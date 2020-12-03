Notify To Telegram for MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 5 November 2025
- Activations: 10
- Send message to person, channel or group chat.
- Easy to customize message.
- Support custom message for all languages
- Support full Emoji.
Parameters
- Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.
- Telegram Chat ID - input your Telegram user ID, group / channel ID, use comma to input multi chat ID as chat_id_1, chat_id_1
- Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with comma, like: 111,222,333.
- Symbol filter - default all, or input symbol to notify with comma like: EURUSD,USDJPY.
How to setup and guide
- Let read all details here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746236
Great product, it works correctly and send notification to telegram,fast.thank you author.