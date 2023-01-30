Uber Trade Manager

4.88

The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management.

Important Notice:

This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emulation software. For optimal performance, we recommend using a Windows-native environment with at least 8GB RAM. These issues are due to the GUI library, which can be demanding in non-native setups. Please review the full system requirements before purchase.

Due to low visibility and demand. While it had a strong start and received many good reviews, after US prop firm ban, sales have declined 90%, and it's no longer viable to continue actively developing it. The current version is stable and will remain available for use, with updates limited to major fixes. No new features are planned unless essential. Let's let it tick with 6-Month offers only, as many have messaged that they need it, and use it (myself included), so it is still available.


Key Features:

  • Trade Execution: Enter trades easily with one-click by defining the entry and stop loss prices on the chart. The system automatically calculates lot sizes based on your risk settings and can handle multiple positions simultaneously.

  • Flexible Trade Management: Set flexible partial take profit levels with specific risk-to-reward (RR) ratios, employ trailing by RR stop losses for advanced trade management or use it to automatically move to break-even, or use the MA-based close for dynamic trailing stop losses.

  • Adaptive Risk Management: Seamlessly adjust risk parameters using the innovative Adaptive Risk Management Formula Language, tailored for both balance and drawdown-based strategies.

  • Trading Insights: Dive into detailed statistics, from basic account info to performance metrics and trading details.

  • User Interface: A user-friendly GUI with in-built tooltips for added guidance, and easy saving/loading of settings.

  • Position Customization: Adjust and customize all positions directly from the chart by dragging the lines.

  • On-Chart Buttons: Quick controls for partial/full closing of positions, and cancelling pending orders.

  • Advanced Spread Handling: Trade at candle prices with the "Ignore Spread" mode or factor in a specific amount of spread to protect against fluctuations with the "Spread Factor" mode.

  • Invisible Trades: Hide all orders, including market orders, entry and stop losses, from your broker with the 'Spread Ignore' and 'Spread Ignore: Invisible' modes.

  • Stop Loss Protection: Use a fixed stop loss size for enhanced risk management, or establish minimum and maximum stop loss size limits to ensure your stop loss never goes below or exceeds certain thresholds (ATR or Pips/Points).

  • Trade Limits: Maximum lot size cap, equity stop level.

  • Broker Limit Bypass: Bypass the broker's maximum lot size limit.

  • Hotkeys: Implement quick actions such as setting positions to break-even, cancelling orders, switching order types, or closing all open positions.

  • Trade Notifications: Receive sound alerts for entry, stop loss, take profit, and when stop pending orders are missed due to price reversals.

  • Local Trade Copier: Synchronize trades across multiple MT5 installations with customizable risk settings on each slave. Allows copying between MT5 CFD <> MT5 Futures accounts. Also with experimental copying to NT8 futures accounts support.

  • Compatibility: Forex, CFD's (metals, crypto, indices, agriculture, stock) and Futures. Seconds Chart MT5, Tested on Windows only (non ARM version, read requirements).

    For more detailed information, consulting the UTM Guide is essential.


    REQUIREMENTS:

    Please read the requirements in the beginning of UTM Guide carefully before making a purchase. (Especially MAC M1's)

      PLEASE NOTE:

      • All hotkeys are available only in 'execution mode'.

      • The manager must be running on the same chart for take profit/partial close orders and for the 'Ignore spread mode' feature to work properly. However, if you have a 100% close percentage at TP1, and are not using the 'Ignore spread invisible mode', the manager will enter the TP level to the broker directly.

      • To avoid confusion, the "Ignore Spread" mode is intended for advanced traders who understand how bid, ask, and spreads work in trading. If you believe the manager's risk calculation seems incorrect, please refer to troubleshooting section and guides to ensure you fully understand how the "Ignore Spread" mode operates.

      • 'Ignore Spread mode' is designed to ignore spreads on the chart for precise candle/bid execution prices. However, this might lead to additional costs or commissions. For instance, in a losing sell trade, this mode may incur an extra cost due to the spread added to the stop loss size, slightly increasing the overall loss. Similarly, buy entries will have a slightly higher 'real' entry due to the difference between the BID and ASK prices. Therefore, the tradeoff is either you pay a little extra in commission for more accurate prices or you don't.

      • After activating the EA on a PC/VPS, it binds exclusively to that device. You can run multiple MT5 terminals for copy trading on the same device without needing extra activations.

      • Consulting to the "Getting Started" section of the UTM Guide is essential!

      CAUTION:

      • Refrain from updating the UTM version if you have active trades that need managing.

      • A stable internet connection is essential when using Ignore Spread mode since most orders are market executed and not directly entered with the broker. Delays could occur with a poor connection. Ensure your internet connection is reliable when using this mode.

      This product is intended for experienced traders only. Use at your own risk and understand that any financial outcomes are your own responsibility.

