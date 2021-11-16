CopyMaster mt5

This utility will allow you to copy any trades from one terminal with the Master setting to other terminals with the Slave setting

At the same time, you can choose which pairs to copy, set the size of the copied order by several parameters. Set the limit losses by DrawDown or copy only profitable trades

You can copy deals from MT4 or MT5 to MT4 or MT5 other brokers

Now it will not be difficult to copy the signals of any Expert Advisor working in MT4 to the MT5 terminal or back

Use Copy Master to copy any deals from other signals, EAs, Manual deals.

Using settings you can change lot size, trade direction, copy only profit deals and set DD value to save your deposit

Copy Master can unite several strategies of different subscription signals on one account

To copy trades in MT4 you need the Copy Master MT4 version: here

More information about Copy Master settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749356



