Smart Stop Scanner MT5

5

Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders

Overview
The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making.


How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified
Instead of relying on indicators, volatility bands, or arbitrary formulas, the Scanner uses a price-action-based model that detects breakouts, higher highs, and lower lows to locate realistic and structurally meaningful stop-loss zones. This approach mirrors how professional traders interpret market structure: clean, objective, and directly tied to the underlying price action.


Highlights

• Multi-asset precision
Works seamlessly on Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and exotic CFDs with full adaptive digit and tick-size handling.

• Instant structural context
New, broken, and active stop-loss levels are detected in real time, including direction, formation time, and distance from price.

• SL %ADR – adaptive stop quality rating
Each stop-loss level is compared to historical SL events of the same symbol. The adaptive color scale reveals whether a setup is very tight, tight, medium, wide, or very wide, based on statistically derived ranges – not arbitrary thresholds.

• Dist % – real-time stop proximity
Shows how close price is to the active stop as a percentage of ADR, providing a universal distance metric that works across all asset classes. The value is displayed with an adaptive risk-color scale that immediately shows whether the stop is in danger, risk zone, comfortable range, safe, or very safe territory.

• Formed Time (SL Creation Time)
Displays the exact candle where the stop-loss was created, providing instant clarity about freshness, reliability, and structural age.

• Clean, stateless tooltips
Tooltips offer compact explanations for SL %ADR, Dist %, and stop-range classification, giving traders instant insight without cluttering the panel.

• Robust alert system
Alerts fire only on meaningful events: new stop, broken stop, or critical distance. No noise, no duplicates – perfect for disciplined intraday or multi-asset setups.


Why It Matters

Every trader uses stop-losses, but almost nobody has a systematic way to evaluate them. The Smart Stop Scanner solves this problem by transforming raw levels into contextual insight:

Where structure-based stops emerge

How strong they are (SL %ADR)

How close price is to breaking them (Dist %)

When they were formed

Whether they are still valid or already broken

Instead of guessing, traders see the full stop-loss landscape at a glance and make decisions with clarity and confidence.


Smart Stop Ecosystem

The Smart Stop Scanner is part of the integrated Smart Stop lineup:

Smart Stop Indicator – on-chart market-structure stop logic
Smart Stop Scanner – multi-symbol stop-loss monitoring
Smart Stop Manager – automated execution of recommended stops


Full FAQ of the Smart Stop Series:
Smart Stop – Full FAQ


User Inputs

  • Maximum symbols to scan – size of the dashboard
  • Scanning timeframe – global timeframe for SL logic
  • Symbol filter list – monitor specific instruments only
  • Panel filtering – choose which symbols appear in the panel
  • Status colors – customize Valid/New/Broken/Alert colors
  • Alert settings – new/broken/distance + popup/email/push/sound
  • ADR period – averaging period for volatility normalization
  • Distance threshold – Dist-% level that triggers warnings
  • Debug mode – extended logging for analysis

More Resources

All tutorials, guides, and live examples can be found here:
Stein Investments – Central Knowledge Hub

Follow live demonstrations and in-depth walkthroughs on YouTube:
Stein Investments – YouTube


SEO Keywords

smart stop scanner, market structure stop loss, multi-symbol stop tool, adr stop logic, adaptive stop loss model, forex stop dashboard, crypto stop scanner, gold stop loss system, professional risk tool, breakout stop logic, structural stop levels, mt5 stop monitor

Reviews 3
Mzwakhe Dela
312
Mzwakhe Dela 2025.11.29 09:50 
 

I’ve been using the Smart Stop Scanner since its release on the 4th of November 2025, and I’m genuinely impressed with how much clarity and efficiency it brings to my trading workflow. As a price action trader who confirms bias on the 1-hour and 4-hour charts but executes on the 5-minute chart, the Scanner has become invaluable. It consolidates stop-loss monitoring across multiple instruments into one panel, instantly detecting new, broken, and shifting stop levels. The precision alerts and state memory ensure I only get notified about meaningful structural changes, which keeps me focused on genuine opportunities rather than being distracted by noise. Importantly, I’ve found that new stop level notifications can be looked at in conjunction with other tools such as FXPower NG, which helps confirm trend direction while also revealing strength or weakness and divergence between currencies — adding another layer of confidence to my decision-making. The SL Percentage (ADR-based stop-loss distance) has been particularly impactful, giving me immediate insight into whether my setups are tight and efficient or riding strong momentum. Low SL% values highlight high R:R opportunities that fit perfectly with my intraday entries, while high SL% values help me lock in profits during peak momentum phases. Combined with its universal market compatibility and seamless integration with the Smart Stop Indicator and Manager, the Scanner feels like a multi-market radar that aligns perfectly with my market structure approach. It has elevated my confidence in execution, made my trading more systematic and disciplined, and when paired with FXPower NG, it provides a powerful synergy for confirming both structure and currency strength dynamics.

