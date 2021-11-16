CopyMaster mt5

4.2

This utility will allow you to copy any trades from one terminal with the Master setting to other terminals with the Slave setting

At the same time, you can choose which pairs to copy, set the size of the copied order by several parameters. Set the limit losses by DrawDown or copy only profitable trades

You can copy deals from MT4 or MT5 to MT4 or MT5 other brokers

Now it will not be difficult to copy the signals of any Expert Advisor working in MT4 to the MT5 terminal or back

Use Copy Master to copy any deals from other signals, EAs, Manual deals. 

Using settings you can change lot size, trade direction, copy only profit deals and set DD value to save your deposit 

Copy Master can unite several strategies of different subscription signals on one account

To copy trades in MT4 you need the Copy Master MT4 version: here

More information about Copy Master settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749356


Reviews 7
Nice Trader
2770
Aller Uja 2023.11.24 20:37 
 

Good trade copier, works exactly as needed.

Francis Arinze
178
Francis Arinze 2022.06.09 16:28 
 

This copy trader is second to non. the user interface and functionality is fantastic :

Mario Burger
66
Mario Burger 2025.12.13 18:13 
 

Es ist echt gut, leider funktioniert es nicht bei allen Konten. Ich hoffe das es angepasst werden kann. Bei einem Konto sind die Symbole mit einem atm erweitert so Z.B. ( DE40.atm ) und das bei allen symbole.

