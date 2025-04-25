EasyInsight MT5
- Utilities
- Alain Verleyen
- Version: 2.28
- Updated: 30 July 2025
- Activations: 10
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here
What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all?
EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live decision-making. Whether you’re running FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, or IX Power – or even none of them – EASY Insight gives you full-market visibility. It works with your existing tools or purely with standard indicators like ADX, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and more.
1. What Makes EASY Insight Unique
Multi-Asset Auto-Detection
• Seamlessly covers Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and Shares (via manual symbol entry).
Zero Chart Clutter
• Runs in the background. No chart overlays required. Focus on clean data, not complex visuals.
AI-Optimized Output
• Pre-built AI prompts included. Compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more.
Standard Indicator Support
• Use 8 fully configurable standard indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Ichimoku, MA, MACD, RSI, and Stochastic – no Stein Investments tools required!
Professional Indicator Integration
• If installed, FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power can be used to unlock full data depth – strength, sentiment, volatility, support/resistance.
2. Designed for Every Trader
Already own Stein Investments tools? The Standard version is ideal – it visualizes indicators on your chart during analysis and exports their data for AI use.
If you don’t own any Stein tools and want the simplest setup, use EASY Insight AIO – everything included, no indicator setup required.
3. Export Engine with Time Lapse
• Every 1 minute, Easy Insight updates a CSV snapshot of all symbols – 28 Forex, Gold, Cryptos, Indices, and more.
• Time Lapse Export: Archive snapshots every 15 minutes (or custom interval) for market evolution and backtesting.
• Smart Cleanup: Auto-deletes old files to keep your terminal organized.
4. All-in-One Data Structure
• Currency strength (FX Power, if installed)
• Sentiment and volume shift (FX Volume, if installed)
• Volatility (FX Dynamic, if installed)
• Support/resistance (FX Levels, if installed)
• OHLC, bid/ask, spread (always included)
• Symbol strength (IX Power, if installed)
• 8 standard indicators (fully configurable and always included)
5. Your AI Trading Assistant
Each CSV is paired with an AI prompt tailored to the enabled indicators, asking for direction, entry, SL/TP and logic – ready to use with any AI model.
6. Powerful in Practice
Users report profitable trades from day one – especially in crypto, indices, and gold. Some even combine multiple AI models for maximum confirmation.
7. Recap – Why EASY Insight?
• One-click market scan with AI-ready exports
• Use with or without Stein Investments indicators
• 8 built-in standard indicators included
• Covers Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices, Stocks
• Built-in time lapse + smart prompt generator
• Join a results-driven trading community (drop me a line for an invitation)
Ready to Trade Smarter?
Get EASY Insight today and start building your AI-enhanced trading edge.
A great tool for analyzing market changes, and with the help of AI assistants, it is also a very good teacher, which allows you to improve your trading and understand how FX Power, FX Volume, and other Stein Investments indicators can be used. An excellent experience in improving your trading skills in the markets.