Legacy6
662
Legacy6 2025.11.19 21:47 
 

Once again, the team at Stein Investments has created another tool that is beneficial for traders to use. The Smart Stop Scanner is fantastic at using market structure to find reliable stop loss levels, based on that market structure. I have had the tool for a few days and already made profitable trades using it. The ease of use and understanding of the tools make for a quick learning curve. The team has already made multiple updates to the scanner which provide even more value. If you struggle with placing stop losses at reasonable areas based on the movement of the market, I highly suggest you give the scanner a try.

Recommended products
SimplePad MT5 for Real and Tester
Jorge Gil Pascual
Utilities
Simple Pad PRO for MetaTrader 5 – Total Control at Your Fingertips Tired of losing valuable seconds when opening or closing trades? Want to trade with the agility of a professional, both in real-time and during strategy testing? Introducing Simple Pad PRO , the ultimate tool for fast, precise, and strategic trade execution in MetaTrader 5. Designed by traders, for traders , this Pad simplifies manual trading with an intuitive yet powerful interface that works seamlessly on both live charts
EA Nation
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
The Expert Advisors' strategy came from a Facebook Group EA Nation. The group has over 40k members. It opens a hedge trade for every new candle and opens grid when the position is on the losing side of the trade.  Average Grid = N                     = the sum of 6 bars before the current bar/ N Timeframe = it opens a new hedge trade when a new bar appears Auto Lot = 1 Lot means in $10,000 Lot Size will be 0.01 NO MORE HEDGE = When one side reaches to N trades, it won't open a hedge trade un
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Utilities
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
Auto stops trailer
Abdulsalim Usman
Utilities
Introducing our Trailing Stop Tool, a powerful solution designed to enhance your trading strategy by trailing your trades based on a selected number of candles. This tool provides an advanced feature that allows you to dynamically adjust your stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, aiming to lock in profits while minimizing potential losses. With the Trailing Stop Tool, you have the flexibility to choose the number of candles you want the tool to trail. Whether you prefer a conservat
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Utilities
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Anti Grid Position Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilities
Anti Grid Position Protector is a utility tool designed to protect you from the temptation of adding to a losing position in a hope of a drawdown recovery, or trying to hedge when you're not intended too. --------------------------Inputs--------------------------- Allow Hedging on Losing Positions? - It's a true/false input (double click to switch its value) which allows/disallows opening a trade (either pending order or market execution) in the opposite direction on an existing losing position
Multi Mode Trading Assistant
Muhammad Hadraniansyah
Utilities
About This EA Pro Position Manager v6.2 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to transform your MT5 into a complete trading station. It is NOT just a position manager; it is a Semi-Automated System that combines advanced Risk Management with powerful Technical Analysis (SMC, Patterns, and Divergence). What's New in v6.2? Classic Divergence Detection: Automatically spots Regular Bullish & Bearish Divergence. Live Text & Alerts: Draws trendlines, arrows, and text labels ("CLASSIC BUL
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
Utilities
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
Experts
Cette stratégie de rupture génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit une limite au sein d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour élaborer cette stratégie, nous avons utilisé des données historiques d'une qualité de 99,9 % sur les 15 dernières années. Les signaux les plus pertinents ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux éliminés. Le conseiller expert réalise une analyse technique et ne retient que les cassures présentant les meilleurs résultats. Il utilise un système de
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Utilities
EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point 1 – Auto open buy/sell EA automatically opens buy or sell according to settings: profit, stoploss, volume. Volume management: total number of orders and fixed size 2 – Auto take profit: take profit with min profit according to settings, take profit button according to min and max profit 3 – Order processing: there are 3 levels of stoploss of position, according to the number of pips set in EA 4 – Side way tra
News History Analyzer
Szabo Bence
Experts
Enhance your trading decisions with the News Analysis Tool—an advanced plugin designed to keep you fully informed about the latest economic events, right from your chart. This expert tool overlays current-week news directly on your charts, so you can stay on top of market-moving events without needing to switch screens. With an intuitive, user-friendly GUI, you can effortlessly browse through news and access comprehensive details such as Actual, Predicted, Last values and the change in percent.
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
Precision Data Extractor ATR
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilities
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: ATR , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Average True Range  ( ATR )—from  multiple timeframes  and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models ,  trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  Stocks , and  Commodit
LifeHack Prime EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Unlock the full potential of your trading account with LifeHack Prime EA , a professionally coded Expert Advisor that combines two powerful
Gold plucking machine S
Yan Li Wu
Libraries
Gold plucking machine S   Gold plucking machine  S Gold plucking machine S   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number        -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its
Powerful Price Action EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Powerful Price Action Engulfing Doji Robot MT5 version Package Contains: (Price includes both versions) SET files in Comment section. 1. Powerful Price Action EA Advanced Version with NomadTrader Money Management System: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Management system with Dynamic exit strategy based on Price %(percent) based Stop loss, Take Profit and Adjustable Time Filter to 1 minute preciseness, all parameters ar
Pips Trailing Stop EA MT5
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This EA Trails your stops for both manually and auto-opened trades. This EA will work whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not. Trailing stop is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. Trailing stop is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage your ord
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (20)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
Trade Managment
Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
Utilities
Trade management is a system that helps you manage your operations, that is, you perform the analysis, and we manage the operations as follows: Automatic Stop Loss once the trade is opened is a short or long with a maximum risk of 1% of the account.  Trailing Stop as the price moves in your favor.  Risk management is handled in a 2:1 , once the operation reaches a 1:1 move Stop Loss to break even .  Once the trade reaches a 2:1 closes half the lot, securing the profit and allowing the operation
XAU Auto Buy EA MT5
Lie Ning Mao
Experts
EA Features Highlights Smart Order Management: Supports global order switch, dynamic max position calculation, time interval control, etc. Flexible Take Profit & Stop Loss: Supports dynamic stop loss, floating loss protection, trailing stop and other profit protection mechanisms. SAR Signal Filtering: Uses Parabolic SAR trend signals for more accurate entry points. Advanced Risk Control: Built-in account balance, margin ratio and other risk management mechanisms to ensure trading safety. Multi-
Dynamic PivotFlex Demand
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Utilities
Introducing the   DYNAMIC PIVOTFLEX DEMAND   EA – your ultimate trading companion that brings the power of flexibility and dynamic strategy right to your fingertips. Designed for the modern trader who demands control and adaptability, this Semi-Automated Expert Advisor   is a game-changer in the world of Forex trading. Key Features: Semi-Automated Precision : Open buy positions and hedge with sellstop orders (user preferred price) seamlessly, leveraging the robust Martingale principle for consis
Myfxpaddy Boom and Crash Range Detector
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilities
Boom and Crash Range Detector: Your Secret Weapon for Trading Spikes! Introducing the Boom and Crash Range Detector , a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Developed using a strategy composed and optimized with the help of a machine learning model, the system is built on vast amounts of historical data that have been analyzed to perfection. The result? A highly accurate system that identifies where those lucrative spikes are likely to occur. Here’s why this needs to
Close Trades Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilities
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Multifunctional Trading Panel All-in-one trading assistant with over 66 professional tools for smart, fast, and precise trading. This advanced trading utility combines risk management, order automation, technical analysis, and portfolio control in one powerful and intuitive dashboard. It helps traders reduce manual work, minimize mistakes, and make more confident trading decisions. Why Traders Choose This Tool Open, manage, and close trades faster — everything from
