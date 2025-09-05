X2 Copy MT5

Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT5. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds.

Whether you're managing multiple accounts, following signals, or scaling your strategy, X2 Copy MT5 adapts to your workflow with unparalleled precision and control. Stop waiting — start copying with market-leading speed and reliability. Download the trial now.

*Important: Working with the MT4 terminal requires a separate X2 Copy MT4 version

Description of X2 Copy MT4/5 Settings and Functions | How to Install X2 Copy Trial

Features

  • High-Speed Copying — trade transmission in less than 0.1 seconds
  • Universal support for all copy types: MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5
  • Instant setup in 10 seconds with an intuitive interface
  • 24/7 Stable Operation — full compatibility with Windows PCs and Windows VPS
  • Flexible copying between any account types: real > real, real > demo, demo > real, demo > demo across all brokers
  • Multi-channel copying — ability to copy from one or multiple sender accounts to one or multiple receiver accounts
  • Secure Copying (read-only) — work with investor password without compromising MASTER account security
  • Customizable lot sizes and advanced risk management
  • Flexible lot size management with minimum/maximum constraints
  • Copying all types of trade sources — Expert Advisors, indicators, signals, and manual trades with volume multiplication capability
  • Works in its own space — no interference with your manual trading or other experts
  • Stable settings that don't reset on connection loss or terminal restart
  • High copying accuracy with minimal system load
  • Detailed trade filtering by ID (Magic Number) and comment text — allows copying trades only from specific experts or excluding test trades
  • Advanced trade quantity limits — configuration of "skip first N trades" and "no more than N trades simultaneously" rules for each symbol or the entire account
  • Flexible object selection for filtering — applying restrictions separately to market deals, pending orders, or all trade types
  • Copying all trade types: long/short, old/new, market and pending orders
  • Partial closure on MASTER account will be copied as partial closure on SLAVE account with volume recalculation
  • Reopening closed trades - when closed manually, by experts, or via SL/TP
  • Reverse copying and execution price adjustment for fine-tuning entry points
  • Flexible Take Profit and Stop Loss handling — absolute, relative copying, or level ignoring
  • Extended options for Take Profit and Stop Loss management
  • Built-in account protection and risk management system
  • Flexible symbol mapping between accounts — automatic matching and manual configuration for working with instruments having different names across brokers
  • Automatic symbol feature detection — automatic identification and consideration of prefixes/suffixes for correct symbol mapping
  • Automatic special symbol matching
  • Fully automated operation as a 100% automatic expert advisor


Ready to Transform Your Trading Efficiency? X2 Copy MT5 gives you the speed, control, and reliability that professional traders trust. The trial version is your first step towards seamless multi-account management.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Support in personal messages


X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilities
Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT4. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds. Whether you're managing multiple accounts, following signals, or scaling your strategy, X2 Copy MT4 adapts to your workflow with unparalleled precision and control. Stop waiting — start copying with market-leading speed and reliability. Download t
bunang
27
bunang 2025.12.10 07:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

samlod
61
samlod 2025.11.13 06:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

