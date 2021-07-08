PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5

1

Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors

The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]


One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position management. It has a number of features designed to help traders manage their risk and protect their capital, such as initial stop-losses placed as soon as trades are taken and automatic trailing-stops for all open trades. The EA also supports pending orders, allowing traders to set prices for future trades using a line drag and drop feature.

In addition to its risk management features, the Trade Pad Pro EA also has a range of other useful features. It supports four different lot size calculation modes, including balance, equity, free margin, and fixed lot, and can be used to trade a range of financial instruments including forex pairs, CFDs, and futures. It also has a clean and on-chart interface, offers a range of terminal activity reporting options to help traders keep track of their trades.

Overall, the Trade Pad Pro EA is a powerful tool for traders looking to streamline their trading process and improve their risk and position management. It combines an easy-to-use visual interface with a range of useful features to help traders trade more efficiently and effectively.


  • Easy-to-use visual interface
  • Sound risk and position management
  • Capital preservation is a top priority
  • Automatic trailing-stops for all open trades
  • Initial stop-losses placed as soon as trades are taken
  • Supports pending orders with line drag and drop for price selection
  • Supports stop-loss and take-profit orders with drag and drop price selection
  • Four lot size calculation modes: balance, equity, free margin, and fixed lot
  • Works for forex pairs, CFDs, and futures with 2-3-4 digit pricing
  • Implements a customizable partial closing feature (enabled or disabled)
  • Implements a customizable break-even feature (enabled or disabled)
  • Implements a customizable trailing-stop (enabled or disabled)
  • Selection of trades by magic number
  • Great terminal activity reporting

How to place a trade

  1. Load the robot to the chart
  2. Select the risk per trade from the robot inputs
  3. Click on the sl-line tag of the GUI to drag and drop your desired SL in the chart
  4. Click on the tp-line tag of the GUI to drag and drop your desired TP in the chart
  5. Click on Buy or Sell

If the trade you wish to place is a pending order, click on the p-line tag of the GUI to drag and drop your desired order price.

Then click on Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit or Sell Limit.


Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading.

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HINN Lazy Trader
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5 (1)
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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Filter:
Haechan Brown
76
Haechan Brown 2026.04.07 00:34 
 

I strongly advise against purchasing this EA.

I have been experiencing multiple serious issues with the product, and neither the seller nor MQL5 has provided any meaningful support. Initially, the seller was unresponsive. After I contacted the MQL5 service desk, the seller began replying, but only with generic explanations that did not address the actual problems I reported.

The EA itself does not function as advertised. The trailing stop loss triggers before the defined conditions are met and even modifies trades on pairs where the EA is not attached, causing trades to close prematurely. These issues make the product unreliable and unusable for my strategy.

I have repeatedly contacted both the seller and MQL5 support requesting a refund. The service desk asked for video proof, which I provided, along with detailed explanations and multiple follow-ups. Since then, both the seller and MQL5 service desk have been ignoring my messages.

The support system itself is also frustrating—service desk chats automatically expire within a short time (about 1–2 days), forcing you to constantly monitor and reopen tickets just to keep your request active. I currently have multiple expired or ignored tickets regarding the same issue and refund request.

Based on the response times before and after submitting evidence, it is clear that my messages are being intentionally ignored.

For transparency, I have attached a Google Drive folder below that includes:

-Video evidence of the EA malfunction

-Full message exchanges with the seller

-All communication with the MQL5 service desk regarding my refund request

https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https%3A%2F%2Fdrive.google.com%2Fdrive%2Ffolders%2F1QTNCV7VoCty_8-Qe_O-T2p_jbJTeLtfy%3Fusp%3Dsharing

At this point, I am not receiving any help from either the seller or MQL5.

My advice:

-Do NOT buy this EA

-Avoid sellers with limited reviews or poor support history

-If possible, avoid purchasing EAs from MQL5 altogether if this is the level of support you can expect when issues arise

There are far more reputable sellers and platforms available that actually support their customers and honor refund requests.

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