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilities
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Effortlessly manage multiple trading accounts The Local Trade Copier EA is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several accounts at the same time, without the need for a MAM or a PAMM account. It copies from up to 8 master accounts to unlimited slave accounts . [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 100% self hosted Easy to install and use It can copy from MT4 to
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures Chart Features : 1. Live OHLC Chart via Websocket (wss) 2. Update History from API 3. Auto Update history on charts every time you open MT5 4. All time frame supports from M1 to
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (5)
Utilities
DEMO VERSION    AVAILABLE !!!! contact me   (Try it FOR FREE for 20 days before purchasing! ) Stop losing prop firms accounts!! Avoid violations and risk warnings (1% ...) !! Avoid overtrading, FOMO and compulsive behaviours, by imposing advanced risk limits to your trading account using EmoGuardian. Automatically add Stop Losses to positions, manage EAs losses, load/unload EAs automatically. Limit the risk per position, per trade, per Time Range, per day. The risk management options have been
More from author
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
SIEA Pro MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
3 (4)
Experts
Unleash the Power of SIEA PRO NG: The Smart, Next-Generation Trading EA SIEA PRO NG is not just an upgrade - it’s a revolutionary leap forward. Developed with cutting-edge technology and backed by five years of proprietary real-volume data, SIEA PRO NG is designed to help you trade smarter, faster, and more effectively than ever before. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to automated systems, this EA delivers precision and performance you can trust. Save 30% now ($221) – pay only $499  in
FX Dynamic MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (5)
Indicators
FX Dynamic: Track Volatility and Trends with Customized ATR Analysis Overview FX Dynamic is a powerful tool that leverages Average True Range (ATR) calculations to give traders unparalleled insights into daily and intraday volatility. By setting up clear volatility thresholds—such as 80%, 100%, and 130%—you can quickly identify potential profit opportunities or warnings when markets exceed typical ranges. FX Dynamic adapts to your broker’s time zone, helps you maintain a consistent measure of
IX Power MT4
Daniel Stein
4.82 (11)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
FX Trend MT5
Daniel Stein
4.68 (37)
Indicators
Visit our all-new   Stein Investments Welcome Page   to get the latest information, updates and trading strategies. Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? Then  get our Stein Investments trading tools  and send us a screenshot to get your personal invitation to our exclusive trading chat with 500+ members. FX Trend displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direct
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
FX Trend
Daniel Stein
4.8 (97)
Indicators
Visit our all-new   Stein Investments Welcome Page   to get the latest information, updates and trading strategies. Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? Then  get our Stein Investments trading tools  and send us a screenshot to get your personal invitation to our exclusive trading chat with 500+ members. FX Trend   displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which dire
FX Dynamic MT4
Daniel Stein
Indicators
FX Dynamic: Track Volatility and Trends with Customized ATR Analysis Overview FX Dynamic is a powerful tool that leverages Average True Range (ATR) calculations to give traders unparalleled insights into daily and intraday volatility. By setting up clear volatility thresholds—such as 80%, 100%, and 130%—you can quickly identify potential profit opportunities or warnings when markets exceed typical ranges. FX Dynamic adapts to your broker’s time zone, helps you maintain a consistent measure of
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Trade Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
4.33 (3)
Utilities
Visit our all-new Stein Investments Welcome Page to get the latest information, updates and trading strategies. Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? Then get our Stein Investments trading tools  and send us a screenshot to get your personal invitation to our exclusive trading chat with 500+ members. The Trade Manager MT5 is the ideal addition for all  FX Trend  users which like to use a fully automated trade management. It detects your manually opened trades immed
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Crosshair MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Visit our all-new   Stein Investments Welcome Page   to get the latest information, updates and trading strategies. Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? Then  get our Stein Investments trading tools  and send us a screenshot to get your personal invitation to our exclusive trading chat with 500+ members. Crosshair is a fantastic tool that simplifies our chart analysis by bringing the price candles perfectly in line with the indicator values in the subwindows. Yo
Powerplay Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (30)
Utilities
Visit our all-new   Stein Investments Welcome Page   to get the latest information, updates and trading strategies. Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? Then  get our Stein Investments trading tools  and send us a screenshot to get your personal invitation to our exclusive trading chat with 500+ members. This Trade Manager is the ideal addition for all  FX Trend  users which like to use a fully automated trade management. It detects your manually opened trades imm
SI Connect MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Utilities
SI Connect is a utility that establishes the connection to our servers to use FX Volume or the SIEA trading systems. Technical instructions to prepare your terminal for the usage of SI Connect Allow web requests and insert https://stein.investments to the list of allowed URLs in your Terminal Options -> Subcategory Expert Advisors . You need only one running EA instance per terminal, but it has to run constantly in the background to grab the latest data from our data centre. In case of questio
FREE
Taurus MT5
Daniel Stein
3 (2)
Experts
Unleash Consistency and Confidence in Your Trading with Taurus Taurus represents the pinnacle of innovation and refinement in Mean Reversion trading, powered by our exclusive real trading volume data. Designed to deliver an exceptional balance of risk and reward, Taurus ensures a stress-free trading experience while handling trades with precision and care. Why Choose Taurus? Advanced Mean Reversion Strategy : Built on proprietary real volume data, Taurus identifies high-probability opportunit
SI Connect
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Utilities
SI Connect is a utility that establishes the connection to our servers to use FX Volume or the SIEA trading systems. Technical instructions to prepare your terminal for the usage of SI Connect Allow web requests and insert https://stein.investments to the list of allowed URLs in your Terminal Options -> Subcategory Expert Advisors . You need only one running EA instance per terminal, but it has to run constantly in the background to grab the latest data from our data centre. In case of questio
FREE
SIEA Zen
Daniel Stein
4 (4)
Experts
SIEA ZEN - major update TRADING STYLE SIEA ZEN trades all 28 trading pairs based on the 8 major currencies, USD, CAD, EUR, CHF, GBP, AUD, NZD, and JPY. Our unique volume analysis determines market imbalance and how intense they are to spot reverse entry opportunities. SIEA ZEN  closes all its positions at the end of every month and starts a new cycle at the beginning of the next month. In this way, we'll achieve an awesome low drawdown while the profits are still outstanding. The average
SIEA Zen MT4
Daniel Stein
Experts
SIEA ZEN - major update We recommend using the SIEA MT5 versions to run realistic real-tick multi-symbol backtest. TRADING STYLE SIEA ZEN   trades all 28 trading pairs based on the 8 major currencies, USD, CAD, EUR, CHF, GBP, AUD, NZD, and JPY. Our unique volume analysis determines market imbalance and how intense they are to spot reverse entry opportunities. SIEA ZEN  closes all its positions at the end of every month and starts a new cycle at the beginning of the next month. In this way
Crosshair
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Visit our all-new   Stein Investments Welcome Page   to get the latest information, updates and trading strategies. Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? Then  get our Stein Investments trading tools  and send us a screenshot to get your personal invitation to our exclusive trading chat with 500+ members. Crosshair is a fantastic tool that simplifies our chart analysis by bringing the price candles perfectly in line with the indicator values in the subwindows. You
SIEA Pro MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
Experts
Unleash the Power of SIEA PRO NG: The Smart, Next-Generation Trading EA SIEA PRO NG is not just an upgrade - it’s a revolutionary leap forward. Developed with cutting-edge technology and backed by five years of proprietary real-volume data, SIEA PRO NG is designed to help you trade smarter, faster, and more effectively than ever before. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to automated systems, this EA delivers precision and performance you can trust. Save 30% now ($221) – pay only $499  in
Filter:
Mzwakhe Dela
312
Mzwakhe Dela 2025.11.29 09:50 
 

