretive by nature. The indicator gives you a disciplined,
  rule-valid reading — always confirm the count with your own judgment before
  acting. No indicator can guarantee a market outcome; the book itself says so.
- Tune the swing sensitivity (pivot detection) to your instrument and timeframe.
  The dotted "skeleton" line shows what the engine is reading, so you can adjust
  until it traces the swings you consider real.

**No DLLs. No internet calls. No auto-trading. Pure on-chart analysis.**

---

## Parameters (list these in the Market description for transparency)

**Swing / pivot detection**
- Fractal half-width (bars each side of a pivot)
- Bars to scan for pivots
- Min swing size vs price (%) — 0 to disable
- ATR swing filter (on/off), ATR multiple, ATR period

**Wave labeling**
- Allow diagonal (wave 1/4 overlap permitted)
- Label the A-B-C correction after wave 5
- Show the detected pivot ZigZag skeleton (+ color)

**Projection**
- Draw the projected next wave + target zone
- Use Fibonacci ratios for the target zone

**Trade setups (entry / SL / TP)**
- Mark Buy/Sell entry, SL and TP levels
- Alert on new setup (default ON) + optional push notification
- Detect Wave 3 setup / Wave 5 setup
- SL buffer beyond the invalidation level (%)
- TP1 / TP2 as Fibonacci multiples
- Buy / Sell / SL / TP colors

**Degree & appearance**
- Working degree (labeling style: Minuette … Primary)

- Colors, line width, font size, panel position


*Please contact me after purchase for your gift 


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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
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Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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**Trade the waves the way the book teaches — not by guesswork.** This indicator reads price structure and labels Elliott Wave impulses (1-2-3-4-5) and corrections (A-B-C) automatically, then shows you exactly where the next wave is likely to go and where the book says the trade is. It is built directly on *Elliott Wave Principle — Key to Market Behavior* by A.J. Frost & Robert Prechter, and it is faithful to the source: the four inviolable wave rules are enforced at 100%, so a count that isn't
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Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean. Inputs: - InpSymbolA — first leg symbol - InpSymbolB — second leg symbol - InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars - InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold - InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold - InpLotsA — lot size for each leg - InpMagic — magic nu
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Indicators
**Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smooth, uninterrupted curve perfectly suited for both intraday scalping and long-term swing trading.
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MO Exit Manager MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Utilities
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Utilities
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Trades N-bar channel breakouts, but only when the Efficiency Ratio confirms a trending market. ATR-based stops and optional risk-percent position sizing. Inputs: - InpBreakoutPeriod — breakout channel lookback in bars - InpERPeriod — Efficiency Ratio period - InpERThreshold — minimum ER value to allow entries - InpLots — fixed lot size - InpRiskPercent — risk per trade in % of balance (0 = fixed lots) - InpATRPeri
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Trades N-bar channel breakouts, but only when the Efficiency Ratio confirms a trending market. ATR-based stops and optional risk-percent position sizing. Inputs: - InpBreakoutPeriod — breakout channel lookback in bars - InpERPeriod — Efficiency Ratio period - InpERThreshold — minimum ER value to allow entries - InpLots — fixed lot size - InpRiskPercent — risk per trade in % of balance (0 = fixed lots) - InpATRPeri
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean. Inputs: - InpSymbolA — first leg symbol - InpSymbolB — second leg symbol - InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars - InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold - InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold - InpLotsA — lot size for each leg - InpMagic — magic nu
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