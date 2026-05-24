Artemis Trend Pro MT4



Artemis Trend Pro MT4 is a premium multi-market trend indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want a cleaner, more structured way to read trend direction, signal quality, market conditions and trade context across different symbols and timeframes.

Built around the Artemis decision-support framework, Trend Pro is not a basic arrow indicator. It combines adaptive trend analysis, pullback detection, signal quality scoring, trend strength, market-state filtering, closed-bar confirmation, ATR-based trade levels, Trade Protection and a clean professional dashboard into one flexible indicator for modern discretionary trading.

Any Pair. Any Timeframe. Adaptive Trend Logic.

Artemis Trend Pro is designed for use across Forex pairs, metals, indices and crypto symbols, on timeframes from lower-timeframe scalping through to intraday and swing trading.

The indicator includes three trading style modes:

Scalp — faster trend/pullback setups for lower timeframes.

— faster trend/pullback setups for lower timeframes. Intraday — balanced trend confirmation for active trading sessions.

— balanced trend confirmation for active trading sessions. Swing — stricter, slower confirmation for higher timeframes.

With Auto Timeframe Adaptation enabled, Artemis adjusts higher-timeframe confirmation, signal expiry, ATR behaviour, quality thresholds and trade-map logic according to the chart timeframe and selected trading style.

Claim your FREE Artemis Trend Pro Indicator Scanner!



Included free with every purchase of the Artemis Trend Pro Indicator, the Trend Pro Scanner Companion is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner designed to help you spot the best opportunities faster. It lets you quickly identify standout setups across your chosen markets, use the Best Setup Now panel for instant guidance, filter between all signals or only the strongest setups, and switch effortlessly between Scanner and Map views for different ways to analyse the market. Lightweight, practical and easy to minimise when not in use, it is the perfect companion tool for traders who want a faster, more organised Trend Pro workflow. Send a message following purchase of the Indicator.

Closed-Bar Signal Confirmation

Trend Pro includes closed-bar confirmation to reduce unstable live-bar signal behaviour.

When enabled, signals are confirmed using completed candles rather than constantly changing live-bar conditions. The dashboard displays the current signal mode clearly, such as:

Signal Mode: Closed Bar

This helps traders work with cleaner, more stable chart signals.

Signal Quality and Confidence

Every potential BUY or SELL setup is evaluated through a signal-quality model before it is displayed.

The dashboard can show:

Quality %

Signal grade

Confidence level

Trend strength %

Market state

Filter reason / WHY

This helps traders understand not only whether a setup exists, but also whether conditions behind the setup are strong, weak, blocked or unclear.

Market State and Filter Reasons

Trend Pro monitors the current market environment and can identify conditions such as trending, mixed, choppy, low volatility or caution states.

When a signal is blocked or the dashboard is waiting, the indicator can show a clear reason, for example:

WHY: HTF not aligned

WHY: Market caution

WHY: ATR too low

WHY: Quality below threshold

This makes Artemis Trend Pro an explainable trend dashboard rather than a simple arrow tool.

ATR-Based Trade Map

When an active setup appears, Artemis creates a volatility-adjusted trade map using ATR-based levels:

Entry

Stop Loss

TP1

TP2

Breakeven guide

Trailing guide

These levels adapt to the current market movement rather than using fixed arbitrary distances.

Trade Protection

Artemis Trend Pro includes Trade Protection status to help traders monitor whether an active setup remains healthy after a signal appears.

The dashboard can display states such as:

Hold Trade

Caution

Invalid

BE Ready

TP1 Hit

TP2 Hit

SL Hit

The WHY line explains the reason behind the protection state, such as momentum weakness, trend invalidation or target progress.

This does not close trades automatically. It is visual decision-support for manual trade management.

Dashboard Modes

The dashboard includes three display modes:

Standard — clean balanced trading view.

Compact — smaller panel for more chart space.

Detailed — expanded view with diagnostics, signal mode, style, profile and recent TP1 vs SL stats.

The panel is designed to keep key trading information visible without overloading the chart.

Recent TP1 vs SL Stats

Detailed mode includes a simple recent resolved-signal summary showing how many recent setups reached TP1 before SL.

Example:

Stats: TP1 67% | SL 33% | N 6

This is for review and context only. It is not a prediction of future results and should not be treated as a profit guarantee.

Supplied SET Files

The product includes ready-to-use SET files to help users get started faster:

Default Intraday Balanced

Scalp Fast M5 / M15

Swing H1 / H4

Forex Majors Intraday

Gold Trend M5 / M15

Indices Trend M15 / H1

Crypto H1 / H4Users can start with the default preset, then adjust the trading style, quality threshold, dashboard mode and trade-map settings to suit their own market and timeframe.

Recommended Default Settings

Recommended starting point:

Trading Style: Intraday

Intraday Auto Timeframe Adaptation: On

On Confirm Signals On Bar Close: On

On Quality Profile: Balanced

Balanced Dashboard Mode: Standard

Standard Trade Protection: On

On Stats: Detailed mode only

These defaults are designed to provide a balanced experience across common Forex, metals and index charts.

Alerts

Artemis Trend Pro supports MT4 alert options for signal events. Alerts can help traders monitor setups without constantly watching the chart.

Always test alert behaviour in the Strategy Tester or on a demo account first, especially if using multiple charts.

Important

Artemis Trend Pro MT4 is a decision-support indicator. It does not place trades automatically and does not guarantee profit.

Trading results depend on market conditions, spread, broker execution, timeframe, symbol behaviour, risk management and trader discipline. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.