I’ve been using the Smart Stop Scanner since its release on the 4th of November 2025, and I’m genuinely impressed with how much clarity and efficiency it brings to my trading workflow. As a price action trader who confirms bias on the 1-hour and 4-hour charts but executes on the 5-minute chart, the Scanner has become invaluable. It consolidates stop-loss monitoring across multiple instruments into one panel, instantly detecting new, broken, and shifting stop levels. The precision alerts and state memory ensure I only get notified about meaningful structural changes, which keeps me focused on genuine opportunities rather than being distracted by noise. Importantly, I’ve found that new stop level notifications can be looked at in conjunction with other tools such as FXPower NG, which helps confirm trend direction while also revealing strength or weakness and divergence between currencies — adding another layer of confidence to my decision-making. The SL Percentage (ADR-based stop-loss distance) has been particularly impactful, giving me immediate insight into whether my setups are tight and efficient or riding strong momentum. Low SL% values highlight high R:R opportunities that fit perfectly with my intraday entries, while high SL% values help me lock in profits during peak momentum phases. Combined with its universal market compatibility and seamless integration with the Smart Stop Indicator and Manager, the Scanner feels like a multi-market radar that aligns perfectly with my market structure approach. It has elevated my confidence in execution, made my trading more systematic and disciplined, and when paired with FXPower NG, it provides a powerful synergy for confirming both structure and currency strength dynamics.

