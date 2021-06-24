Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX

5

Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs.

Features

  • On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android
  • Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit before high impact news, etc.
  • Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount to risk, dynamic or fixed lots
  • Hidden (virtual/stealth) stop loss, take profit and pending orders - highly recommend for live trading - keep intentions hidden from broker
  • Partial closes (scale-out)
  • Easy to use configuration pop-up forms via CONFIG button
  • Stop loss, take profit lines can be positioned manually on the chart
  • Automatic stop loss - variety of calculation methods can be selected
  • Automatic take profit based on risk reward ratios or pips
  • Trailing stop loss and break even, which can be triggered when target reached
  • Sets broker SL/TP as backup but further away than hidden level
  • Hidden pending lines can be set to alert or trade, based on market price or candle close. Can be set with expiry and auto One Cancels Other (OCO).
  • Scale in (open additional tickets), plus automatic scale-in when target reached
  • News events (both text and vertical lines)
  • Optional multi-trade mode for multiple trades / pending orders on the same chart/symbol, all with separate SL/TP
  • Multi account trade copying where trade button presses can be sent to other accounts via MetaTrader instances on the same machine (master/slave(s))
  • Can be configured on a per symbol and/or timeframe basis, e.g. have different SL for different symbols or timeframes
  • Includes indicators providing multiple timeframe trend, support/resistance, pivots, average daily range, current spread and ask/bid prices
  • Logs trades including execution time, slippage and profit, in a spreadsheet CSV file - keep an eye on your broker
  • Robust error handling
  • Underlying code base has been in live use since 2015


Using in Strategy Tester / Demo Version

Works reasonably well in Tester / demo version - just run in visual mode with play back speed around normal live market. You can even test the mobile app - see video. However, downloading from our library is not possible due to a limitation in the Tester. Note, tying in edit boxes doesn't in the Strategy Tester in MT5.

Usage

Please see our product manual in pdf format.


EA Inputs

The system is configured via the panel's CONFIG button rather than relying on inputs. However, here are a few inputs you may wish to change:

  • Main_confirmTradeClose - set to false to turn off confirmation on trade close click
  • Important_brokerSLTPSetOnOrderSend - set to true if broker requires SL to be set on Order Send
  • Gen_forcePointToPipDivider - set to 100 if trading indices so 1 pip is 1 basis point for most brokers
  • Gen_askBidPricesShow - turn on/off big ask/bid price 


Automating Indicators

Fully compatible with our Indicator Combine product, which allows indicators to be captured and auto traded when in agreement. Includes both standard indicators and custom indicators. Also provides real-time statistics and auto optimization. See video.



Reviews 7
waleouk
87
waleouk 2026.03.02 21:07 
 

Been using this for over a year and absolutely love it. Using the manual system application and the mobile. Highly recommended.

paulxluap
149
paulxluap 2023.09.21 17:16 
 

I really can't fault this EA - it's worth every penny, especially when one considers the amount of thinking and development that has clearly gone into it. It does pretty much everything that you could ever need, especially when combined with either of the two matrix products that RunwiseFX offer that integrate with the EA, allowing you to mix and match almost any external indicators to trigger a trade. It takes a little while (at least a day or two) to work through the extensive and clear documentation (which is excellent) and you'll need to be prepared for some trial & error tweaking and testing the comprehensive array of settings that are built in. There's also a huge library of plug-in settings that allow extra behaviours to be added in. But if you run into any issues setting it all up, RunwiseFX's support service is excellent as well. And the icing on the cake is the mobile add-on which means that you can keep an eye on things when away from your desk.

Melanio Aganus
77
Melanio Aganus 2023.04.02 09:58 
 

This software is Amazing will bring you to the new level of trading ! I ignore in the beginning but once you understand it will unlock your interest & knowledge! imagine you can review the probability or statistic of your trade base of your chosen indicators in combinations with one you like. one more thing I like is that they are a lot of script that use base on your personality. Its Truly Amazing …More power to the developers & the team

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waleouk
87
waleouk 2026.03.02 21:07 
 

Been using this for over a year and absolutely love it. Using the manual system application and the mobile. Highly recommended.

paulxluap
149
paulxluap 2023.09.21 17:16 
 

I really can't fault this EA - it's worth every penny, especially when one considers the amount of thinking and development that has clearly gone into it. It does pretty much everything that you could ever need, especially when combined with either of the two matrix products that RunwiseFX offer that integrate with the EA, allowing you to mix and match almost any external indicators to trigger a trade. It takes a little while (at least a day or two) to work through the extensive and clear documentation (which is excellent) and you'll need to be prepared for some trial & error tweaking and testing the comprehensive array of settings that are built in. There's also a huge library of plug-in settings that allow extra behaviours to be added in. But if you run into any issues setting it all up, RunwiseFX's support service is excellent as well. And the icing on the cake is the mobile add-on which means that you can keep an eye on things when away from your desk.

Melanio Aganus
77
Melanio Aganus 2023.04.02 09:58 
 

This software is Amazing will bring you to the new level of trading ! I ignore in the beginning but once you understand it will unlock your interest & knowledge! imagine you can review the probability or statistic of your trade base of your chosen indicators in combinations with one you like. one more thing I like is that they are a lot of script that use base on your personality. Its Truly Amazing …More power to the developers & the team

stevekimamo
31
stevekimamo 2022.10.07 18:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

homeincome
19
homeincome 2022.09.13 11:26 
 

Great tool, especially being able to access it from my phone, Great Job...Cheers

Runwise Limited
70283
Reply from developer Mark Mather 2022.09.13 11:52
Many thanks. The mobile access was an extraordinary amount of work to add.
Raju Das
27
Raju Das 2022.08.26 21:03 
 

Very nice working... Thank You.

Tyler Beckley
103
Tyler Beckley 2022.08.04 06:45 
 

Game Changing

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