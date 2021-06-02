M W Pattern Pro

4.14

M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable.
The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames.
The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations.
To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels.


STATISTICS :

Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP1 before it hits stop loss.

     Accuracy 1= (Total TP1 Hit /Total signals )*100

Accuracy 2 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP2 before it hits stop loss.

     Accuracy 2= (Total TP2 Hit /Total signals )*100

Positive 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP1.

Positive 2 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP2.

Negative : This is the percentage of the times price hits stop loss (SL 2) .

Days : The number of days scanned in the historical data.


SL 1   vs. SL 2

SL 1 : Sl1  1 is the first stop loss and it is meant for exiting trades after a partial profit has been taken. When you close a trade partially at TP1 or TP2 , then place stop loss at SL 1 to reduce risk.

SL2 : SL2 is the final stop loss for all trades and should serve as the risk factor in every trade.


INPUT MENU SETTINGS

  • Pattern History : This is the range of historical bars scanned. This number affects how fast the indicator loads , the larger the number , the slower the indicator loads.
  • Pattern Amplitude : This is basically the most important setting for this indicator. It affects both the accuracy and number of daily signals . For a more filtered signal with less noise, this number should be increased . But if you want to see more signals, then the number should be reduced but the more the signals , the more the noise.


YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !

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Reviews 7
rhendin
180
rhendin 2023.10.20 12:37 
 

This is an absolutely fantastic indicator – one of the best I have ever seen. The freezing problem has definitely been fixed. The winning percentages are very good on certain pairs. I recommend only using it on the majors. I am currently chatting with the creator to see if this can be the basis of an EA. Sometimes, by the time you enter the trade, much of the move as already happened. Auto entry with an EA will fix that problem. Also, to make the percentages work in your favor, you need to be available to enter every trade. An EA will make that possible.

SQUIRE1984
74
SQUIRE1984 2022.06.13 00:26 
 

as close to the holy grail of strategies i've found...

Dag Ra
177
Dag Ra 2021.11.18 17:08 
 

love it,still testing but first day on gold and 1200 pips just like that no losses.i will test it more ,will change info if someting changes.

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rhendin
180
rhendin 2023.10.20 12:37 
 

This is an absolutely fantastic indicator – one of the best I have ever seen. The freezing problem has definitely been fixed. The winning percentages are very good on certain pairs. I recommend only using it on the majors. I am currently chatting with the creator to see if this can be the basis of an EA. Sometimes, by the time you enter the trade, much of the move as already happened. Auto entry with an EA will fix that problem. Also, to make the percentages work in your favor, you need to be available to enter every trade. An EA will make that possible.

Kenny Michael Smith
586
Kenny Michael Smith 2022.08.05 20:39 
 

DO NOT BUY ... BUGS OUT AND FREEZES MT4 DOES NOT WORK

Noiros Tech
103915
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2022.08.08 11:15
Please download and use the new version . You should have contacted me to resolve before posting review . It is working for so many people , so if it isn't working on your platform, you contact the author . I have sent you a private message , you can also check the comment section to see the solutions I have offered others
SQUIRE1984
74
SQUIRE1984 2022.06.13 00:26 
 

as close to the holy grail of strategies i've found...

Tim Rijnbeek
1392
Tim Rijnbeek 2022.04.20 16:12 
 

For me it would be nice if there were an alarm that says,,pattern formed'' or something even before the arrow shows up , because in my opinion by the time the arrow and pattern appear , the potential of true profit move was allready made.

Also you can not run this indicator t on multiple charts without LAG and the whole terminal practicly freezing.

I like the idea and with all the respect for the author, it is simply not for me.

Noiros Tech
103915
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2023.07.01 12:25
With the latest version , there is no issue of platform freezing at all , we have greatly optimized to use less resources . Kindly use the latest version and update your review
Dag Ra
177
Dag Ra 2021.11.18 17:08 
 

love it,still testing but first day on gold and 1200 pips just like that no losses.i will test it more ,will change info if someting changes.

DiegoN33 Mendes
70
DiegoN33 Mendes 2021.08.30 16:31 
 

Excellent indicator! Exceptional customer service! Congratulations on the job well done!

Noiros Tech
103915
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2021.09.01 11:38
Thank you sir. Really appreciate
Lou Nu
138
Lou Nu 2021.08.16 11:57 
 

This indicator helped me look for my best setup. Eventually, allow me to look for my best entry on the trade with the assist of this added confirmation. I don't have to look hard for M and W pattern, so it does not strain your eye after looking at the chart for a long time. The M&W pattern pro gives out signal to your PC and mobile device on your MT4 app which is more added more confirmation to help you look at your chart. Not every pair will be a good setup, so you have to do your own analysis, Nesimeye the author and programmer of this product have been very transparent in communication in any questions you may have, so it's good to know the author will help answer any questions you may have regarding the product in a timely manner. - Lou

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