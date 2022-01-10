Risk Manager Pro MT5

5

The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy.

Risk Manager Settings

Account Protection

  • Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the minimal equity limit at which the risk manager will close all positions and cancel all orders
  • Min equity limit to close all (account currency) - minimum account equity triggering loss prevention measures
  • Type of limit:
    • Daily limit - limit calculated on a daily basis (e.g. if the daily loss limit is $10 and starting equity was $100, positions close when equity drops to $90). Resets each day.
    • Trailing limit from highest tagged equity - limit calculated from the maximum equity value ever reached (e.g. if loss limit is $100 and equity peaked at $1300, positions close when equity drops below $1200).
  • Reset Trailing Limit at the start of each day - resets max tagged equity to current equity daily

Daily Limits

  • Check daily loss limit (account currency) - enable maximum daily loss monitoring according to the Type of limit setting
  • Daily loss limit (account currency) - maximum daily loss allowed
  • Check max daily drawdown (percentage) - enable maximum daily drawdown percentage monitoring
  • Max daily drawdown (percentage) - maximum daily drawdown percentage allowed
  • Check max daily profit (percentage) - enable profit limit to close positions when threshold is exceeded
  • Max daily profit (percentage) - maximum daily profit percentage before closing positions
  • Check max daily profit (account currency) - enable daily profit limit in currency amount
  • Max daily profit limit (account currency) - maximum daily profit in currency before closing positions
  • Check max amount of daily trades - enable maximum number of trades per day monitoring
  • Max amount of daily trades - maximum number of trades allowed per day
  • Check max daily losses count - enable maximum number of losing trades per day monitoring
  • Max amount of daily losses - maximum number of losing trades allowed per day
  • Check max consecutive losses - enable maximum number of consecutive losing trades monitoring
  • Max amount of consecutive losses - maximum number of consecutive losing trades allowed

Weekly Limits

  • Check weekly loss limit (account currency) - enable maximum weekly loss monitoring according to the Type of limit setting
  • Weekly loss limit (account currency) - maximum weekly loss allowed

Position Management

  • Check max opened positions count - enable maximum number of open positions monitoring
  • Max opened positions count - maximum number of positions allowed to be open simultaneously
  • Close positions to fit the limit (not all) - close only excess positions to fit within the limit instead of closing all
  • Check max loss per single trade - enable individual position loss monitoring
  • Max loss per single trade (account currency) - maximum loss allowed for any single position
  • Check max loss of all opened positions (currency) - enable monitoring of total loss across all open positions in currency amount
  • Max loss of all opened positions (account currency) - maximum total loss allowed across all open positions
  • Check max loss of all opened positions (percentage) - enable monitoring of total loss across all open positions as percentage of equity
  • Max loss of all opened positions (percentage of equity) - maximum total loss allowed across all open positions as percentage of current equity
  • Anti Grid protection - enable protection against adding to losing positions
  • Max orders in one direction for anti-grid - maximum number of trades allowed in the same direction

Trading Session Control

  • Enforce allowed trading hours - enable time-based trading restrictions
  • Session start hour (0-23 broker-time) - first hour when trading becomes allowed
  • Session end hour (0-23, broker-time) - hour when the trading session ends

Risk Counting Options

  • Include running/opened positions in calculations - include open positions in risk calculations (not just closed ones)
  • Include broker's commission - include broker's commission in loss/profit calculations
  • Include swaps - include swap charges in loss/profit calculations
  • Check only orders without Magic Number - monitor only positions opened without magic numbers (typically manual trades)

Actions on Limit Breach

  • Close chart with other EA after limit overrun - close specified chart to stop other EAs from trading
  • Chart symbol to close after limit overrun - symbol name of charts to be closed when limits are exceeded
  • Close terminal after limit overrun - close the entire terminal when any limit is reached
  • Close terminal immediately - immediate terminal closure vs. delayed closure with countdown
  • Seconds before terminal close - countdown time before terminal closes (if not immediate)

Notifications

  • Send PUSH notifications - send mobile push notifications when events are triggered
  • Send Email notifications - send email alerts when events are triggered

Display Settings

  • Show information on chart - display risk manager status and limits on the chart
  • Font size for display - set font size for the information display
  • Font color for display - set color for the information display


