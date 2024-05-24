TradeMirror Pro MT5

TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization.

Tutorial

Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials.

Product Advantages

Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions:

Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation

Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in financial scenarios

Millisecond-level order synchronization ensures zero-delay signal distribution

Full compatibility with MT4/MT5 platforms, seamlessly adapting to diverse trading environments

Intelligent system monitoring with email notifications for real-time trading stability

Core Features

The product includes the following professional copy trading functionalities:

Multi-account parallel connectivity

Real-time email alerts

Customizable lot size adjustment

Signal filtering mechanism

Reverse copy mode

Take Profit/Stop Loss reset

Free Trial Process

Before purchasing, you can experience full features through these steps:

Click the "Free Demo" button on the page Select the "Confirm MetaTrader 4/5 Installation" option Authorize the browser to launch the MT4/MT5 client Navigate to "Expert Advisors/Market/TradeMirror" within the platform and activate test mode Enable "History Data Display" (ensuring GUI visibility) Click the "Start" button View the TradeMirror interface via the chart window

User Guidelines & Recommendations

To enhance your experience, we provide these professional recommendations:

For MQL5 beginners, refer to "MQL5 Market EA Purchase & Usage Guide" Test functionalities using a demo account before switching to live trading Always keep "Expert Advisors" permissions enabled Activate email notifications to monitor copy trading status in real-time

For further assistance, contact our technical support via product comments or direct messages.

Official Download Links