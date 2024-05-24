TradeMirror Pro MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 21 August 2026
- Activations: 20
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization.
Tutorial
Product Advantages
Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions:
- Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation
- Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in financial scenarios
- Millisecond-level order synchronization ensures zero-delay signal distribution
- Full compatibility with MT4/MT5 platforms, seamlessly adapting to diverse trading environments
- Intelligent system monitoring with email notifications for real-time trading stability
Core Features
The product includes the following professional copy trading functionalities:
- Multi-account parallel connectivity
- Real-time email alerts
- Customizable lot size adjustment
- Signal filtering mechanism
- Reverse copy mode
- Take Profit/Stop Loss reset
Free Trial Process
Before purchasing, you can experience full features through these steps:
- Click the "Free Demo" button on the page
- Select the "Confirm MetaTrader 4/5 Installation" option
- Authorize the browser to launch the MT4/MT5 client
- Navigate to "Expert Advisors/Market/TradeMirror" within the platform and activate test mode
- Enable "History Data Display" (ensuring GUI visibility)
- Click the "Start" button
- View the TradeMirror interface via the chart window
User Guidelines & Recommendations
To enhance your experience, we provide these professional recommendations:
- For MQL5 beginners, refer to "MQL5 Market EA Purchase & Usage Guide"
- Test functionalities using a demo account before switching to live trading
- Always keep "Expert Advisors" permissions enabled
- Activate email notifications to monitor copy trading status in real-time
For further assistance, contact our technical support via product comments or direct messages.
复制的时候都无法直接复制止盈止损，需要进行一次止盈或止损的修改，才能同步到所有复制订单