    Reviews 8
    Jmerchant
    24
    Jmerchant 2025.10.15 10:12 
     

    Really great EA and I think its a must-have for any retail trader, mistakes happen and this gives you the added protection. Very easy to use and install, and got a quick response from support, thank you! My only recommendation would be on the max position action, instead of closing all open trades just block further positions from being opened.

    cat6699
    191
    cat6699 2025.06.18 01:58 
     

    Отличный продукт! Высочайшее качество и скорость работы. Спас мне несколько депозитов вовремя остановив торговлю. Настройки понятные и в то же время очень гибкие. Советник подходит для работы с ПРОП-фирмами, так как в настройках учтены все особенности разнообразных ПРОП-фирм по учету ежедневных, максимальных и даже просадок на позицию. Автор всегда на связи, оперативно отвечает и даже может подкорректировать советник если есть необходимость. Спасибо, Роман!

    Mattia Favaro
    145
    Mattia Favaro 2025.05.21 15:48 
     

    It does its job well, I highly recommend it.

    Recommended products
    Trade Manager Tool MT5
    Le Van Phat
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Product introduction : Trade Manager Tool for MT5 Trade Manager Tool will help trader calculate almost exactly the risk based on your account automatically. Along with that, there are features to support capital preservation with Trailing Stop, BreakEven, Risk Limit such as Daily Limit Profit/Loss,etc.. helps you avoid overtrading.In particular, the panel is simply designed with many interactive buttons inside the panel and outside the chart to help trader interact more easily.These features re
    Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
    Thi Ngo
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
    Lucky Trade Panel MT5
    Nina Yermolenko
    Utilities
    Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
    EasyTradePad for MT5
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
    TP SL Bot MT5
    Ruslan Brezovskiy
    Utilities
    TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entered by the user. 3. Se
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.33 (27)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    Nebula Trading Manager
    Sina Mohammadamin Shahriari Moghadam
    Utilities
    This expert advisor named   TradeManager   provides a manual trading management panel in MetaTrader 5 that allows precise control over open positions. It is designed for traders who want dynamic management of Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break Even (BE), and Partial Close functionality. Key Features: Dynamic Trade Management : Manually set or drag-and-drop SL, TP, and BE levels. Supports partial closing at different profit levels (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2). Automated Drawing : Automatically draw
    Symbol Manager for MT5
    Taras Slobodyanik
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
    Position Control
    Adam Zolei
    Utilities
    The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
    Trade assistant pro v8
    Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
    Utilities
    FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
    FREE
    Trade Performance Journal
    Nana Yaw Osei
    Utilities
    Trade Performance Journal — Your Visual Trading Summary Tool Trade smarter by understanding your performance. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an instant visual summary of your trading results directly on the chart. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool helps you stay on top of your performance metrics with ease. Key Features Flexible Time Analysis View your performance by Quarter, Month, or Half-Year. Easily switch between display modes to analyze your res
    FREE
    DYJ Game Device
    Daying Cao
    Utilities
    DYJ Game Device   is an EA , It has a graphical interface operation,It includes manual opening and quick closing buttons or mobile opening buttons. that follows the virtual transaction record of any dyj indicator to actually open and close positions. You can follow orders according to 5 major strategies Trend mode: Accept the profit and loss ratio assigned to each trader by the market at the close of each day. The actual operation is 1 order each time, with a fixed number of lots each time, such
    Auto Trade Close
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Automatic Trade Closure: at time, or Profit / Loss trigger With this utility, you can automate the trade closure under a given condition. Multifunctional tility : 65+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT4 version To activate the Auto-Close, you need to set the following parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol   for which the function will be applied: for a specific   [Symbol]   / or for   [ALL]   symbols. 2. Condition, when to close: [if total] / [if sin
    SLTPSetter
    Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
    Utilities
    SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
    OpenAllSymbols
    Roman Lomaev
    Utilities
    Purpose: Automatically opens charts for all symbols from the Market Watch using the default.tpl template on the current timeframe (TF) , while closing all other open charts (except the active one). Perfect for quick analysis of multiple instruments without manual work! Features: Automation: Opens dozens of charts with a single click. Safety: Closes unnecessary charts, keeping the current one active. Flexibility: Uses your default.tpl template (pre-configure it as needed!). Current
    FREE
    Manzano Risk Manager Pro
    Patricia Manzano Gomez
    Utilities
    Description  Interested users may contact the developer through the internal messaging system of mql5.com to request information about the possibility of evaluating the product for a limited period before using it on a live account. Manzano Risk Manager Pro is a professional risk management utility for MetaTrader 5.The Expert Advisor allows monitoring open positions and closing trades automatically or manually, fully or partially, when user-defined risk conditions are met. The product does not o
    Invisible orders trade
    Dmitrii Solovei
    Utilities
    Данный советник - это аналог TakeProfit и StopLoss, только невидимый брокеру и остальным участникам рынка. Удобная вещь для скальпирующих стратегий, использующих одинаковый StopLoss и  TakeProfit - один раз установил размер предполагаемых убытка и прибыли и далее остается только при соответствующем сигнале открыть позицию, а советник закроет ее сам при достижении установленных уровней.
    King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
    Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
    Utilities
    King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
    TradePilotmt5
    Hossein Khalil Alishir
    Utilities
    TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
    Crystal Trade Manager
