Simple Trading Manager

5

  • Visual Trading Made Easy:

    • Simply place and drag horizontal lines on your chart to set your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

    • What you see is what you get. The visual lines give you instant clarity on your trade setup.

  • Automatic Lot Size Calculation:

    • Stop risking more than you intend to. Set your risk as a fixed amount of money or as a percentage of your account balance (e.g., 1%).

    • The EA instantly calculates the correct lot size based on your stop-loss distance, ensuring your risk is always under control.

  • Full Order Type Support:

    • Market Execution: Enter the market instantly with Buy/Sell market buttons.

    • Pending Orders: Easily set up Buy/Sell Limits and Buy/Sell Stops for your specific strategy. The EA will even adjust the line automatically if the market price moves too close.

  • Advanced Profit & Trade Management:

    • Multiple Take Profits: Secure your profits along the way. Set up to 4 partial take profit levels. The info labels show the Risk/Reward ratio and potential profit for each level.

    • Automatic Break-Even: Protect your capital effortlessly. The EA can automatically move your stop loss to break-even once the price hits a specified target.

    • Smart Percentage Adjustment: When you enable or disable Take Profit levels, the profit percentages automatically re-balance, saving you time.

  • Clean & Uncluttered Interface:

    • The control panel gives you access to all settings without overwhelming your screen.

    • Need more chart space? Simply minimize the panel to a small, unobtrusive tab.

    • All settings, including line positions and risk preferences, are automatically saved, so your setup is ready for you the next time you open the chart.

Reviews 16
Todo Muhamit Schaft
750
Todo Muhamit Schaft 2025.12.09 18:12 
 

Just does what it needs to do. Place the trades without any fluff. Works just perfectly if you only need a simple trade manager.

Andrew Callahan
21
Andrew Callahan 2025.12.04 01:12 
 

Simple Trading Manager Review (Great!!!) This is a great product to use if your goal is to implement fast, accurate trades. The risk setting and order type buttons are straightforward. This tool is much better than placing orders within the built-in MetaTrader order menu. There is just one thing that needs optimizing, and that is the lot size configuration. It was confusing using this tool at first because there is no option to input lot size. But once Yahia Mohamed Hassan Mohamed gave me a tip about using it, I understood. Here is a step-by-step guide on setting up the entry, take-profit and stop-loss, according to my understanding of this process. -1. Put risk value (dollar or percentage). -2. Select order type (buy stop, sell limit, etc.). -3. Drag green take-profit line and red stop-loss line away from blue entry line to give the order room to drag around. -4. Drag blue entry line up or down to setup new lot size. You may have to repeat steps 2, 3, and 4 to find the right lot size. You must know the maximum/minimum lot size for your order, otherwise, the order will be cancelled when price touches the entry line. For example, if I am trading EUR/USD with a ten dollar account, risking 50% percent per trade, the maximum lot size that I can have is either 0.04 lots or 0.05 lots. If I incorrectly set up an order that is higher that those lot sizes, the order will be cancelled. If I properly establish the right order that has the same or lower lot sizes, the price will activate the trade when it touches the entry line. -5. Select Place button. -6. Drag take-profit, stop-loss and entry lines to desired positions.

449026
94
449026 2025.11.26 23:55 
 

thank you for

Reply to review