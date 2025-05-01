EasyTrade MT5
- Utilities
- Alain Verleyen
- Version: 1.29
- Updated: 27 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management
- Precision Risk Management: Trade with fixed volume or define your risk per trade by percentage. Real-time risk and reward info at your fingertips.
- Basket-Based Trailing: Monitor profit across multiple trades. Secure partial gains when targets are reached – great for clustered positions.
- Trade Recording: Each trade can be captured as a screenshot – ideal for journaling, tracking, and performance reviews.
- Timed Closures: Set a specific date and time to automatically close open positions. Great for end-of-day or pre-weekend exits.
- Customizable Interface: Sort and size buttons, adjust line styles, and scale the panel design to fit your screen and preferences.
- Magic Number & Strategy Tagging: Easily separate trades by strategy using comment tags for review and tracking.
- Lot Size Options: Use fixed volume or risk-based sizing based on your SL and capital percentage.
- Basket Trailing Stop: Secure profits once a customizable target is reached (e.g., lock $5 when profit hits $10).
- Basket Profit Target: Exit all trades once a predefined profit is reached (e.g., auto-close at $20).
- Timed Auto-Close: Automatically exit all trades at a set date and time – useful before weekends or major events.
- Panel Confirmation: Prevent accidental closures with confirmation prompts for all close actions.
- Built-in Screenshot Button: Instantly capture and save your chart – perfect for journaling.
- Interactive Risk Preview: See your SL distance, pip value, and potential exposure before entering a trade.
- Clear Status Panel: Know your total risk, live P/L, trailing trigger, and target profit in real time.
- Pending Order Support
- Trailing Stop per Trade
- Automated News Calendar Integration
- Customizable Alerts
- Want a fast, clean trade management workflow
- Prefer managing trades manually with smarter tools
- Value journal-based learning and want trade screenshots saved automatically
- Need live risk tracking across multiple symbols
- Trade short-term setups and need fast execution + tracking
Viele viele Jahre vertraue ich nun schon Daniel & Alain für Ihre unermüdliche Arbeit und ständige Hilfe bei Problemen und Ideen. Dieses Tool arbeitet hoch präzise und schnell und hat wirklich alles um die Trades optimal zu managen. Dankeschön und weiter so :-)