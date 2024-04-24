ChartSync MT5

Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel.

PROMOTION - If you have already purchased TradePanel, you can get Chart Sync for free. For more detailed information about the terms, please contact us via private messages! Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here.

To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects.

Input parameters: