Smart Stop Manager MT5

5

Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision

Overview
The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules.

Whether managing a single asset or a complete multi-symbol portfolio, the Smart Stop Manager brings discipline, consistency, and full risk visibility into every trade. It eliminates emotional decision-making, reduces manual workload, and ensures that all stops follow a logical, market-derived progression at all times.

Highlights

          Universal market compatibility
          • Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks and more.

Automatic market-structure stop placement
• Evaluates every open position and automatically applies the optimal stop-loss level based on Smart Stop logic.

Full portfolio overview in one panel
• Displays instrument, direction, magic number, lot size, entry price, current price, recommended stop, pip distance, floating P/L, risk exposure, and real-time status notes.

DPI-aware, professional user interface
• Crisp rendering and dynamic layout for perfect clarity on modern high-resolution screens.

Clear status labeling
• Each trade is tagged with a status showing whether action is needed — always know your risk exposure at a glance.

Advanced special-case detection
• Identifies counter-trend trades, invalid levels, missing stops, or manual SL overrides and highlights them instantly.

Universal market compatibility
• Works seamlessly on Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, and exotic assets through robust digits and tick-size handling.

With the Smart Stop Manager, traders gain a reliable and disciplined automation layer that mirrors the precision of the Smart Stop Indicator and the broad oversight of the Smart Stop Scanner. Together, they form a complete stop-management ecosystem that reduces stress, protects capital, and ensures consistent, objective execution in all market conditions.


Smart Stop Series – Full FAQ Now Available

For a complete overview of the entire Smart Stop Series, the new FAQ gives you everything in one place — how each tool works, when to use it, the differences between Indicator, Scanner, and Manager, live examples, best-practice workflows, and more.

The FAQ is continuously updated as new questions come in, so it evolves together with the Smart Stop Series.

If you ever have a question that is not yet covered, feel free to contact me directly or reach out in the corresponding chat groups.

Smart Stop – Full FAQ


Perfect together with Smart Stop Indicator & Smart Stop Scanner
The Smart Stop Manager completes the Smart Stop lineup: the Indicator provides precise on-chart stop logic, the Scanner monitors all symbols in real time, and the Manager executes stop-loss adjustments automatically for every open trade.

Explore the full Smart Stop lineup:

Smart Stop Indicator – on-chart stop logic

Smart Stop Scanner – multi-symbol SL monitoring

Smart Stop Manager – automated SL execution

This trio forms a fully integrated stop-loss system for modern discretionary and systematic traders, delivering clarity, structure, and high-precision execution across all market environments.


Status Labels Explained

OK
The current stop-loss matches the recommended Smart Stop level. The trade is fully protected and aligned with market structure.

SL updated
A stop-loss adjustment has just been applied. This status appears briefly and automatically returns to “OK”.

Locked profit
The recommended stop has moved above the entry price, securing guaranteed minimum profit while allowing further trend continuation.

Review
The current stop-loss is closer to price than the recommended SL. The Manager will not move the stop further away to avoid increasing financial risk. Manual review is required.

No valid SL
No structurally valid stop exists yet. This typically occurs in early counter-trend entries or reversals. A recommended SL appears once the market forms a stable structure.


User Input Parameter Guide

=== Trade Filtering ===

Only manage trades with this magic (0=all)
Manages only trades matching the specified magic number. Set to 0 to manage all active positions.

Timeframe for SL calculation
Global timeframe used to calculate and validate recommended stop-loss levels.

=== Status Colors ===

Text color
Color used for all text, numbers, and status labels in the panel.

Positive color
Color for bullish/positive conditions and confirmed protective stop states.

Negative color
Color used for bearish/negative conditions requiring attention.

Muted color
Color for inactive or secondary UI elements.

New color
Highlight color used for newly detected recommended stop levels.

Alert color
Color used for proximity or SL-warning conditions.

=== Miscellaneous ===

Update interval in seconds
Frequency (in seconds) with which the panel and all SL logic are refreshed.

Enable debug
Enables extended logging for diagnostics and troubleshooting.


More Resources

For tutorials, strategy guides, and product information, visit our central knowledge hub:
Stein Investments – Central Knowledge Hub

Watch detailed walkthroughs and real trading examples on our YouTube channel:
Stein Investments – YouTube Channel


Reviews 1
Philipp Hermann
1538
Philipp Hermann 2025.12.17 11:04 
 

Stein Investment has done it again. The Smart Stop Manager exceeds expectations and stands unmatched in the market. Precision. Logic. Flawless execution. This tool takes the guesswork out of stop loss placement and management, delivering systematic risk control that adapts to market conditions. If you’re a serious trader, this isn’t optional - it’s a must-have. Rating: 5/5

