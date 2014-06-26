Auto Trade Copier for MT5

Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS.

With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly.

This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4).

Highlight features:

- Copy to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts.

- One provider can copy trades to multiple receiver accounts.

- One provider can copy separate signals through separate channels.

- One receiver can copy trades from multiple provider accounts.

- One account can copy to itself as a way to enlarge lot size. This is useful to modify copied lot size from MQL5 signal.

- Allows to filter copy SL and TP.‌

- Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.

- Allows inverted copying.

- Filter include/exclude time to copy new trades.

- Filter include/exclude symbols to copy.

- Filter the copy orders by order comment and magic number.

- Send signal notification to email, mobile and telegram.

- Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.

- Real-time control panel.

- Easy and friendly interface.