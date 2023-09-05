OrderManager MT5
- Utilities
- Lukas Roth
- Version: 1.548
- Updated: 27 May 2025
- Activations: 20
Introducing the Order Manager: A Revolutionary Utility for MT5
Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual.
Key Features:
-
Risk Management: Define the risk of your trades quickly and easily, allowing you to make better decisions and improve your trading performance.
-
Visual Representation: View your trades and associated risks graphically for a clear and concise understanding of your open positions.
-
Order Modification: Effortlessly modify or close your orders with just a few clicks, streamlining your trading process and saving you valuable time.
-
News at Your Fingertips: Stay informed with the latest market news at the touch of a button.
Don't miss out on this indispensable tool for MT5 traders. Elevate your trading experience with the Order Manager and take your trading game to the next level.
The OrderManager does not work in startegyTester!
The OrderManager is compatible exclusively with Windows!
I just wanted to say that your utility is performing very well, and I’m really satisfied with its overall results. While there might still be a few optional features that could make it even better, I truly appreciate the great work you’ve done so far.