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    4 (3)
    Utilities
    Crystal Trade Manager FREE (MT5) What this tool is Crystal Trade Manager FREE is a chart-side trade utility for MT5 that helps discretionary traders manage risk, position size, and exits with one-click controls and on-chart automation. The FREE version is fully functional on demo accounts for testing; on real accounts it enables essential manual tools while advanced automation remains locked. Demo accounts: All features enabled for testing and evaluation. Real accounts: Core manual tools enabled
    FREE
    Mirror Signals Service
    Isaac Derban
    Utilities
    Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
    Click Trading
    Jawad Tauheed
    5 (1)
    Experts
    One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
    FREE
    Spread analysis
    MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    The spread in trading is the difference between the purchase price and the sale price of a financial instrument on the market. The spread is a commission fee that traders pay brokers for the opportunity to trade. It's no secret that each broker offers its own terms for trading. The size of the spread is important. There are a lot of advisors (especially scalpers) who show different results at different brokers. We have repeatedly encountered this. Therefore, using this utility, find out what s
    FREE
    Riskometer Risk Calculator
    Mpendulo Chiliza
    Utilities
    Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. Inputs: 1. Enter your Risk in % or currency 2. Enter your Return Ratio 3. Enter your Lot Size Results: 1. SL line 2. TP Line Features: 1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed. 2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration will adjust to keep Risk fixed.  
    Capital Manager
    Pham Cong Chinh
    Utilities
    Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
    Breakevan Utility
    Jose Luis Thenier Villa
    Utilities
    BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
    Equity monitor
    Vasiliy Pritchin
    Utilities
    Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
    FREE
    Equity Shield Pro
    Saad Janah
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
    GGP Trade Copier MT5
    Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
    Utilities
    GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
    KAB CommandPanel V33
    Wang Ze Di
    Utilities
    Fast execution utility for manual traders. Drag-and-drop visual trading, split take-profits, and single-ticket management system. Speed, Precision, and Risk Control. KAB Trade Manager is built for traders who need to execute fast but keep risk tight. It integrates all essential tools into floating, collapsible windows. Core Functions: Instant Order Execution:   Market and Pending orders with automatic Lot sizing based on SL distance. Focus Ticket Manager:   A dedicated window to monitor and mana
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.97 (583)
    Utilities
    Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.86 (148)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (15)
    Utilities
    Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
    Ultimate Extractor
    Clifton Creath
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.82 (34)
    Utilities
    Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Smart Stop Scanner MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.86 (28)
    Utilities
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
    Telegram To MT5 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.53 (15)
    Utilities
    Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.91 (11)
    Utilities
    EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
    Smart Stop Manager MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (6)
    Utilities
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
    Telegram to MT5 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
    The News Filter MT5
    Leolouiski Gan
    4.74 (19)
    Utilities
    This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    5 (10)
    Utilities
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (49)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.58 (72)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
    Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
    Runwise Limited
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
    ManHedger MT5
    Peter Mueller
    4.8 (5)
    Utilities
    THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
    Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
    Trade Manager DashPlus
    Henry Lyubomir Wallace
    5 (12)
    Utilities
    DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
    Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
    Tsvetan Tsvetanov
    Utilities
    Introducing the latest version of the Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard for MT5. Now packed with many new features, this new dashboard transforms your trading experience and allows you to see the market and the price action from a completely different perspective. Discover new possibilities with simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes covering multiple symbols. User-friendly interface for manual trading and management of positions and an expanded ability to apply predefined automated strate
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
    Shaoping Kuang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
    Auto Trade Copier for MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.41 (27)
    Utilities
    Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
    CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
    Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
    Utilities
    CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate  - Professional Pattern Scanner DESCRIPTION This is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor that detects CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns and provides trading signals with trend filtering. The EA can operate in manual signal mode or automatic trading mode. CORE FUNCTIONALITY Pattern Detection The EA scans for three-stage CRT patterns across multiple symbols. The first stage identifies consolidation zones with defined support and resistance levels. The se
    DrawDown Limiter
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (20)
    Utilities
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    Take a Break MT5
    Eric Emmrich
    4.83 (23)
    Utilities
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    Gold instrument scanner MT5
    Mei Lan Tang
    Utilities
    Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
    Custom Alerts MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
    More from author
    MT5 to Binance
    Roman Zhitnik
    4 (4)
    Utilities
    The MT5 to Binance trading panel is the perfect tool for cryptocurrency traders looking to maximize their purchases on Binance and Binance US exchanges. To get started, simply input your API Key and Secret Key created in the client area of Binance and select the Enable Spot & Margin Trading and Enable Futures checkboxes and start trading Once launched, the trading panel automatically loads all Spot and Futures symbols into the Symbols section. To start trading, select your desired instrument fr
    Supply and Demand MTF MT5
    Roman Zhitnik
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    This is a multi timeframe version of the  Supply and Demand indicator . It allows you to analyze a chart using the law of supply and demand on three different timeframes at a time. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Supply and demand zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of
    FREE
    Binance Library MetaTrader 5
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (1)
    Libraries
    If you're a trader looking to use Binance.com and Binance.us exchanges directly from your MetaTrader 5 terminal, you'll want to check out Binance Library MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool allows you to trade all asset classes on both exchanges, including Spot, USD-M   and COIN-M futures, and includes all the necessary functions for trading activity. Important: you need to have source code to properly implement the library. With Binance Library MetaTrader 5, you can easily add instruments from Bi
    RiskManager
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
    Binance MT5 Copier
    Roman Zhitnik
    Utilities
    Binance Copier allows to seamlessly and easily copy trades between MT5 and Binance Futures! The tool's main feature is to replicate trades and all available orders between MetaTrader 5 and Binance that can be applied to both Expert Advisors and manually opened ones. Key Features: Bidirectional Copying - MT5 → Binance (Master Mode): Copy your MT5 trades to Binance - Binance → MT5 (Slave Mode): Mirror Binance positions in MT5 - Real-time synchronization with configurable delays Complete Trade M
    Supply and Demand Indicator
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to analyze a chart using the rule of supple and demand. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Chart zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of zones calculation. Color and type of zones displaying are set as desired. The zone width can be displayed in pips.
    FREE
    Forex Market Hours
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Current indicator shows the trading sessions for the major financial centres: London New York Tokyo Sydney There are available two types of displaying zones: in sub window below the chart and on the chart. When the subwindow is selected, the sessions are shown in the form of bars. If the sessions are shown on the main chart, they are displayed in the form of lines at the open price of the session that may also act as a support and resistance for further price action during the trading day.  The
    FREE
    Supply and Demand with Swap zones indicator
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The Supply and Demand with Swap zones MTF indicator is a powerful tool for technical analysis that has been modified and enhanced to provide traders with even more valuable information. This tool is based on the rule of supply and demand and allows traders to analyze a chart on three different timeframes at once, providing a more comprehensive view of the market. One of the key features of this indicator is the so-called swap zones, which are areas that have been broken through by the price but
    FREE
    Multi Timeframe Indicator
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Multi Timeframe Indicator includes a lot of functions and can be considered as a universal helper for a trader. It's main objective is to display up to 10 indicators at a time using just one small brick per each of them. These indicators involve Awesome Oscillator, CCI, DeMarker, MACD, RSI, RVI, Stochastic, Larry Williams' Percent Range, Bulls Power and Bears Power. An important function of the indicator is an ability to monitor signals from different timeframes. You can choose different combina
    FREE
    Supply and Demand Multi Timeframe Indicator
    Roman Zhitnik
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    This is a multi timeframe version of the  Supply and Demand indicator . It allows you to analyze a chart using the law of supply and demand on three different timeframes at a time. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Supply and demand zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of
    Supertrend indicator MTF
    Roman Zhitnik
    Indicators
    The Supertrend indicator available on the MQL5 Market for MetaTrader 4 is an exceptional tool for traders seeking to identify prevailing trends in specific trading instruments. This indicator boasts two built-in indicators, Average True Range and Standard Deviation, allowing traders to choose the most suitable indicator based on their preferred trading strategy. Additionally, users can customize the period of these indicators and select the price (Close, High, Low, Open, Weighted) to which it s
    Swaps Indicator
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Swaps Indicator allows to monitor the swap rates of desired instruments in one place. There are several ways to choose the instruments list for the indicator: Select instruments from Market Watch Select all instruments Select instruments from the manually adjusted list All the setings color settings are adjustable in the indicator: you can set color for headers, for symbol names, for positive and negative swaps. There is also an ability to adjust the distance between the rows, columns and st
    FREE
    Currency Strength Meter Premium
    Roman Zhitnik
    Indicators
    Are you looking for a powerful tool to analyze currency strength and identify the best trading opportunities? Look no further than the Currency Strength Indicator. Our easy-to-use tool offers a wide range of features that will help you professionally define weak and strong currency pairs, so you can make informed trading decisions with ease. One of the most significant benefits of our indicator is the ability to select up to 10 currencies for monitoring. And the currencies are not limited to fi
    Trade Panel MetaTrader 5
    Roman Zhitnik
    Utilities
    Trade Panel MetaTrader 5 - feature-rich tool that adds the desired and highly-demanded functions to the terminal to enhance trading experience. Orders execution with one click You can open and close orders easily, using the panel. Buttons to open Market, Limit and Stop orders in both buy and sell directions are located on the Main tab, while there are multiple options to close already existing positions and cancel orders: Close/cancel all Close/cancel buy and sell positions/orders separately Clo
    Filter:
    Jmerchant
    24
    Jmerchant 2025.10.15 10:12 
     

    Really great EA and I think its a must-have for any retail trader, mistakes happen and this gives you the added protection. Very easy to use and install, and got a quick response from support, thank you! My only recommendation would be on the max position action, instead of closing all open trades just block further positions from being opened.

    cat6699
    191
    cat6699 2025.06.18 01:58 
     

    Отличный продукт! Высочайшее качество и скорость работы. Спас мне несколько депозитов вовремя остановив торговлю. Настройки понятные и в то же время очень гибкие. Советник подходит для работы с ПРОП-фирмами, так как в настройках учтены все особенности разнообразных ПРОП-фирм по учету ежедневных, максимальных и даже просадок на позицию. Автор всегда на связи, оперативно отвечает и даже может подкорректировать советник если есть необходимость. Спасибо, Роман!

    Mattia Favaro
    145
    Mattia Favaro 2025.05.21 15:48 
     

    It does its job well, I highly recommend it.

    AGG.
    119
    AGG. 2025.03.23 01:43 
     

    Easy to use, very useful! LOVE IT

    aw01
    19
    aw01 2024.11.25 10:53 
     

    I m using this tool for few months already and that's a game changer. The closing terminal option is perfect when you are subject to tilt. When the limit is reached on adaily loss limit for example, the terminal is closed , all positions are closed and won't open until next day. You can go for a walk and relax that you wont burn your account that day. interesting feature aloso to avoid opening multiple entries by mistake if you need it too or go on tilt ....

    11009751
    20
    11009751 2024.10.30 22:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Roman Zhitnik
    13630
    Reply from developer Roman Zhitnik 2024.10.30 22:41
    Hello! Please send me a PM with the details
    Eduardo Mello
    26
    Eduardo Mello 2024.10.10 20:48 
     

    Resolveu meu problema de dias de fúria. Deu limite, sistema fecha e pronto!

    Immanuel Natangwe Shoikuti
    128
    Immanuel Natangwe Shoikuti 2022.07.05 21:17 
     

    I love this EA, I have mastered using it and it works so great, My accounts are growing steadly now, Overtrading will never happen. The TRAILING LIMIT on Equity is such a great function and I truly needed it as a day trader.

    Reply to review