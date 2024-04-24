ChartSync MT5
- Utilities
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Alfiya Fazylova⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ My applications - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alfia.fazylova/seller
★★★ TRADING MANAGER ★★★
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 5 April 2026
- Activations: 20
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel.
PROMOTION - If you have already purchased TradePanel, you can get Chart Sync for free. For more detailed information about the terms, please contact us via private messages!
Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here.
To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects.
Input parameters:
- Exception — the name of a graphical object that does not need to be copied. You can specify several names by entering them separated by a ';'. If the names share the same part, you can use the '*' symbol. For example, Btn_1453, Btn_7565, Btn_1453 have the same part Btn_, so you can enter Btn_* in the field.
- Custom symbols - the name of an additional symbol where graphic objects should also be synchronized. You can specify multiple Symbols by separating them with a ";" separator.
- Hide objects not from symbol — display on the chart only those graphical objects that were created for the current symbol (hide a graphical object if it was not created for the current symbol). This option can be used when switching symbols on the chart using the TradePanel application.
- SyncVLINE - synchronize vertical lines.
- SyncHLINE - horizontal line.
- SyncTREND - trend line.
- SyncTRENDBYANGLE - trend line by angle.
- SyncCYCLES - cyclic lines.
- SyncCHANNEL - equidistant channel.
- SyncSTDDEVCHANNEL - standard deviation channel.
- SyncREGRESSION - linear regression channel.
- SyncPITCHFORK - Andrews pitchfork.
- SyncGANNLINE - Gann line.
- SyncGANNFAN - Gann fan.
- SyncGANNGRID - Gann grid.
- SyncFIBO - Fibonacci levels.
- SyncFIBOTIMES - Fibonacci time zones.
- SyncFIBOFAN - Fibonacci fan.
- SyncFIBOARC - Fibonacci arcs.
- SyncFIBOCHANNEL - Fibonacci channel.
- SyncEXPANSION - Fibonacci extension.
- SyncRECTANGLE - rectangle.
- SyncTRIANGLE - triangle.
- SyncELLIPSE - ellipse.
- SyncARROW - arrows.
- SyncTEXT - “Text” object.
- SyncLABEL - Text Label Object.
Спасибо за данный продукт!