      Reviews 19
      SamWalden
      107
      SamWalden 2024.04.20 14:19 
       

      Been using a while now and really helpful for my trading and also great functionality. Will be purchasing a longer term version when my 3 months expires.

      Adam A
      21
      Adam A 2024.03.06 12:33 
       

      Amazing trade manager, super simple and easy to use and very effective as well. No problems with it at all.

      J-Rides
      26
      J-Rides 2024.01.15 08:43 
       

      I really love this trade manager. Used the free version before and could not live without it, makes all your trade execution seamless. Thanks for a great product.

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      Filter:
      T.B.Sydney
      21
      T.B.Sydney 2025.11.25 00:49 
       

      One of the best Trade manager in the market. Using it from last 3 years. No issues at all. sometimes it is slow but that was fixed when hardware requirements is fulfilled. easy to execute the trades, no need to worry about the position sizing , it calculates everything. Also, management after executing trade is exceptional, moving to BE or move SL to profits after certain RR is reached is one of the best features. Once You take the trade, it will manage it 100%. Configured it with external numpad and life is easy now. Thanks :)

      Hai Bahadur Rai -
      197
      Hai Bahadur Rai - 2024.10.05 14:05 
       

      Very Slow! It hangs my computer! Upgrade it/make it faster!

      Meelis Hynninen
      7826
      Reply from developer Meelis Hynninen 2024.12.03 07:28
      Did you read the requirements at the beginning of the UTM guide? I have been using it on the slowest VPS with 2 CPUs, and it has worked fine, including on every other Laptop/PC/VPS I have ever used. The main reports of 'slowness' have come from instances where it's been used on a computer with low RAM, such as 4GB, or on Mac ARM (M1) CPUs. It should work without problems on a normal PC if it has enough RAM (as per requirement texts). --- The reason for these issues is the GUI library that this manager uses; it has problems when simulated on Mac M1 CPUs and uses a lot of RAM, leading to abnormally high memory requirements. I’ve included information about these potential issues in the main description and wrote about them in the requirements to ensure everyone notices that these problems might occur. Unfortunately, I have no plans atm to redesign the GUI, as the manager works fine for most users, and there haven't been enough purchases to make it worth re-doing the GUI (almost no buys anymore). --- I've now added an extra warning at the beginning of the product page to avoid future misunderstandings about Mac ARM and low RAM issues. No worries to existing customers—I will continue providing updates, when needed and use it myself too.
      SamWalden
      107
      SamWalden 2024.04.20 14:19 
       

      Been using a while now and really helpful for my trading and also great functionality. Will be purchasing a longer term version when my 3 months expires.

      Adam A
      21
      Adam A 2024.03.06 12:33 
       

      Amazing trade manager, super simple and easy to use and very effective as well. No problems with it at all.

      Meelis Hynninen
      7826
      Reply from developer Meelis Hynninen 2024.04.19 21:29
      Thank you all for the amazing reviews! While I may not respond to every review, please know that I value and review each one carefully. Your positive feedback and purchases are crucial to the manager's success. Thank you all for your support!
      Makani Romano
      33
      Makani Romano 2024.02.26 15:12 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      J-Rides
      26
      J-Rides 2024.01.15 08:43 
       

      I really love this trade manager. Used the free version before and could not live without it, makes all your trade execution seamless. Thanks for a great product.

      BMinton
      196
      BMinton 2024.01.08 13:40 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      cmukka94
      26
      cmukka94 2023.11.24 11:06 
       

      Have been using this manager since release, Very easy to use. Loads of useful features, I would highly recommend.. Have used multiple managers in the past and this one ticks all the boxes for me. Thanks

      Kitcad
      94
      Kitcad 2023.11.23 03:41 
       

      This is simply the easiest Trade manager to use. (I have tried about 5 different ones) All functions work well. So quick to enter trades and change trade type with hot keys. I've been using for a few months and there has been 2-3 improvements in that short time so developer hasnt just built it and left it like many others. You can use on multiple computers which is great as I had laptop hard drive failure and still not have to purchase again! Also I can verify there have been updates to ensure working with latest requirements

      Vliege2
      24
      Vliege2 2023.09.04 21:03 
       

      Totally recommend this manager for several reasons!! It works so smoothly and can do literally almost anything! When i first downloaded it, i had a small problem with it (not a bug in the manager, a personal issue). Contacted the maker and he immediately reacted and literally spoonfeeded me throught the whole process of what was wrong, thanks again Meelis! He is a really nice and smart guy about his stuff. This manager deserves much more credit, 90 usd is a steal in my opinion :D

      franoliver1
      29
      franoliver1 2023.08.17 13:46 
       

      I've tried several trade managers and this is by far the best for my purposes. It's fast, reliable and has a wealth of useful features. The interface is intuitive and uncluttered. Although it is designed for scalpers, it can be set up to suit practically any trading style or instrument. It does not consume excessive resources, even when running multiple instances on several pairs. The manual is comprehensive and crystal clear. The developer frequently adds new features and improvements and he is very responsive to questions and feature requests. Any bugs that very occasionally crop up are dealt with quickly. It has helped me pass three prop firm evaluations and I'm now using it on a funded account. I wholeheartedly recommend this product.

