Smart Stop Scanner MT5

Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders

Overview

The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making.

How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified

Instead of relying on indicators, volatility bands, or arbitrary formulas, the Scanner uses a price-action-based model that detects breakouts, higher highs, and lower lows to locate realistic and structurally meaningful stop-loss zones. This approach mirrors how professional traders interpret market structure: clean, objective, and directly tied to the underlying price action.

Highlights

• Multi-asset precision

Works seamlessly on Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and exotic CFDs with full adaptive digit and tick-size handling. • Instant structural context

New, broken, and active stop-loss levels are detected in real time, including direction, formation time, and distance from price. • SL %ADR – adaptive stop quality rating

Each stop-loss level is compared to historical SL events of the same symbol. The adaptive color scale reveals whether a setup is very tight, tight, medium, wide, or very wide, based on statistically derived ranges – not arbitrary thresholds. • Dist % – real-time stop proximity

Shows how close price is to the active stop as a percentage of ADR, providing a universal distance metric that works across all asset classes. The value is displayed with an adaptive risk-color scale that immediately shows whether the stop is in danger, risk zone, comfortable range, safe, or very safe territory. • Formed Time (SL Creation Time)

Displays the exact candle where the stop-loss was created, providing instant clarity about freshness, reliability, and structural age. • Clean, stateless tooltips

Tooltips offer compact explanations for SL %ADR, Dist %, and stop-range classification, giving traders instant insight without cluttering the panel. • Robust alert system

Alerts fire only on meaningful events: new stop, broken stop, or critical distance. No noise, no duplicates – perfect for disciplined intraday or multi-asset setups.

Why It Matters

Every trader uses stop-losses, but almost nobody has a systematic way to evaluate them. The Smart Stop Scanner solves this problem by transforming raw levels into contextual insight:

• Where structure-based stops emerge • How strong they are (SL %ADR) • How close price is to breaking them (Dist %) • When they were formed • Whether they are still valid or already broken

Instead of guessing, traders see the full stop-loss landscape at a glance and make decisions with clarity and confidence.

Smart Stop Ecosystem

The Smart Stop Scanner is part of the integrated Smart Stop lineup:

Smart Stop Indicator – on-chart market-structure stop logic

Smart Stop Scanner – multi-symbol stop-loss monitoring

Smart Stop Manager – automated execution of recommended stops

Full FAQ of the Smart Stop Series:

Smart Stop – Full FAQ

User Inputs

Maximum symbols to scan – size of the dashboard

– size of the dashboard Scanning timeframe – global timeframe for SL logic

– global timeframe for SL logic Symbol filter list – monitor specific instruments only

– monitor specific instruments only Panel filtering – choose which symbols appear in the panel

– choose which symbols appear in the panel Status colors – customize Valid/New/Broken/Alert colors

– customize Valid/New/Broken/Alert colors Alert settings – new/broken/distance + popup/email/push/sound

– new/broken/distance + popup/email/push/sound ADR period – averaging period for volatility normalization

– averaging period for volatility normalization Distance threshold – Dist-% level that triggers warnings

– Dist-% level that triggers warnings Debug mode – extended logging for analysis

More Resources

All tutorials, guides, and live examples can be found here:

Stein Investments – Central Knowledge Hub

Follow live demonstrations and in-depth walkthroughs on YouTube:

Stein Investments – YouTube

SEO Keywords

smart stop scanner, market structure stop loss, multi-symbol stop tool, adr stop logic, adaptive stop loss model, forex stop dashboard, crypto stop scanner, gold stop loss system, professional risk tool, breakout stop logic, structural stop levels, mt5 stop monitor