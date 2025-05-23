Pending Grid LIMIT Manual MT5

Hola Traders.

By popular demand from my fellow traders, I am excited to announce the release of my newly developed tool for placing pending order grids. Many of you have already benefited from this tool, and several have requested a version for MT5. Now, it is available for everyone! This automatic grid trading placement tool is convenient, easy to use, and fast. It also includes quick action buttons for closing profits, losses, and pending orders. No matter how many pending orders you have, just press the button, and all orders will disappear within seconds.

Lot - lot size for pending orders.

Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00)

TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders.

SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points.

Take Profit - profit in points.

Stop Loss - loss in points.

The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip)





and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, ALLBUYANDSELL

you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All

*** ideas for using it. https://youtu.be/i9n-mNFHmOw





if you have a problem you can contact me all time.





Please Ratings and Reviews.





Thanks Traders.

ENJOY.