      vince266
      19
      vince266 2023.08.06 13:32 
       

      Great and really efficent tool. I have used the free UTM tool since months now which is really really great tool and FREE ! and i wanted to have a trade copier. and thanks the developper; Trade with only one click with stable risk without calculating everything. More, you can adjust your spread or dynamicly ignore spread (auto adapt) and only care about the candles. You can even have an invisible mode if you think your broker takes you out!! Then you also have an unlimited trade copier to execute your trade on several accounts. This is great. And the developper is absolutely great, kind, honest and helpful. (it was just a little bit difficult to install several MT5, he immediately modified the manual for me, and all works now. I'm really happy. Thanks a lot.

      chichihang
      95
      chichihang 2023.07.11 17:49 
       

      This product is great. I purchased this product after my rent period was end. This tool speeds up my execution on scalping. Also it has a great feature to bypass the broker's lot size limit. And more importantly, the developer always communicate effectively and respond in a timely manner. I highly recommend this product to those who take trading sersiously.

      Lewislewisfx
      29
      Lewislewisfx 2023.06.07 15:03 
       

      After using the free manager I had to purchase this one. Best one on the market with all the features you need (especially ignore spread) which others don't have. Creator is always responsive. The only people that will complain about this manager are those not reading how to use it correctly.

      ganymed
      21
      ganymed 2023.05.09 10:40 
       

      This trade manager offers all I wished for my trading setups: - spread handling - trade copier - automatic TP and BE setups - and much more Money management is the key for successful trading and I would recommend this manager to all traders!

      Orlando Zapata
      68
      Orlando Zapata 2023.04.12 02:41 
       

      Love this trade manger, tested out the free version first was sold enough too get the paid version. Zero issues installing it and running it on the seconds charts. Would recommend to anyone.

      Keven Fx
      75
      Keven Fx 2023.03.27 11:30 
       

      JamesWoods. - First try to find another manager that supports custom symbols. Secondly, there is no other manager on the market besides this one who completely ignores the spread! Third you clearly don't know how the manager works! And the guy who created this manager is a trader! We are entering on the 5s and 1s ! If we are able to enter perfectly on the 5s tf without any problem and you cant the problem come form you, NOT THE MANAGER ! Just the fact that you said 'i bought it to trade custom symbols, not sure that worked ' show that you are not even trying! Finally I think that people like you that leave bad review just because your not able to figure out thing ' that are really simple 'should not be trader at this point!😬

      JamesWoods
      448
      JamesWoods 2023.03.27 03:33 
       

      Not what i was expecting, wish i could have my money back. I dont think the guy who made this product is a trader. i bought it to trade custom symbols, not sure that worked, and as trader i use free trader that is miles better, and i paid 30 box for this. To the developer selling this for 30 dollars have a look at Earn Forex Position Sizer which is free, if this is 30 dollars, position sizer would be 1000 dollars.

      Meelis Hynninen
      7826
      Reply from developer Meelis Hynninen 2023.12.21 08:10
      Thanks for your review. I would have hoped for more comments, like why do you think so? You left some of your opinions as "Jaskan Factor" on the UTM YouTube video. After reading all your comments on YouTube and MQL5, it sounds like you may not have understood what you were paying for. For your information, I'm a Trader and Developer, and I created this manager mainly because no other manager had the features that I needed. Bad reviews are welcome, but please be fair in your review and provide more information.
      John J
      83
      John J 2023.02.28 19:56 
       

      This trade manager is great. Has everything you need if you like to scalp on the seconds time frames.. execution is straight forward and easy. I was having some user error issues with the free version. Seller was answering all questions and literally told me "not to buy" the paid version (I told him I was just going to give it a shot) when i was having user error issues until i worked through them on the free version. Only an honest man would do that. The trade manager is A+. Communication A+ Seller A+....(just want to leave more feedback as i decided to purchase UTM after renting it on 5/29/23) Seller has been very responsive. He has also pushed through multiple upgrades in the time ive had it..always willing to help. He troubleshoots w you when needed. This is also the best trade manager i have purchased, and I have purchased 4 other trade managers for mt5. This is not the fanciest looking trade manager, but this trade manager has many features that others dont.

      Meelis Hynninen
      7826
      Reply from developer Meelis Hynninen 2023.03.27 06:49
      Thank You!!
      Reply to review