Basket EA MT5

5

Basket EA MT5 is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of your account balance, a fixed amount in your account’s currency, or a target in average points across all managed trades. This flexibility allows traders to tailor risk and profit strategies to their unique needs. Basket EA MT5 also supports intelligent trade filtering, allowing you to include or exclude specific trades from management based on their magic number, symbol, or comment. This ensures that only the trades you want managed by the EA are affected, while others are left untouched.

For added protection, the EA includes advanced account safeguarding mechanisms. When a specified equity take profit or stop loss level or a maximum drawdown from the account's balance high is reached, the EA can automatically close all open trades, delete any pending orders, and shut down all charts, removing any Expert Advisors running on them. This feature helps protect your capital during unexpected market movements or when reaching your predefined account targets.

Tip: You can download the Basket EA MT5 Demo version and try it on your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.


Product Installation    |    Basket EA MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide    |    Update of a Purchased Product


Features

  • Does not use Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or other high-risk techniques
  • Allows exclusion of specific Magic Numbers, trade comments, or symbol trades from management
  • Basket Take Profit in % for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Stop Loss in % for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Break Even in % for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Trailing Stop Loss in % for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Take Profit in money for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Stop Loss in money for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Break Even in money for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Trailing Stop Loss in money for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Take Profit in average points for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Stop Loss in average points for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Break Even in average points for all managed trades combined
  • Basket Trailing Stop Loss in average points for all managed trades combined
  • Option to reset all Basket settings after each account balance update or after a Basket target is hit
  • Option to close all managed trades at break even after recovering from a drawdown
  • Option to close all managed trades at a specific time on a chosen day or daily
  • Account protection feature that closes all trades and charts when equity-based TP or SL is reached
  • Maximum drawdown % from balance high that closes all trades and charts/EAs if triggered
  • Optional on-chart panel to monitor profit/loss and close trades by type or all at once
  • Terminal, push notification, and email alerts when any Basket or protection condition is triggered
  • 100% automated Expert Advisor
  • Fully compatible with MQL5 VPS


      How to use Basket EA MT5?

      If you are trading manually, simply attach Basket EA MT5 to a separate chart within your MT5 terminal and ensure that Algo Trading is enabled. You can then continue placing manual trades as usual, while Basket EA MT5 will step in only when your predefined basket-level conditions are met. If you are using other Expert Advisors, attach Basket EA MT5 to a separate chart as well, activate Algo Trading, and it will automatically monitor and manage all EA-generated trades at the basket level—based on their combined profit or loss—without interfering with the operation of your other EAs. For those using MQL5 VPS, make sure to attach all EAs, including Basket EA MT5, to separate charts. Enable Algo Trading, then right-click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window and select “Synchronize experts, indicators” to migrate your entire trading setup to the virtual server.


      Note: Basket EA ΜΤ5 does not work in the MT5 Strategy Tester. If you want to try it, download the demo version above.


      I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


      Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

      Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


      #tags account protection money management risk account management account basket take profit stop loss break even trailing stop loss account basket level protection

      Reviews 9
      rollgali
      59
      rollgali 2025.12.05 11:32 
       

      just bought this one and immediately used to my prop acct, easy and great help, just set and no worry hitting the daily draw down,,,cheers

      Vicente Javier Cordova Encalada
      645
      Vicente Javier Cordova Encalada 2025.03.21 23:41 
       

      Excelente EA. Execlente atencion al cliente. 100% recomendado

      Farid Yandouz
      505
      Farid Yandouz 2024.05.26 10:20 
       

      Really great support and follow up since several years ! Appreciate your customer orientation dear Eleni !

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      Filter:
      rollgali
      59
      rollgali 2025.12.05 11:32 
       

      just bought this one and immediately used to my prop acct, easy and great help, just set and no worry hitting the daily draw down,,,cheers

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.12.05 11:38
      Thank you very much for your excellent 5-star review! I’m really glad to hear that the Basket EA was easy to set up and helped you manage your prop account safely right from the start. If you ever have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me anytime. Wishing you continued success with your trading!
      Vicente Javier Cordova Encalada
      645
      Vicente Javier Cordova Encalada 2025.03.21 23:41 
       

      Excelente EA. Execlente atencion al cliente. 100% recomendado

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.03.22 05:44
      Thank you very much for your great review about the Basket EA, Vicente! I really appreciate your kind words and recommendation.
      Farid Yandouz
      505
      Farid Yandouz 2024.05.26 10:20 
       

      Really great support and follow up since several years ! Appreciate your customer orientation dear Eleni !

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.05.26 10:23
      Thank you very much for your excellent review and your kind words about my support! I am always happy to help wherever I can and please don't hesitate to reach out again when you need any help. Happy trading!
      Daren186
      89
      Daren186 2024.04.07 10:43 
       

      Have used this as an equity stop loss and take profit on multiple open positions for the last two weeks and works perfectly. Combined with VPS Has saved me hours of screen time many thanks

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.04.07 16:41
      Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience with your Basket EA MT5! I am delighted to hear that it has been serving you well as an equity stop loss and take profit solution for your multiple open positions. It's great to know that it has integrated seamlessly with your VPS, making your trading experience more efficient and saving you valuable screen time. If you have any further feedback or questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. Happy trading!
      mambobambo
      318
      mambobambo 2023.05.17 19:45 
       

      Basket EA is by far the most complete and sophisticated position basket manager in the market. The developer Eleni is an absolutely superb programmer and her availability to timely answer any question exceeds the most demanding expectation. Whenever you have a multicurrency system in place working in your account, Basket EA is a "must have" in order to secure your stepping profit and to protect your balance.

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.05.17 22:00
      Thank you very much for your warmhearted comments and your excellent feedback and review! I really appreciate it.
      GranadoEspada
      40
      GranadoEspada 2023.03.13 15:14 
       

      Very useful and best easy to use! Great!

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.03.13 15:15
      Thank you very much for your great review! I really appreciate it.
      Wan Suryolaksono
      1977
      Wan Suryolaksono 2022.11.15 11:07 
       

      This is the most simple and effective basket management EA I have ever found in mql5. I love especially its basket trailing stop which can maximize profit in my scalping trading style

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.11.15 13:53
      Thank you very much for your excellent review Iwan! I really appreciate it.
      kouzy1024
      64
      kouzy1024 2022.07.01 15:01 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.07.01 15:05
      Thank you very much for your excellent review and your kind comments! I really appreciate it!
      Hakan Akgul
      1218
      Hakan Akgul 2022.04.24 01:30 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.07.01 15:04
      Thank you very much for your great review Hakan!
      Reply to review