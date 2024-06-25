Trade Utility Pro

3.83

Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately.

This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety.

Main Features:

  • Open Trade Support:

    • Lot size calculation
    • Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required
    • Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk
    • Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss, account balance, and risk %
    • Stop loss (in points): 0 = off, available in Fixed Lot mode; required in other modes
    • Take profit (in points): 0 = off
    • Order numbers (1-6): Multiple orders or single order opened with a single click
    • Profit factor (0-3): Affects multiple orders with exact take profit; the first take profit is default, subsequent take profits increase by the profit factor
    • Buy market / Sell market: Single click to send orders at market price
    • Limit price: Any price to open pending order
  • Order Setup
    • More easier to setup order with Order Setup using responsive objects and all information refill to order by click and moving.

  • Trade Management:

    • Auto breakeven: When checked, requires breakeven distance in points. All open positions will move/create stop loss to open price when market price reaches breakeven distance
    • Auto trailing stop: When checked, requires trailing distance in points. All open positions will trail stop loss with each tick move
    • Breakeven button: Single click to move/create stop loss for open positions
    • Partial Close: More easier to partly close any position by a few click

  • Exit Trade:

    • Close positions: By checking Buy only or/and Sell only, close all positions with the current symbol at buy/sell only
    • Delete orders: By checking Buy only or/and Sell only, close all pending orders with the current symbol at buy/sell only

Risk Warning: Forex trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. The use of Expert Advisors (EAs) may amplify these risks. It is possible to lose all your invested capital. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

If you find this utility helpful, please rate it. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please leave your comments.
























Reviews 124
MrLeontrader
14
MrLeontrader 2026.05.11 18:52 
 

tengop problemas en el broker fundnext

Junex
26
Junex 2026.03.03 16:35 
 

perfect great EA.

almontenet
21
almontenet 2026.01.14 19:35 
 

Todo BIEN, es una herramiento fenomenal para empezar a controlar el riesgo de forma automatica segun el riesgo de cartera. TODO OK !!!

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inicio04051720
55
inicio04051720 2026.08.12 03:58 
 

no se activa en ningún grafico de mt5 ni en ninguna temporalidad , aparece en el archivo pero al pasarla al grafico no aparece el icono cambia de color a activo pero el panel no sale, así que no se puede usar y la reseña en que lo recomendaron esta muy interesante

Julio Dennis Falconi
20
Julio Dennis Falconi 2026.08.07 18:22 
 

Saludos, gracias por la app tengo unas preguntas: 1.- Que monto debe de tener como mínimo para que calcule bien, por ejemplo si tengo menos de 100 y pongo una cantidad en money risk no se va el valor que uno pone. 2.- La calculadora funciona en cuentas cent?

LEGARDA .-.
68
LEGARDA .-. 2026.05.24 20:59 
 

Usen trade Shell, It's better trade Shell, esta av veces fallan y es gratis.

Hernando Hincapie
82
Hernando Hincapie 2026.05.20 00:42 
 

no he podido que me deje entrar en una operacion, siempre me sale error

MrLeontrader
14
MrLeontrader 2026.05.11 18:52 
 

tengop problemas en el broker fundnext

38432209Z
14
38432209Z 2026.05.07 07:01 
 

En mi opinión no es una aplicación amigable, he tenido que descargarme otra que me parece más fácil de utilizar

knt4289
48
knt4289 2026.04.19 15:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Junex
26
Junex 2026.03.03 16:35 
 

perfect great EA.

EduKons
14
EduKons 2026.03.02 22:19 
 

no se activa para operar , ya la instale y desinstale varias veces y no puedo operar con esta herramienta

orst
24
orst 2026.02.12 18:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Real2k
16
Real2k 2026.01.23 17:38 
 

5.2 / The "buy now" and "sell now" buttons are missing.

Ricardo Martinez Cuevas
20
Ricardo Martinez Cuevas 2026.01.21 07:15 
 

Herramienta muy util para calcular los lotes

almontenet
21
almontenet 2026.01.14 19:35 
 

Todo BIEN, es una herramiento fenomenal para empezar a controlar el riesgo de forma automatica segun el riesgo de cartera. TODO OK !!!

Ce100
24
Ce100 2026.01.12 09:00 
 

Excellent

susliks
16
susliks 2025.12.11 01:53 
 

so many BUG ， fuck AI . I want V5.0

Javi Losabe
26
Javi Losabe 2025.12.10 11:45 
 

It was working perfectly but, after the update, there are things that are not working anymore: 1) It is minimized everytime i move to another symbol tab and come back 2) SL and TP are not send to the trade (they are both empty and you need to set them manually) I understand this is a free tool but please, try to fix this so we all can enjoy this incredible tool again. Thanks in advance!

ZC Zhou
83
ZC Zhou 2025.12.09 00:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Exe500
24
Exe500 2025.12.05 02:16 
 

Excellent tool, unfortunately the lyrics and numbers dont appear, no matter if you change the size font, the rest is great

JAVAGUS
14
JAVAGUS 2025.12.02 00:42 
 

ERROR: The application does not display the windows for entering the operation data. Please correct this urgently or revert to version 5.0.

Alvaromu
14
Alvaromu 2025.12.01 21:20 
 

no me funciona

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