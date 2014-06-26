Auto Trade Copier for MT5

4.41

Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS.

With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly.

This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4).

Reference:

    - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free.

    - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5.

    - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader.

    - If you only need copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier.

    - If you only need copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier MT5.

    - If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro.

    - If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro MT5.

    - If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro.

    - If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5.
      Demo: Click here

      Highlight features:

      - Copy to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts.
      - One provider can copy trades to multiple receiver accounts.
      - One provider can copy separate signals through separate channels.
      - One receiver can copy trades from multiple provider accounts.
      - One account can copy to itself as a way to enlarge lot size. This is useful to modify copied lot size from MQL5 signal.
      - Allows to filter copy SL and TP.‌
      - Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.
      - Allows inverted copying.
      - Filter include/exclude time to copy new trades.
      - Filter include/exclude symbols to copy.
      - Filter the copy orders by order comment and magic number.
      - Send signal notification to email, mobile and telegram.
      - Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.
      - Real-time control panel.
      - Easy and friendly interface.

        Support

        • For further assistance, please contact me via Telegram: @AutoFxPro
        Manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735127
        Reviews 29
        kumawat
        2246
        kumawat 2026.01.02 03:22 
         

        I purchased Auto Trade Copier for MT5 and was trying to copy from Mt5 account to Mt4 as receiver and it is working very Good,

        Fra
        46
        Fra 2025.12.16 16:33 
         

        Top quality product and fast/super support.

        Richy Japhet Ciako Touko
        178
        Richy Japhet Ciako Touko 2025.12.02 16:50 
         

        Excellent expert. Support for the installation is excellent too

