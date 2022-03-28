KT Equity Protector MT5

Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click.

No emotion. No delay. No hesitation. Just the hard, automated rule you wish you had the discipline to follow every day.

Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit target, equity trailing stop, weekend close. From that moment, the EA watches your entire MetaTrader account in real time. Every position. Every symbol. Every tick. The second a line is crossed, it executes the action you chose: alert, close losing trades, close winners, close everything, or close everything and remove every other EA from the terminal so nothing can re-open positions.

KT Equity Protector is not a trading robot. It does not open trades, send signals, or try to predict where the market is going. Its job is narrower and more important: it watches your account in real time and enforces the rules you set.

It runs on one chart, but it protects your entire MetaTrader account. Every open position, every symbol, every manual click, every other EA you have running. The chart symbol does not matter. The timeframe does not matter. What matters is that your account is being watched.

The EA enforces five protection rules. You decide which ones to turn on, what limit to set, and what should happen when the limit is reached:

Daily Loss Limit: Caps how much you can lose in a single trading day.

Caps how much you can lose in a single trading day. Max loss / Drawdown: A single line in the sand for the whole account. If total losses ever reach it, the EA steps in.

A single line in the sand for the whole account. If total losses ever reach it, the EA steps in. Profit target: Once your account is up by the amount you choose, the EA closes trades and locks the win in.

Once your account is up by the amount you choose, the EA closes trades and locks the win in. Trailing profit lock: As your account grows, the EA tracks your highest point. If you start giving back too much of your gains, it closes trades before more slips away.

As your account grows, the EA tracks your highest point. If you start giving back too much of your gains, it closes trades before more slips away. Weekend Gap Protection: Automatically closes everything before Friday's close.