Legacy6
662
Legacy6 2025.11.19 21:47 
 

Once again, the team at Stein Investments has created another tool that is beneficial for traders to use. The Smart Stop Scanner is fantastic at using market structure to find reliable stop loss levels, based on that market structure. I have had the tool for a few days and already made profitable trades using it. The ease of use and understanding of the tools make for a quick learning curve. The team has already made multiple updates to the scanner which provide even more value. If you struggle with placing stop losses at reasonable areas based on the movement of the market, I highly suggest you give the scanner a try.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.11.20 09:22
Legacy6, thank you very much for taking the time to share this wonderful review. I’m glad to hear that the Smart Stop Scanner is already helping you find reliable stop-loss levels and profitable trades. Your feedback about the learning curve and the continuous updates means a lot, and it motivates me to keep improving the Smart Stop Series. I truly appreciate your support. 🙏🙂
Gerard Geilen
354
Gerard Geilen 2025.11.19 12:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.11.19 17:08
Gerard, thank you so much for taking the time to share this detailed review. Your feedback is incredibly valuable, especially since this is the very first review for the Smart Stop Scanner. I’m glad to hear the combination with the Smart Stop Manager works so well for your trading workflow, and I truly appreciate your trust in the Smart Stop Series. 🙏🙂
Reply to review