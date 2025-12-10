Copier MT5 To MT5 TimeLock


MT5 Trade Copier – Real-Time Slave Monitoring System

System Copier includes an advanced Slave (Receiver) Monitoring system, giving you full control and instant visibility over all connected Slave accounts.

Feature Description
Online/Offline Status See instantly which Slaves are active or disconnected
Offline Timer Tracks how long a Slave has been offline
Disable Button Remove manually closed Slaves from monitoring
Pop-Up Alerts Immediate notifications when a Slave goes offline or reconnects

This Slave Monitor alone saves hours of manual checking and ensures your trading network runs smoothly.

MT5 to MT5 Copier | Fast Local Trade Copier Expert Advisor (EA)

Overview
The MT5 to MT5 Copier is a next-generation, ultra-fast local trade copier for professional traders, account managers, signal providers, and prop-firm users. It provides safe trade replication, real-time monitoring, and full control over multi-account setups.

Key Features

  •  Ultra-fast trade replication (<10 ms)
  •  100% safe architecture (no DLLs, no external dependencies)
  •  Advanced visual dashboard with live monitoring
  •  Real-time Slave health monitoring
  •  Automatic alerts for crashes, disconnects, and terminal restarts
  •  Full Master → Slave multi-account environment

Dashboard Overview

Dashboard Section Details
Account Info Master/Slave ID, Account Number, Balance & Equity
Slave Monitor Online/offline status, count of active Slaves
Sync Status Last copied trade, processing status, average latency
Performance Connection quality, trade execution speed, operation mode

Configuration Options

Trade Settings:

  • Lot Multiplier & Risk Mode
  • Copy SL/TP options (Yes / Custom / No)
  • Reverse Mode (Invert trades)
  • Automatic Symbol Mapping

Trade Filtering:

  • Copy Long Only / Short Only
  • Max trades limit
  • Day/time filters

Notifications:

  • Desktop pop-ups, email, and push alerts

Lot Management:

  • Balance ratio calculation
  • Fixed lot or multiplier-based lot sizing

Multi-Master / Multi-Slave Support:

  • Unlimited Masters & Slaves
  • Unique IDs for proper synchronization
  • Pending orders replication

Important Notes

  • AlgoTrading must be enabled
  • Unique MasterID & SlaveNumber required
  • All symbols must be available and tradable
  • Requires access to shared files in MetaTrader common folder

Conclusion

The revolutionary Slave Monitor ensures unprecedented control and visibility over your MT5 copy trading network. Suitable for retail traders, professional account managers, and prop-firm environments.

Tips for Success:

  • Test thoroughly on live or demo accounts
  • Communicate Master IDs clearly
  • Apply proper risk management on Slave accounts
