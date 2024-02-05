Trade Bro EA

4.76

The Trade Bro tool helps you to calculate your positions size and place orders quickly. You no longer need to count ticks or do time consuming calculations. The easy to understand graphical panel is designed to interact with the chart of your symbol perfectly.

Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :)


List of Inputs:

<Graphic>

InpFontSize: FontSize of the text of the trading panel.

InpShowLinesRight: When set to true the entry, TP and SL lines will be oriented to the right side of the current bar.


<Trading>

InpMagicNumber: The magic number used to send the orders. This number should be unique for every EA in your account since the EAs use it to identify their own trades

Reviews 190
fleussink
14
fleussink 2026.08.02 16:18 
 

Been using this for over a year now amazing !

4645739Roman
14
4645739Roman 2026.05.22 07:02 
 

Всё супер!!! Работает...

Toncho Valchev
144
Toncho Valchev 2026.04.16 14:13 
 

very easy and good program to use for manual trading,, and it's free, thank you very much,,,, I wish you good health and success,,,,

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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If you are using scalping strategies (or any strategy that uses stop orders for position opening or closing) you need to know your slippage. Slippage is the difference between your pending order price and the price that your brokers uses to execute your order. This can be really different and depends on the broker as well as on the market conditions (news, trading hours, etc..) With this small script you can calculate the slippage you "paid" in points and also in your account currency. You also
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The Tester Trader EA is designed to simulate your manual trading strategy in the strategy tester. By default this is not possible and manual trading is completely disabled in the MT5 strategy tester. This tool helps you to open, manage and close orders and positions easily using action buttons in the chart. Forward testing your manual trading strategy can be a real pain. Time moves slow and it can take days or months to fully test a manual trading strategy. With this tool you can simulate forwar
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fleussink
14
fleussink 2026.08.02 16:18 
 

Been using this for over a year now amazing !

ziningxinyi
24
ziningxinyi 2026.06.30 06:08 
 

I suggest adding the option to change the color of all buttons. In Asia, red typically indicates “Buy” and green indicates “Sell,” but user habits vary by region. Thank you.

4645739Roman
14
4645739Roman 2026.05.22 07:02 
 

Всё супер!!! Работает...

Toncho Valchev
144
Toncho Valchev 2026.04.16 14:13 
 

very easy and good program to use for manual trading,, and it's free, thank you very much,,,, I wish you good health and success,,,,

Chukwuemena Okonkwo
2504
Chukwuemena Okonkwo 2026.04.15 00:10 
 

The tool is good. Exactly what I was looking for. Recommendations 1.) It will be a nice to have a sound played if the order executed or failed to execute. 2.) The TP and SL graphics on the chart and the lines displayed would be much better to be on the far right side of the chart. 3.) Including an option to change the colors of the lines, the background colors and text colors would be nice as well. 4.) Removing the texts the Tool Prints in the Journal and leaving only the texts that show if an order was executed or not by the Tool would also be great 5.) Include displaying the Risk to Reward Ratio between the TP and SL on the chart. 6.) Instead of using two buttons for the Sell Limit and a Sell Stop. Just one button can be for Sell Pending orders and have the EA automatically detect if it is a Sell Limit or Sell Stop Order based the Entry Price above or below the current price and vice versa for Buy Pending Orders too.

artur_07
14
artur_07 2026.03.31 16:40 
 

Very good!

Qasim TV
18
Qasim TV 2026.03.11 17:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL5T0m
40
MQL5T0m 2026.03.09 12:47 
 

Great! It works.

Frieder Kauber
245
Frieder Kauber 2026.02.27 09:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

elexator
24
elexator 2026.02.26 11:50 
 

Great tool!

Alexander otero
18
Alexander otero 2026.02.07 06:56 
 

gracias

ridvanarik
44
ridvanarik 2026.01.31 21:08 
 

very good performance

vadprjat
30
vadprjat 2026.01.14 16:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ce100
24
Ce100 2026.01.12 09:00 
 

Lovely

NorivalAP
14
NorivalAP 2026.01.12 04:28 
 

great EA

MatMonrine
25
MatMonrine 2026.01.05 03:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gheorghe Balaitar
18
Gheorghe Balaitar 2025.12.22 13:19 
 

Hi, I have this little problem: I can't see the background color of either the SL area or the TP depending on which pending order I want to open. It's just a visualc issue. It works very well though.

cristirecio24
14
cristirecio24 2025.12.17 10:15 
 

No se me ven ni los colores ni el lotaje, y no hay manera de arreglarlo.

Exe500
24
Exe500 2025.12.12 06:50 
 

At this moment, Excellent tool

Ezequiel
46
Ezequiel 2025.11.26 15:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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