Equity Protect Pro MT5

5
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading

If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity Protect Pro is the program you need.

It's easy to configure and can close all charts when preset conditions are met, while also supporting the cancellation of signal subscriptions (meaning all trading programs will also stop running). At this point, no new orders will be generated, and finally, all orders will be closed, effectively preventing unexpected losses and allowing you to trade with peace of mind.

Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual)

Equity Protect Pro has 18 core functions, all of which operate independently. You can choose the appropriate combination of functions to use according to your trading strategy. These functions are turned off by default and do not need to be modified when not in use. When you need to use them, simply set "enable (function)" to true and fill in the corresponding parameters. Please consider whether to close other EAs when executing protection, depending on your needs. The following are descriptions of the main functions:
  • Equity Lower Limit: When the account equity falls below this preset value, protection is immediately triggered. Highly recommended, suitable for most traders, effectively preventing significant losses.
  • Equity Upper Limit: When the account equity rises above this preset value, protection is triggered. Applicable in a very small number of special cases.
  • Trailing Stop Percentage Limit: Sets a trailing stop based on a percentage of the account's historical maximum equity. Suitable for trading strategies using dynamic lot sizes.
  • Trailing Stop Amount Limit: Sets a trailing stop based on a preset amount. Suitable for trading strategies using fixed lot sizes.
  • Loss Percentage Limit: Triggers protection when the current account floating loss percentage falls below this value. Use with discretion, please use a negative number to represent loss.
  • Daily Loss Percentage Limit
  • Loss Amount Limit: Triggers protection when the current account floating loss falls below this value. Use with discretion, please use a negative number to represent loss.
  • Daily Loss Amount Limit
  • Profit Percentage Limit: Triggers protection when the current account floating profit percentage rises above this value. Useful for managing profitability for multi-strategy traders.
  • Daily Profit Percentage Limit
  • Profit Amount Limit: Triggers protection when the current account floating profit rises above this value. Also useful for managing profitability goals for multi-strategy traders.
  • Daily Profit Amount Limit
  • Accumulated Profit: Triggers protection when the current account accumulated profit rises above this value. Also useful for managing profitability goals for multi-strategy traders.
  • Everyday Close: Automatically closes all positions at a specified time every day to avoid low liquidity risks and swap costs during the night.
  • Friday Close: Executes closing only on Fridays to avoid market uncertainties over the weekend.
  • Datetime Close: Closes positions at a specified date and time, applicable before important events or holidays.
  • Restore Config: Automatically restores the previously closed EA at a specified time every day if there are no other charts running.
  • Remote Protect: Using a mobile phone to place any pending order on the current chart triggers protection, especially useful for unexpected market movements when you are away.
  • Price Lower LimitWhen the current symbol price drops below your set limit
  • Price Upper Limit: When the current symbol price rises above your set limit
In addition, Equity Protect Pro also has the following functions:
  • One-click restore of previously closed programs, with identical symbols, timeframes, and parameters.
  • One-click close of all charts (closes other trading programs).
  • One-click liquidation: immediately close all open orders.
  • Support for use on MQL virtual servers.
  • Message alerts: support for mobile phone messages and email alerts to keep track of account status.
  • Cancel trading signals: When executing protection, you can choose to cancel trading signal subscriptions and stop all automatic trading.
Testing Instructions:

During testing, the program will automatically place a one-lot buy order on the current symbol. Users can repeatedly adjust the initial capital and parameters based on the test results to understand the program's operating effect.

Important Reminders:
  • Some clients ask, "I have already set a Loss Limit, so can I not set an Equity Lower Limit?" The answer is that it is not recommended. Suppose a client sets a Loss Percentage Limit of -10%, but their other trading EAs also have stop losses, each stop loss being -5%. These stop losses do not trigger the protection conditions of the Loss Limit, but after multiple stop losses, the account loss will far exceed -10%. In this case, if you also set an Equity Lower Limit, this will not happen.
  • This program can only close trading programs running on the current terminal and cannot close programs running on other terminals with the same account. To achieve the desired effect, please run all trading programs on one terminal.
  • “enable (function)” is the master switch of the function group. If “enable (function)” is not set to true, then the associated configuration of “close other charts” will not be executed even if it is turned on.


Warm Tips:


Reviews 8
Sascha Kleemeier
260
Sascha Kleemeier 2025.09.29 08:16 
 

The best tool ever for propfirms

sebastien73
100
sebastien73 2025.06.12 09:33 
 

il vous faut absolument avoir cet EA. beaucoup de parametre pour faire vraiment ce que l'un souhaite avec les comptes. c'est vraiment genial !

Yuzuru Sanjo
322
Yuzuru Sanjo 2025.04.24 10:16 
 

It is the best insurance when trading multiple symbols at same time on a prop farm.

This utility keeps me out of the worst case scenario.

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This is a special program that provides extra protection for each of your positions. Symbol Filter: Filter by trading symbol. The default is to select the symbol on the current chart, or you can choose all symbols. Magic Filter: Filter by magic number. You can specify a magic number. The default value of 0 means processing all orders. TakeProfit Point: Set the take-profit level in points. 0 means this function is not used. StopLoss Point: Set the stop-loss level in points. 0 means this function
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Christian Quintavalle
624
Christian Quintavalle 2026.03.23 20:43 
 

molto utile e funzionale! grazie

Thara Tantitaranukul
1744
Thara Tantitaranukul 2026.03.05 02:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sascha Kleemeier
260
Sascha Kleemeier 2025.09.29 08:16 
 

The best tool ever for propfirms

sebastien73
100
sebastien73 2025.06.12 09:33 
 

il vous faut absolument avoir cet EA. beaucoup de parametre pour faire vraiment ce que l'un souhaite avec les comptes. c'est vraiment genial !

Yuzuru Sanjo
322
Yuzuru Sanjo 2025.04.24 10:16 
 

It is the best insurance when trading multiple symbols at same time on a prop farm.

This utility keeps me out of the worst case scenario.

teedeebee
360
teedeebee 2025.04.16 09:28 
 

Perfect tool and worth every penny. Highly recommended. Saved my live account today by not blowing the entire account but just a percentage. The only downside is that it doesn't seem to work well on Cent accounts. Any fix for that?

UPDATE: v2.11 indeed fixed the cent account issue. Great work from the developer. Kudos!

Shi Jie He
7115
Reply from developer Shi Jie He 2025.04.23 01:40
Thanks for your feedback, a new version(V 2.11) has been released that fixes this issue.
Max_Peres
733
Max_Peres 2025.01.02 09:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Noppadol Phompaksorn
643
Noppadol Phompaksorn 2024.09.27 10:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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