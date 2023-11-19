Trade Manager Interface MT5

4.71

The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader.

MT4 Version Available        Manual      +Free Strategy   Gold Breakout Engine

Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager.

It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops.

For more advanced features check out: ManHedger

This tool focuses on risk control and execution precision, making trade management faster and more efficient.

For the advanced trade management features to function correctly, please keep the Expert Advisor running after opening a trade.


Watch the explanatory video for a complete walkthrough.

Key Features

  • Two operation modes: Trade and Close

  • Full visual trade setup on the chart (entry, stop loss, take profit)

  • Risk- or volume-based position sizing

  • Stop loss and take profit display in points, percentage, or price levels

  • Automatic Breakeven and Trailing Stop functions

  • Fixed Risk/Reward Ratio lock option

  • Up to three Partial Take Profits with customizable distances and volumes

  • Adjustable lines by dragging directly on the chart

How It Works

  1. Open the Trade Manager panel on your chart.

  2. Select the trading direction: Long (Buy) or Short (Sell).

  3. Specify the Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Volume parameters.

    • Volume can be defined by lots, percentage of balance, or fixed monetary value (meaning margin used).

  4. Optionally activate Auto Breakeven, Trailing Stop, or Partial Take Profits for automated management.

  5. Click Open Trade to execute a market or pending order automatically based on the entered parameters.

The interface also provides the “Display Lines” option, allowing you to visualize and modify trade levels directly on the chart.
When a level is moved, the panel instantly updates to show the new point and percentage values relative to the entry price. It's important to note, that each trade will be executed based on the parameters in the DIALOG, and not based on the visualization.

Close Mode

This mode allows users to close trades and delete orders based on their type with the click of buttons. 

Some buttons in the close mode include:

  • Close ALL
  • Close Open
  • Close Profit
  • Close Loss
  • Delete Pending

Could not hurt to check out:

Best Free MT5 Supply and Demand indicator

#tags trading panel partial takeprofit auto be automatic breakeven close all, delete pending, close manager risk reward ratio trailing stoploss trading manager

Reviews 56
Javier Herrera
448
Javier Herrera 2026.07.20 17:13 
 

This tool is perfect for me; it does everything I need. Thank you so much for sharing.

Peter K
18
Peter K 2026.07.15 03:55 
 

Very Good Tool only what I do not know if I install Volume and I want to Input Stop Loss and Take Profit off 2% must I Input 2 or 0.02

30SEV
16
30SEV 2026.07.11 07:12 
 

ITS A VERY NICE TOOL AND MUST HAVE. BUT IN YOUR NEXT UPDATE, CAN YOU ADD FEAUTURE TO LOCK IN PIPS AFTER BREAKEVEN? THAT WILL BE WELL APPRECIATED. THANKS

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Javier Herrera
448
Javier Herrera 2026.07.20 17:13 
 

This tool is perfect for me; it does everything I need. Thank you so much for sharing.

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.07.20 17:21
You are welcome
miccia micci
18
miccia micci 2026.07.20 08:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.07.20 08:46
Thank you very much for taking your time and writing a review! Changing the partial TPs on an open position is possible with the ManHedger.
saroq
308
saroq 2026.07.16 22:09 
 

I would have found this tool very useful, but it destabilized my MT5 trading platform so I had to remove it.

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.07.16 22:29
Hi thanks a lot for taking the time and writing a review, I really appreciate your feedback. how did it destabilize it? Can you provide some more details in PM? I would be glad to solve this problem but I have not heard of this before.
Peter K
18
Peter K 2026.07.15 03:55 
 

Very Good Tool only what I do not know if I install Volume and I want to Input Stop Loss and Take Profit off 2% must I Input 2 or 0.02

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.07.15 07:04
if you use percentage it should be 2% but you can display the trade on the chart
KVLR11
15
KVLR11 2026.07.14 10:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.07.14 15:51
thank you for your review!
30SEV
16
30SEV 2026.07.11 07:12 
 

ITS A VERY NICE TOOL AND MUST HAVE. BUT IN YOUR NEXT UPDATE, CAN YOU ADD FEAUTURE TO LOCK IN PIPS AFTER BREAKEVEN? THAT WILL BE WELL APPRECIATED. THANKS

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.07.14 15:53
Thank you for writing a review! What do you mean by this exactly? Can you tell me please more precisely?
Lyndelle McCullough
18
Lyndelle McCullough 2026.06.22 18:00 
 

I LOVE this Trade Manager. Its easy to use and understand. Please keep making indicators and cool things. Thank you...Quick Qestion, Is it possible to enter a trade without setting a TP but keeping the trailing SL On?

