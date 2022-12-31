DrawDown Limiter

5

Drawdown Limiter EA

You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account.

Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified. I am an EA automated trader, and I developed this utility to help me respect this rule, and I am proposing it here to help you too. This EA is ideal for protecting your balance if you are trading manually, via copy trading, or EA trading with a prop firm or on your own.

DrawDown limiter will help you in:

  1. Tracking the account drawdown
  2. Tracking the daily trader drawdown
  3. Prevent you from overtrading by limiting open position
  4. Alert you when you are taking high-risk trades
  5. Tracking your EA portfolio one by one
  6. And the most important is protecting your account from breaching the drawdown and overtrading threshold.

The expert advisor’s essential nction is to monitor all the activities on the account, if it was a manual or automated trade by another expert advisor. In two clicks you can configure it. And once on your chart, you will first notice a "Traffic Lights" on your screen. It's "Traffic Lights" feature will keep you informed about the KPI in a simple graphical manner. The position and style of the traffic lights can is super customizable to match your chart's style.

"Draw Down Limiter" is designed to respect the major prop firm rules. The EA is compatible with FTMO and My Forex Funds. Please check how on this blog: FTMO rules compatible EA: DrawDown Limiter. If you are trading from the USA and you have FSA regulations to respect, DrawDown Limiter is compatible with the NFA FIFO rule. Please check the following blog for details:  DrawDown Limiter compliance with NFA Rule 2-43b FIFO rule


If you are interested to get a FREE EA that automatically toggle "Algo Trading" ON and OFF based on your drawdown, don't hesitate to contact me once you purchase DrawDown limiter to share it with you for free.

Need help or have questions? Check DrawDown Limiter User Guide

I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out!  We are always available to respond, help, and improve.


Reviews 23
paulchan901
25
paulchan901 2026.08.07 20:04 
 

It's really a great tool! It helps risk management a lot. I can sleep well now and no need to worry about the drawdown.

Matthew Phillip Clarke
329
Matthew Phillip Clarke 2025.03.25 20:35 
 

Fantastic tool, now I get to enjoy the strict risk management enforced by a firm from my own home.

TradeSmart13
371
TradeSmart13 2025.01.16 20:05 
 

It is really good, it does the job properly, and the price is affordable, not unlike other utilities. I recommend it.

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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
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Grid Manual MT5
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Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
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paulchan901
25
paulchan901 2026.08.07 20:04 
 

It's really a great tool! It helps risk management a lot. I can sleep well now and no need to worry about the drawdown.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.08.08 08:52
Thanks for the review, much appreciated it
Matthew Phillip Clarke
329
Matthew Phillip Clarke 2025.03.25 20:35 
 

Fantastic tool, now I get to enjoy the strict risk management enforced by a firm from my own home.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.03.26 03:41
Thanks a lot for the review! Awesome 😎
TradeSmart13
371
TradeSmart13 2025.01.16 20:05 
 

It is really good, it does the job properly, and the price is affordable, not unlike other utilities. I recommend it.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.01.17 01:33
Thanks a lot for your review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
impaulchua
160
impaulchua 2024.07.03 16:50 
 

Great versatile product! saved my account many times and has a time based kill all function as well. Developer is kind and professional. Must have EA

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.07.03 16:58
Thank you for this awesome review! I am glad the EA is doing what it should do and helping you with managing your account.
srfinviz
134
srfinviz 2024.04.17 14:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.04.17 14:39
Thanks a lot for the review :)
royhimself2
150
royhimself2 2024.03.08 14:01 
 

This is the #1 product if you are trading propfirms. Must have!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.03.08 14:11
Thanks a lot Roy, much appreciated the feedback 🌟
yitro.forex
40
yitro.forex 2024.01.23 22:56 
 

Used for 4 month and its been great. ITS VERY SIMPLE TO USE. The number of customizations is great. Great customer support. A+++++

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.03.08 13:49
late response but better then never, super thanks for your review :)
staylor2233
80
staylor2233 2023.12.13 23:32 
 

This EA has already protected a small account, which otherwise would have tanked. Its running on all accounts now, and I sleep well.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.12.14 02:17
Super happy to hear that the EA is performing as it should be, thanks for your review and trust
gorilla-space
84
gorilla-space 2023.12.13 14:09 
 

