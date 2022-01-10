Risk Manager Pro MT5

Forex Market Hours Roman Zhitnik 5 (5) Indicators

Current indicator shows the trading sessions for the major financial centres: London New York Tokyo Sydney There are available two types of displaying zones: in sub window below the chart and on the chart. When the subwindow is selected, the sessions are shown in the form of bars. If the sessions are shown on the main chart, they are displayed in the form of lines at the open price of the session that may also act as a support and resistance for further price action during the trading day. The