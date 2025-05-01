EasyTrade MT5

Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management

Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth.

Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow.
Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on smart decisions and solid results.

Save 50% now ($60) – pay only $60 instead of $120 for the full version of EasyTrade as part of our official crowdfunding campaign!

Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group.


Why Use Easy Trade?
  • Precision Risk Management: Trade with fixed volume or define your risk per trade by percentage. Real-time risk and reward info at your fingertips.
  • Basket-Based Trailing: Monitor profit across multiple trades. Secure partial gains when targets are reached – great for clustered positions.
  • Trade Recording: Each trade can be captured as a screenshot – ideal for journaling, tracking, and performance reviews.
  • Timed Closures: Set a specific date and time to automatically close open positions. Great for end-of-day or pre-weekend exits.
  • Customizable Interface: Sort and size buttons, adjust line styles, and scale the panel design to fit your screen and preferences.


Key Features (Version 1.0)
  • Magic Number & Strategy Tagging: Easily separate trades by strategy using comment tags for review and tracking.
  • Lot Size Options: Use fixed volume or risk-based sizing based on your SL and capital percentage.
  • Basket Trailing Stop: Secure profits once a customizable target is reached (e.g., lock $5 when profit hits $10).
  • Basket Profit Target: Exit all trades once a predefined profit is reached (e.g., auto-close at $20).
  • Timed Auto-Close: Automatically exit all trades at a set date and time – useful before weekends or major events.
  • Panel Confirmation: Prevent accidental closures with confirmation prompts for all close actions.
  • Built-in Screenshot Button: Instantly capture and save your chart – perfect for journaling.
  • Interactive Risk Preview: See your SL distance, pip value, and potential exposure before entering a trade.
  • Clear Status Panel: Know your total risk, live P/L, trailing trigger, and target profit in real time.


Future Updates (Coming Soon)
  • Pending Order Support
  • Trailing Stop per Trade
  • Automated News Calendar Integration
  • Customizable Alerts

We're actively developing Easy Trade based on real trader needs. Got an idea or feature request? Just reach out – we’re listening.


Designed for Traders Who…
  • Want a fast, clean trade management workflow
  • Prefer managing trades manually with smarter tools
  • Value journal-based learning and want trade screenshots saved automatically
  • Need live risk tracking across multiple symbols
  • Trade short-term setups and need fast execution + tracking


Start Smarter Trading Today
Easy Trade is an intuitive trade manager for MetaTrader 4 and 5, helping traders simplify their workflow with precise risk management, position sizing, and visual order execution. Whether you’re scalping or managing multi-symbol setups, Easy Trade offers the tools to boost consistency.

Available now for MT4 & MT5 on the MQL5 Market.

Built by Stein Investments – Quality Tools for Serious Traders.
More from author
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (7)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backtesting, AI
MT4 History Loader
Alain Verleyen
5 (5)
Utilities
This utility EA is intended to download all historical data from your broker at once. Once dropped on a chart (it can be any chart), you will chose the symbols and timeframes to process in the inputs. Then all is automated. It can takes some time and what is done will be display on the Experts log. Of course it can only download data really available on the broker server. The process is depending of the MT4 "Charts" settings "Max bars in History" and "Max bars in Chart", if you want to be sure t
FREE
MT5 Monitoring Heartbeat
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Most of us use a VPS to run our trading EA's 24/7, but how to monitor if these terminals are up and running? What if they crash, or shut-down due to an update? How do I get notified about that? That's where our Heartbeat Monitoring comes into play. It provides you a 24/7 monitoring for all your terminals & VPS. So, what do we need for that? 1. A free-of-charge user account at Cronitor , a professional monitoring service. 2. This tool running on a chart on your VPS. In case of MT5 or connec
Heatmap 104
Alain Verleyen
Indicators
The Heatmap indicator This Heatmap indicator allows you to display a "heatmap" of all symbols selected in the Market Watch. In this version it shows the percent price change in relation to the last daily close , what can give a quick overview of the market. This is a tool to help traders identify how strong is a currency in relation to all other pairs. This is a visual tool, and cannot be used inside Expert Advisors. In this sense, it's more a tool for discretionary traders, instead of automated
MT4 Monitoring Heartbeat
Alain Verleyen
Utilities
Most of us use a VPS to run our trading EA's 24/7, but how to monitor if these terminals are up and running? What if they crash, or shut-down due to an update? How do I get notified about that? That's where our Heartbeat Monitoring comes into play. It provides you a 24/7 monitoring for all your terminals & VPS. So, what do we need for that? 1. A free-of-charge user account at Cronitor , a professional monitoring service. 2. This tool running on a chart on your VPS. In case of MT5 or connec
EasyInsight MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backtesting, AI
Heatmap 105
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Indicators
The Heatmap Indicator This Heatmap indicator allows you to display a "heatmap" of all symbols selected in the Market Watch. In this version it shows the  percent price change in relation to the last daily close , what can give a quick overview of the market. This is a tool to help traders identify how strong is a currency in relation to all other pairs. This is a visual tool, and cannot be used inside Expert Advisors. In this sense, it's more a tool for discretionary traders, instead of automate
Filter:
Marcus Kalipke
1055
Marcus Kalipke 2025.05.21 16:48 
 

Viele viele Jahre vertraue ich nun schon Daniel & Alain für Ihre unermüdliche Arbeit und ständige Hilfe bei Problemen und Ideen. Dieses Tool arbeitet hoch präzise und schnell und hat wirklich alles um die Trades optimal zu managen. Dankeschön und weiter so :-)

Alain Verleyen
52684
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2025.05.21 16:50
Vielen Dank Marcus
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1037
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2025.05.08 10:10 
 

This utility works very well, integrated with other projects of the author and his corporate group.

Alain Verleyen
52684
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2025.05.08 11:14
Thank you Luis Alberto. Don't hesitate to contact us if you have any need not yet cover by the application.
