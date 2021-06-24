Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
- Utilities
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- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 26 June 2026
- Activations: 5
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs.
Features
- On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android
- Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit before high impact news, etc.
- Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount to risk, dynamic or fixed lots
- Hidden (virtual/stealth) stop loss, take profit and pending orders - highly recommend for live trading - keep intentions hidden from broker
- Partial closes (scale-out)
- Easy to use configuration pop-up forms via CONFIG button
- Stop loss, take profit lines can be positioned manually on the chart
- Automatic stop loss - variety of calculation methods can be selected
- Automatic take profit based on risk reward ratios or pips
- Trailing stop loss and break even, which can be triggered when target reached
- Sets broker SL/TP as backup but further away than hidden level
- Hidden pending lines can be set to alert or trade, based on market price or candle close. Can be set with expiry and auto One Cancels Other (OCO).
- Scale in (open additional tickets), plus automatic scale-in when target reached
- News events (both text and vertical lines)
- Optional multi-trade mode for multiple trades / pending orders on the same chart/symbol, all with separate SL/TP
- Multi account trade copying where trade button presses can be sent to other accounts via MetaTrader instances on the same machine (master/slave(s))
- Can be configured on a per symbol and/or timeframe basis, e.g. have different SL for different symbols or timeframes
- Includes indicators providing multiple timeframe trend, support/resistance, pivots, average daily range, current spread and ask/bid prices
- Logs trades including execution time, slippage and profit, in a spreadsheet CSV file - keep an eye on your broker
- Robust error handling
- Underlying code base has been in live use since 2015
Using in Strategy Tester / Demo Version
Works reasonably well in Tester / demo version - just run in visual mode with play back speed around normal live market. You can even test the mobile app - see video. However, downloading from our library is not possible due to a limitation in the Tester. Note, tying in edit boxes doesn't in the Strategy Tester in MT5.
Usage
Please see our product manual in pdf format.
EA Inputs
The system is configured via the panel's CONFIG button rather than relying on inputs. However, here are a few inputs you may wish to change:
- Main_confirmTradeClose - set to false to turn off confirmation on trade close click
- Important_brokerSLTPSetOnOrderSend - set to true if broker requires SL to be set on Order Send
- Gen_forcePointToPipDivider - set to 100 if trading indices so 1 pip is 1 basis point for most brokers
- Gen_askBidPricesShow - turn on/off big ask/bid price
Automating Indicators
Fully compatible with our Indicator Combine product, which allows indicators to be captured and auto traded when in agreement. Includes both standard indicators and custom indicators. Also provides real-time statistics and auto optimization. See video.
Been using this for over a year and absolutely love it. Using the manual system application and the mobile. Highly recommended.