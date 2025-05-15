Trade Management MT5

The system enables precise calculation of risk per trade and easy setup of the RR (Risk-Reward ratio), while monitoring all trade parameters at a glance. It simplifies opening new orders via one-click function, manages your trades with partial close option, break-even and other useful functions to completely control each of your trades - all with the simplest operation, extensive customization options, lightning-fast execution, precise risk control, continuous development and direct support.

Everything you need:

Trial Version for Demo Accounts


Order Visualization

 Visualizes entry price, stop loss and take profit directly in the chart window. This allows you to plan new orders precisely and capture all relevant parameters at a glance before placement. The user-friendly operation allows you to show or hide all displayed parameters individually, depending on what is personally important to you.


Risk Management

 The risk calculation system automatically calculates the order volume based on your defined risk and the stop-loss distance. Set any stop-loss distances - your risk remains constant. In the risk field, you define your risk either as a percentage (0-100%) or as fixed lots. Via the settings you choose the calculation method: percentage of balance, percentage of equity or fixed lots.

You can conveniently adjust the risk-reward ratio (RR) via drag & drop. The set ratio automatically defines the relationship between take profit and stop loss. Set your profit target in relation to the risk - for example 1:1 for equal-sized SL and TP or 1:2 for double-sized take profit.


Order Execution

 Choose from six order types: Two instant execution orders (Market Buy/Sell) and four pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit). All orders can be opened directly via one-click function.


Feature Overview

  • Automatic RR Mode: Automatic calculation of TP/SL positions without time loss - ideal for scalpers

  • Precise Position Size Calculation: Flexible choice between Balance%, Equity% or fixed lots

  • One-Click Order Execution: Compatible with six different order types

  • Magic Number & Order Comments: Unique identification and commenting of all orders

  • Multiple-Lots Function: Open multiple orders beyond the broker limitation - with just one click

  • Simultaneous TP & SL Placement: Every trade is opened immediately at entry with take profit and stop loss - full protection from the start

  • Intelligent Spread/Slippage Adjustment: TP and SL automatically maintain the originally planned distance to entry

  • One-Click Break-Even: Automatically moves the stop loss to break-even as soon as the trade is in profit

  • One-Click Close All: Close all open positions with one click

  • One-Click Partial Close: Gradual closing of positions in defined percentage steps

  • Trailing Stop: Start and step values automatically adapt to current volatility - optimal performance in highly volatile and calm markets

  • Automatic Filter Monitoring: Continuous scanning of spread, latency and volatility - if an order is rejected you immediately see the reason displayed

  • Scalable GUI: Lossless size adjustment for optimal view on any monitor

  • Integrated Chart Templates: One-click switching between Bright and Dark Mode

  • Customizable Parameter View: Show only the trading parameters relevant to you and customize all color settings individually

  • Quick Symbol Switch: Convenient switching between all assets - Forex, indices, crypto, commodities, futures and stocks


Ideal for scalp, day and swing traders. Combine it with currency strength, price action (HH/LL), Kagi, chart patterns, harmonic patterns, candlestick formations, trendlines, indicators, divergences and multi-timeframe analysis for optimal results.

Imagine: No more distracting calculations, no hectic order placement, no stress during execution. Focus exclusively on the perfect entry point - everything else is handled by Trade Management MT5 for you. This means more clarity, better decisions and ultimately more profitable trades. Charts are often overloaded with information. With this EA you only see what is important to you. Clear view for clear thoughts and clear trading decisions. Easy to use, but highly complex in execution - the complexity is taken over by the machine. Focus on the trades, not on the complex calculations and execution. More focus to be in the right place at the right time in the chart and do the right thing.

Your Benefits:

  • Lightning-fast execution through maximum code optimization

  • Precision in risk management

  • Extensive customization options

  • Continuous free development

  • Direct support

Tip: Compatible with Windows and Windows VPS. Includes 12 activations (one per machine). Linux, VirtualBox and Mac users: Please test your system beforehand.

Many updates with additional features are already planned and will be released gradually. Development is in full swing - all updates are guaranteed free of charge.

Test the trial version on demo accounts (link above) or secure a license of the full version for real accounts.

Satisfied with the utility? We would be very happy about a positive review! If you have any questions or problems, feel free to contact us anytime - your message is guaranteed to be read and answered.

Filter:
Eirini Stefanidou
125
Eirini Stefanidou 2025.06.29 17:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jonas Elias Ott
341
Reply from developer Jonas Elias Ott 2025.12.08 18:17
Thank you very much! If there is any question you are welcome to let me know.
Reply to review