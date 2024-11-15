Trade Manager DashPlus

DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics.


Key Features


1. Recovery Grid
Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions.
Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery efforts.

    2. Stack Grid
    Designed to maximize potential returns on favorable trades by adding positions during strong market movements.
    Enables you to capitalize on trending markets by scaling into winning trades.

      3. P&L Lines
      Provides a visual representation of potential profit and loss scenarios directly on the chart.
      Adjust settings and drag P&L lines to assess various trade outcomes before execution.

        4. Basket Mode
        Simplifies the management of multiple positions on the same symbol by combining them into a single aggregated position.
        Facilitates easier monitoring and application of stop loss, take profit, and other order modifications based on the average price.

          5. News on the Chart
          Integrates scheduled economic news events onto your trading charts.
          Helps you stay informed about upcoming events that may impact market volatility, allowing for better trade planning.

            6. Alerts
            Set time-based or price-based alerts with notifications displayed within MT5 or sent to your mobile device via the MT5 app.
            Useful for monitoring key price levels or important trading sessions.

              7. Performance Statistics
              Offers detailed analytics of your trading performance, including interactive balance graphs.
              Provides comprehensive metrics to help identify your most and least effective trading strategies and symbols.


                Additional Features

                • User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive graphical interface with comprehensive trading controls.
                • Drag & Drop Orders: Set market and pending orders directly on the chart using drag-and-drop functionality.
                • Trade History Visualization: Displays historical trades on the chart with detailed profit labels.
                • Remote Trade Management: Manage trades entered from your mobile device via DashPlus.
                • Auto Lot Size Calculator: Automatic calculation of lot sizes with multiple risk management modes.
                • Automated Breakeven and Trailing Stop: Set predefined breakeven points and trailing stops to manage open positions.
                • Auto Close Functions: Automatically close positions based on profit or loss thresholds, applicable to individual symbols or all symbols.
                • Daily Max Loss Protection: Set daily loss limits to help manage overall risk exposure.
                • Partial Close and Trade Reversal: Options to partially close positions or reverse trades based on market conditions.
                • Risk/Reward Ratio Settings: Define risk/reward ratios to align with your trading strategy.
                • Quick Screenshot: Capture and save screenshots of your charts with one click.
                • Real-Time Data Display: Live display of spread, Average True Range (ATR), floating P&L, and candle countdown timer on the chart.


                Support and Resources

                Customer Support: Prompt online support for all our products on MQL.
                Educational Materials: Access to free video tutorials and courses to help you get the most out of DashPlus.
                Trading Resources: Free trading strategies and configuration files.
                Community Engagement: Join our active community for user interaction, support, and sharing of ideas.


                Frequently Asked Questions


                Q: Is there a free trial available?
                A: Yes, please contact us directly for details on how to access a free trial.

                Q: Do I need a VPS (Virtual Private Server) to use DashPlus?
                A: A VPS is recommended if you hold positions overnight to ensure uninterrupted operation.

                Q: Are there educational resources available for DashPlus?
                A: Yes, free courses and tutorials are available, message us for details.

                Q: Can I suggest additional features for DashPlus?
                A: Absolutely. We welcome suggestions that can enhance the functionality and user experience of DashPlus.

                Please note: The application does not operate in the strategy tester.


                Reviews 13
                Tanapon Sanguanrat
                439
                Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.12.19 11:58 
                 

                good

                Habbibi
                35
                Habbibi 2025.01.31 18:01 
                 

                Honestly, this is actually the best thing I've bought off the MQL marketplace, & I'm pretty sure the results will reflect the performance of this EA DashPlus was the missing piece for me, it converted LOSSES into WINNERS, I didn't think it was possible to do something like this until a friend referred me to this Algo I Highly recommend you purchase Dashplus as its been a game changer for me, & it WILL be a gamechanger for you Looking forward to see the further updates dashplus gives frequently! Ive posted the result image in the comment section

                Jordan N
                23
                Jordan N 2025.01.19 23:32 
                 

                This MT5 script has completely changed the way I trade. It’s made closing trades so much faster, and when you’re in the middle of a volatile market, speed really is the game. I can execute orders quicker than ever, and that alone has made a huge difference in my results. What I really love is the ability to set conditional closes. It gives me so much flexibility to tailor things to my strategies, and it works exactly how I need it to. Compared to other tools I’ve tried, this one just feels more solid and reliable. It doesn’t freeze, it doesn’t lag—it just works every time, and that’s rare. When I ran into an issue early on, the customer support blew me away. I reached out, and they immediately asked for logs and actually took the time to dig into the problem. They resolved it quickly, and their communication was top-notch. That kind of support gives you confidence that they care about their product and their users. Some people might think it’s expensive, but honestly, if you don’t see the value in this, you’re probably not trading seriously. You’ll lose way more money from poor execution than what this script costs. For me, it’s been worth every cent, and I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to up their game. I can’t imagine trading without it now—it’s just that good.

                Reply to review