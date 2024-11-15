Trade Manager DashPlus

DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics.





Key Features







1. Recovery Grid



2. Stack Grid



3. P&L Lines



4. Basket Mode



5. News on the Chart



6. Alerts



7. Performance Statistics



Additional Features

User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive graphical interface with comprehensive trading controls.

Intuitive graphical interface with comprehensive trading controls. Drag & Drop Orders: Set market and pending orders directly on the chart using drag-and-drop functionality.

Set market and pending orders directly on the chart using drag-and-drop functionality. Trade History Visualization: Displays historical trades on the chart with detailed profit labels.

Displays historical trades on the chart with detailed profit labels. Remote Trade Management : Manage trades entered from your mobile device via DashPlus.

: Manage trades entered from your mobile device via DashPlus. Auto Lot Size Calculator: Automatic calculation of lot sizes with multiple risk management modes.

Automatic calculation of lot sizes with multiple risk management modes. Automated Breakeven and Trailing Stop: Set predefined breakeven points and trailing stops to manage open positions.

Set predefined breakeven points and trailing stops to manage open positions. Auto Close Functions: Automatically close positions based on profit or loss thresholds, applicable to individual symbols or all symbols.

Automatically close positions based on profit or loss thresholds, applicable to individual symbols or all symbols. Daily Max Loss Protection: Set daily loss limits to help manage overall risk exposure.

Set daily loss limits to help manage overall risk exposure. Partial Close and Trade Reversal: Options to partially close positions or reverse trades based on market conditions.

Options to partially close positions or reverse trades based on market conditions. Risk/Reward Ratio Settings: Define risk/reward ratios to align with your trading strategy.

Define risk/reward ratios to align with your trading strategy. Quick Screenshot: Capture and save screenshots of your charts with one click.

Capture and save screenshots of your charts with one click. Real-Time Data Display: Live display of spread, Average True Range (ATR), floating P&L, and candle countdown timer on the chart.









Support and Resources

Customer Support: Prompt online support for all our products on MQL.

Educational Materials: Access to free video tutorials and courses to help you get the most out of DashPlus.

Trading Resources: Free trading strategies and configuration files.

Community Engagement: Join our active community for user interaction, support, and sharing of ideas.









Frequently Asked Questions





Q: Is there a free trial available?

A: Yes, please contact us directly for details on how to access a free trial.





Q: Do I need a VPS (Virtual Private Server) to use DashPlus?

A: A VPS is recommended if you hold positions overnight to ensure uninterrupted operation.





Q: Are there educational resources available for DashPlus?

A: Yes, free courses and tutorials are available, message us for details.





Q: Can I suggest additional features for DashPlus?

A: Absolutely. We welcome suggestions that can enhance the functionality and user experience of DashPlus.





Please note: The application does not operate in the strategy tester.



