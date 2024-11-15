Trade Manager DashPlus
- Utilities
- Henry Lyubomir Wallace
- Version: 1.42
- Updated: 28 September 2025
- Activations: 5
Key Features
Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery efforts.
Enables you to capitalize on trending markets by scaling into winning trades.
Adjust settings and drag P&L lines to assess various trade outcomes before execution.
Facilitates easier monitoring and application of stop loss, take profit, and other order modifications based on the average price.
Helps you stay informed about upcoming events that may impact market volatility, allowing for better trade planning.
Useful for monitoring key price levels or important trading sessions.
Provides comprehensive metrics to help identify your most and least effective trading strategies and symbols.
Additional Features
- User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive graphical interface with comprehensive trading controls.
- Drag & Drop Orders: Set market and pending orders directly on the chart using drag-and-drop functionality.
- Trade History Visualization: Displays historical trades on the chart with detailed profit labels.
- Remote Trade Management: Manage trades entered from your mobile device via DashPlus.
- Auto Lot Size Calculator: Automatic calculation of lot sizes with multiple risk management modes.
- Automated Breakeven and Trailing Stop: Set predefined breakeven points and trailing stops to manage open positions.
- Auto Close Functions: Automatically close positions based on profit or loss thresholds, applicable to individual symbols or all symbols.
- Daily Max Loss Protection: Set daily loss limits to help manage overall risk exposure.
- Partial Close and Trade Reversal: Options to partially close positions or reverse trades based on market conditions.
- Risk/Reward Ratio Settings: Define risk/reward ratios to align with your trading strategy.
- Quick Screenshot: Capture and save screenshots of your charts with one click.
- Real-Time Data Display: Live display of spread, Average True Range (ATR), floating P&L, and candle countdown timer on the chart.
