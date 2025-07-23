Simple Trading Manager
- Utilities
- Yahia Mohamed Hassan Mohamed
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 December 2025
Check my other products: Click Here
-
Visual Trading Made Easy:
-
Simply place and drag horizontal lines on your chart to set your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.
-
What you see is what you get. The visual lines give you instant clarity on your trade setup.
-
-
Automatic Lot Size Calculation:
-
Stop risking more than you intend to. Set your risk as a fixed amount of money or as a percentage of your account balance (e.g., 1%).
-
The EA instantly calculates the correct lot size based on your stop-loss distance, ensuring your risk is always under control.
-
-
Full Order Type Support:
-
Market Execution: Enter the market instantly with Buy/Sell market buttons.
-
Pending Orders: Easily set up Buy/Sell Limits and Buy/Sell Stops for your specific strategy. The EA will even adjust the line automatically if the market price moves too close.
-
-
Advanced Profit & Trade Management:
-
Multiple Take Profits: Secure your profits along the way. Set up to 4 partial take profit levels. The info labels show the Risk/Reward ratio and potential profit for each level.
-
Automatic Break-Even: Protect your capital effortlessly. The EA can automatically move your stop loss to break-even once the price hits a specified target.
-
Smart Percentage Adjustment: When you enable or disable Take Profit levels, the profit percentages automatically re-balance, saving you time.
-
-
Clean & Uncluttered Interface:
-
The control panel gives you access to all settings without overwhelming your screen.
-
Need more chart space? Simply minimize the panel to a small, unobtrusive tab.
-
All settings, including line positions and risk preferences, are automatically saved, so your setup is ready for you the next time you open the chart.
-
Just does what it needs to do. Place the trades without any fluff. Works just perfectly if you only need a simple trade manager.