Superb coding quality and support!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.12.13 15:13
Thanks a lot 🙏
Hugalv16
39
Hugalv16 2023.10.10 19:31 
 

Must have tool if you are EA trading on a prop firm account, also the developer provides excellent customer support plus updates.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.10 19:47
I want to thank you for your awesome review
Igor Isakov
1195
Igor Isakov 2023.10.10 08:03 
 

Hello, I am using this EA for 3+ months and I would recommend it to anyone, interested in keeping account safe. Reasonable price, rent option, plenty of excellent features, informative panel and, moreover, lighting fast support from author! Many thanks to Lionel for this high- quality, user- friendly product

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.10 08:24
Hey Igor, thanks a lot for this detailed review, I appreciate it, and I am very happy to have you as one of my clients. Thanks again
MikeJePan s.r.o
203
Mike Pan 2023.10.08 17:56 
 

The best Support team on whole MQL5 marketplace. Have video and text FAQ for every question and responding to DMs in a couple of minutes!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.08 17:57
Thanks mike for your review, I really appreciated your review.
Gabriel Weinberg
46
Gabriel Weinberg 2023.09.08 12:38 
 

Haven't used DrawDown Limiter on a live account yet, but it seems to be working great! It seems reliable and trustworthy. Lio has obviously worked on it a lot and thought about all scenarios and different prop firm requirements. The EA is highly customizable to fit any needs. Yet simple to understand and intuitive. Documentation for it is great as well, complete with videos and FAQ. Like it was mentioned, I got the free Algo Trading Disabler for free right away. The communication with Lio was really good and he genuinely seems to care and take suggestions into account. All in all, you can confidently buy this EA if you're considering it.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.08 12:50
Thanks a lot for the detailed review really appreciate it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Menewy Jerry
23
Menewy Jerry 2023.08.19 20:52 
 

very good EA and Great support team

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.19 20:55
Thanks a lot, happy to have you part of my clients
Milldoku
607
Milldoku 2023.08.16 00:53 
 

nice tool and communicative seller. Recommended.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.16 06:33
Thanks a lot! Much appreciated 👍
Zheng Chen
193
Zheng Chen 2023.07.31 20:45 
 

For the Drawdown Limiter, I must say it's an excellent product, undoubtedly the best one in its category. The outstanding customer service further adds to its appeal, with responses coming in within proximately half a day, showcasing their promptness. The author behind this product is approachable and communicates effortlessly, making interactions a breeze. Moreover, I suggested the idea of incorporating multiple magic numbers to enhance its flexibility, which the author readily accepted and embraced. In conclusion, I highly recommend the Drawdown Limiter to anyone in need of such a solution. Its unmatched quality, exceptional customer service, and the author's receptive nature make it a standout choice among its peers. Don't hesitate to give it a try; you won't be disappointed.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.07.31 20:49
I want really to thank you for this detailed review, thanks a lot, I am really happy to have you in my client circle.
elean_trading
27
elean_trading 2023.07.24 21:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.07.24 21:29
Thanks a lot for your review, much appreciated ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Phantom Trading Inc.
17147
Nithin Elbin 2023.07.12 21:28 
 

It has saved my funded today from getting f**ked. Excellent little helper tool!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.07.12 21:31
Thanks for the review, Super happy for you :) , today was a bad day for me too, luckily I have drawdown limiter running and stopped everything on time.
Ben K
74
Ben K 2023.06.30 07:53 
 

saved my account 2 times in less than the first 24 hours of using it! not only that Haidar is a cool guy and can tell he really wants to help, telling all my friends to install this first before you do anything! Must have!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.06.30 07:55
I am very happy of your review! Thanks Ben and wish you safe trading with drawdown limiter.
CosMean
361
CosMean 2023.06.29 13:12 
 

Great product and very useful. Amazing communication with the developer. He is very receptive to new ideas. He liked my idea to be able to limit DD per magic number - should you have multiple copiers or EAs -> this way good performers won't be "punished" by the DD of a bad performer Hopefully we will see this feature live soon - as per his promise it should be in the next release. Thank you very much :)

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.06.29 13:54
Thanks a lot for the review and your trust! Much appreciated.
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