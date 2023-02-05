Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5

4.69
The Trade Position and Back-testing Tool:
[User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links.
The "Trade Position and Backtesting Tool" aka "Risk Reward Ratio Tool" is a comprehensive and innovative indicator designed to enhance your technical analysis and trading strategies.

 The Risk Tool is a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for effective risk management in forex trading. With the ability to preview trade positions, including entry price, stop-loss (SL), and take-profit (TP) levels, it offers a transparent view of upcoming trades. The user-friendly panel features automatic balance and custom balance options, along with automatic lot and risk calculations. It supports various trade previews, covering market buy and sell, buy stop, and sell stop orders. The tool includes an Advanced Risk-to-Reward Ratio feature, allowing highly customizable movements anywhere on the chart, complete with buy and sell setups. The smart display of trading information includes essential details like lot size to open, stop-loss, TP, and order type. It also provides the convenience of auto-adjusting risk when moving SL or TP levels, a one-button magnet to the current price, and a hotkey for easy hiding and showing of the risk tool. Additionally, the tool offers back-testing ability for a thorough analysis of trading strategies.

Features:
  • Preview trade positions with details such as entry price, stop-loss (SL), and (TP) levels.
  • User friendly panel: comes with automatic balance and custom balance.
  • Automatic lot calculation and risk calculation.
  • Trades preview all kind: Market buy and sell, buy stop and sell stop orders ...
  • Advanced Risk to Reward Ratio tool: highly customizable moves anywhere in the chart, with buy and sell set up. 
  • Smart display of trading info: like Lot size to open, stop loss and TP, order type.
  • Auto adjust risk when moving SL or TP levels.
  • One button magnet to the current price.
  • Hot Key to hide and show the risk tool.
  • Back-testing ability
Reviews 86
AKSHAY MORE
20
AKSHAY MORE 2026.06.26 07:20 
 

very Useful

Manish Ahuja
72
Manish Ahuja 2026.06.04 11:47 
 

It's useful.

Igors Degtjarjovs
18
Igors Degtjarjovs 2026.04.23 05:51 
 

Очень удобно

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AKSHAY MORE
20
AKSHAY MORE 2026.06.26 07:20 
 

very Useful

Manish Ahuja
72
Manish Ahuja 2026.06.04 11:47 
 

It's useful.

Josi73
14
Josi73 2026.05.05 15:59 
 

Excelente Trade manager para MT5. Muy recomendable, buenísimo. Es lo que estaba buscando.

catchdwind
104
catchdwind 2026.04.30 05:46 
 

Great tool overall. The best free position size and risk-reward ratio or Long Position/Short Position Tool available on MT5. It freezes during high-volume or activity periods, such as session open. So, the reliability could be improved. Also, it would be great to be able to save your preferred risk % and TP ratio as the default for the tool so that you don't have to enter it each time you reopen the tool. Currently, it saves your last settings and uses it for subsequent measurements. But once you close and reopen or restart the MT5 app, it resets to the default settings. Finally, it would also be good to be able to manually enter some of the details, e.g. SL, TP, RR, rather than only by dragging. Overall, I'm satisfied as it's the best available for free with such helpful and useful features.

Igors Degtjarjovs
18
Igors Degtjarjovs 2026.04.23 05:51 
 

Очень удобно

PaulinhoZR1
16
PaulinhoZR1 2026.04.10 12:57 
 

Só tem um probleminha, ele quando adicionado, não deixa arrastar com o mouse o gráfico. Ferramenta no mais a ferramenta é excelente.

Partick Bob
208
Partick Bob 2026.04.09 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

servetcolakoglu
14
servetcolakoglu 2026.03.28 09:49 
 

Nice to use it, Thank you dude

Abu Bakar
18
Abu Bakar 2026.03.27 07:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pablo44Roman
16
Pablo44Roman 2026.03.25 15:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jdomig
59
jdomig 2026.03.04 04:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AngeloMj
64
AngeloMj 2026.03.02 14:19 
 

Excelente, lo mejor es que me calcula el numero de lotes segun el riesgo. Gracias

evans1z
26
evans1z 2026.02.28 04:57 
 

why does stop increase when reward is being increased, is it some fixed 1:2 tool

bertho
34
bertho 2026.02.23 13:49 
 

Love it !! Very simple to use.

pasha144
14
pasha144 2026.02.21 21:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Евгений Мержанов
136
Евгений Мержанов 2026.02.11 07:27 
 

Шикарный инструмент, очень удобно сделан, немного разобраться нужно с алгоритмом работы. Спасибо.

Pedro Matias Ambrosio
350
Pedro Matias Ambrosio 2026.02.09 01:10 
 

Amazing tool! good job!

Loghen
14
Loghen 2026.01.26 19:33 
 

that tool is great! If I may have just one question - maybe in private - about lot size options

Xin Hu
483
Xin Hu 2025.12.28 13:03 
 

I really love this tool; it's so cool!

Farius DAG
48
Farius DAG 2025.12.08 14:57 
 

With this last update you just made this the best thing ever for daytrading on metatrader. 10/10

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