Layer Master Grid Trader MT5

Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT5

Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133

FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact me to get your Free trial!
Master Grid Trading with Precision

Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid trades. With our visual interface, you can:
  • Deploy hundreds of orders instantly
  • Manage multiple positions effortlessly
  • Control risk with precision
  • Monitor performance in real-time

Core Features

Advanced Order Management
Layer Master Toolbox helps trades Deploy multiple orders with one click. It has the ability for you to draw a Visual zone drawing for precise grid order placement.
The Layer Master Support for all order types (Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit) and helps you know your position by giving Real-time price level and pip distance display

Professional Risk Management
We help the trade manage risk with Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit management, One-click breakeven function, Total risk calculation,  Target profit monitoring and execution of Bulk position modification (Change of Stoploss, take profit or even partial exits). 

Real-Time Trading Information
As grid traders ourselves - we understand it is critical to know the key trading metrics. So we show you: Total positions and volume, Cumulative profit/loss tracking, Risk exposure monitoring, Performance metrics and current Position details.

Efficient Trade Controls
In a fast market - speed is critical and easy to used controls help performance. We provide One-click mass order closure, Quick pending order deletion, Visual SL/TP adjustment, Zone-based order management and even Instant breakeven functions. 

Why Traders Choose Layer Master

- Speed: Deploy hundreds of orders in seconds
- Precision: Visual tools for exact price levels
- Control: Manage multiple positions effortlessly
- Flexibility: Works with any trading strategy
- Reliability: Professional-grade stability

Perfect For:
Grid Trading Strategies, Layer Trading, Dollar cost averaging, breakout traders, news traders, traders needing Multiple Position Management and Risk-Managed Trading.

Professional Trading Tools
To make life easier - we have the functionality to Customizable the user interface, Adjustable colors and size, Clear performance metrics, Comprehensive trade information and give One-click management features.

Technical Specifications

This version is for MT5 and MT4 version (link above). Works with all brokers using MT4.Regular updates and support. Professional documentation


Start Trading Smarter
Transform your grid trading today with Layer Master - the professional's choice for advanced order management.

*Includes free updates and professional support*




WACD 2025.04.13 20:27 
 

LANDRY ZOKI 2025.04.23 07:46 
 

Filter:
Mircea Achim
24
Mircea Achim 2025.07.01 18:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Andrew Thomas
946
Reply from developer Peter Andrew Thomas 2025.07.01 23:23
Hello Mircea - The rental process is supplied by metaquotes and I am not sure about how they manage the rental. Here is a guide to help you: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585 . I am currently away , but will be back by Friday - if you are still having issues by then I will jump on a call with you to fix the issue.
LANDRY ZOKI
34
LANDRY ZOKI 2025.04.23 07:46 
 

There were a few issues at the beginning, and I reported them to the administrator.

I must honestly say that he helped me very quickly.

Every question I ask ensures that the user receives an update, and he also listens to the needs of the client.

So far, I am very satisfied with the program.

Peter Andrew Thomas
946
Reply from developer Peter Andrew Thomas 2025.06.29 04:06
Thank you - My pleasure to help out! Now go print some $$$ hahahaha
WACD
19
WACD 2025.04.13 20:27 
 

Una herramienta demasiado útil.

Peter Andrew Thomas
946
Reply from developer Peter Andrew Thomas 2025.04.13 23:54
Thank you! Glad to have you using it!