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.07.14 15:52
Sorry for the huge delay in my answer. You are welcome! I'm glad you like the product, sadly it is not possible to enter without a takeprofit now.
Craig
16
Craig 2026.06.15 23:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.06.16 09:05
Thank you for your review!
Madan Kumar
18
Madan Kumar 2026.06.12 06:56 
 

Respected Sir, Good Morning , Humble Request That , Partial TP1, Partial TP2, Partial TP3, Not Working , Partial Close Not Happing Humble Request To Solve Please .Thanking You

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.06.12 08:48
Thank you very much for your review! You keep the EA running after the setup right?
isminvest
14
isminvest 2026.06.10 21:09 
 

Very good trade management EA, Well done. Has 90% of what I need. Would love to see a button to select to make trade breakeven when trading instead of relying on presets. To add make live SL changing. Not quite working as expected.

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.06.10 21:11
Thank you for your review! I really appreciate it
Noel Earl Block
36
Noel Earl Block 2026.05.14 16:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.05.14 17:57
Thank you for your kind review I appreciate it ;)
ferryklein
14
ferryklein 2026.05.14 08:54 
 

A must have. Great tool. Thank you very much Peter

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.05.14 09:01
Thank you for taking your time and writing a review! I'm glad you like it
Siphesihle kubheka
18
Siphesihle kubheka 2026.04.23 06:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.05.05 14:45
Thank you very much, I'm glad you like it
Naldo Yap
18
Naldo Yap 2026.04.13 15:50 
 

Best free trade manager ever!

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.04.13 15:51
thank you for taking the time and writing a review!!
Fazz
229
Fazz 2026.04.02 10:07 
 

hey bro. can you make paid version where are manual breakeven and add 2 more partial TP? free version are best ... need paid version :)

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.04.02 10:12
Hi! Thank you for the review, I have a paid version that does this already it is called ManHedger :DD
Pradip Moktan
18
Pradip Moktan 2026.04.01 05:14 
 

I have using your product since last 6 months. It's great tool for free. Love to see if you can make something take profit or close 50%/25% open position on direct bottoms. Thank you so much for your latest update. I love it Bro.

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.04.01 22:25
Thank you for your review!
Traderjamal
14
Traderjamal 2026.03.27 09:13 
 

Leider leuft die Version schlechter als die davor wenn der Manger ohne propleme leuft wer er perfekt ich mag ihn. Fehler: Er zeigt ganz oft die Linen nicht an.Die Berchnung Funktioniert gar nicht mehr Risk Money kann eingeben was ich will er berchnet nix weder Lot noch Geld. So ist er leider leider nicht zu gebrauchen. Ich habe ihn jetz schon drei mal neu Installiert und alle anderen Indikatoren ausgeschaltet aber es gab keine Besserung. Können sie mir sagen wo dran das liegt? Oder den Code Posten damit man ihn vlt Fehler frei macht? Sonst gute arbeit wenn er Fehler frei Funktioniern würde. Mfg

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.03.27 10:11
Danke für dein Feedback. Ich habe es auf meinem Computer probiert und ich habe auch gesehen, dass es einige Fehlern gab. Jetzt habe ich eine neue version hochgeladen, hoffentlich wird das gut funktionieren. Nächstes mal, falls du eine Problem hast, bitte schreib mir ein Privat Nachricht. Ich werde das Problem lösen und du musst dann kein schlechtes Review auf eine kostenlose utility geben :( .
hrkz9
24
hrkz9 2026.03.27 07:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.03.27 10:11
Thank you for your review!
vtr2828
76
vtr2828 2026.03.26 13:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.03.26 16:47
Thank you!
waleedhassan92
14
waleedhassan92 2026.03.24 19:37 
 

SL should not be moving (up and down with the Market price) when opening market order!

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.03.26 12:11
Thank you very much, for taking your time and writing a review. I will try to fix this in future versions. Edit: this feature has been added to the Utility, hopefully you will like it
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