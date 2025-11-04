Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders
Overview
The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making.
How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified
Instead of relying on indicators, volatility bands, or arbitrary formulas, the Scanner uses a price-action-based model that detects breakouts, higher highs, and lower lows to locate realistic and structurally meaningful stop-loss zones. This approach mirrors how professional traders interpret market structure: clean, objective, and directly tied to the underlying price action.
Highlights
• Multi-asset precision
Works seamlessly on Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and exotic CFDs with full adaptive digit and tick-size handling.
• Instant structural context
New, broken, and active stop-loss levels are detected in real time, including direction, formation time, and distance from price.
• SL %ADR – adaptive stop quality rating
Each stop-loss level is compared to historical SL events of the same symbol. The adaptive color scale reveals whether a setup is very tight, tight, medium, wide, or very wide, based on statistically derived ranges – not arbitrary thresholds.
• Dist % – real-time stop proximity
Shows how close price is to the active stop as a percentage of ADR, providing a universal distance metric that works across all asset classes. The value is displayed with an adaptive risk-color scale that immediately shows whether the stop is in danger, risk zone, comfortable range, safe, or very safe territory.
• Formed Time (SL Creation Time)
Displays the exact candle where the stop-loss was created, providing instant clarity about freshness, reliability, and structural age.
• Clean, stateless tooltips
Tooltips offer compact explanations for SL %ADR, Dist %, and stop-range classification, giving traders instant insight without cluttering the panel.
• Robust alert system
Alerts fire only on meaningful events: new stop, broken stop, or critical distance. No noise, no duplicates – perfect for disciplined intraday or multi-asset setups.
Why It Matters
Every trader uses stop-losses, but almost nobody has a systematic way to evaluate them. The Smart Stop Scanner solves this problem by transforming raw levels into contextual insight:
• Where structure-based stops emerge
• How strong they are (SL %ADR)
• How close price is to breaking them (Dist %)
• When they were formed
• Whether they are still valid or already broken
Instead of guessing, traders see the full stop-loss landscape at a glance and make decisions with clarity and confidence.
Smart Stop Ecosystem
The Smart Stop Scanner is part of the integrated Smart Stop lineup:
Smart Stop Indicator – on-chart market-structure stop logic
Smart Stop Scanner – multi-symbol stop-loss monitoring
Smart Stop Manager – automated execution of recommended stops
Full FAQ of the Smart Stop Series:
Smart Stop – Full FAQ
User Inputs
- Maximum symbols to scan – size of the dashboard
- Scanning timeframe – global timeframe for SL logic
- Symbol filter list – monitor specific instruments only
- Panel filtering – choose which symbols appear in the panel
- Status colors – customize Valid/New/Broken/Alert colors
- Alert settings – new/broken/distance + popup/email/push/sound
- ADR period – averaging period for volatility normalization
- Distance threshold – Dist-% level that triggers warnings
- Debug mode – extended logging for analysis
More Resources
All tutorials, guides, and live examples can be found here:
Stein Investments – Central Knowledge Hub
Follow live demonstrations and in-depth walkthroughs on YouTube:
Stein Investments – YouTube
I’ve been using the Smart Stop Scanner since its release on the 4th of November 2025, and I’m genuinely impressed with how much clarity and efficiency it brings to my trading workflow. As a price action trader who confirms bias on the 1-hour and 4-hour charts but executes on the 5-minute chart, the Scanner has become invaluable. It consolidates stop-loss monitoring across multiple instruments into one panel, instantly detecting new, broken, and shifting stop levels. The precision alerts and state memory ensure I only get notified about meaningful structural changes, which keeps me focused on genuine opportunities rather than being distracted by noise. Importantly, I’ve found that new stop level notifications can be looked at in conjunction with other tools such as FXPower NG, which helps confirm trend direction while also revealing strength or weakness and divergence between currencies — adding another layer of confidence to my decision-making. The SL Percentage (ADR-based stop-loss distance) has been particularly impactful, giving me immediate insight into whether my setups are tight and efficient or riding strong momentum. Low SL% values highlight high R:R opportunities that fit perfectly with my intraday entries, while high SL% values help me lock in profits during peak momentum phases. Combined with its universal market compatibility and seamless integration with the Smart Stop Indicator and Manager, the Scanner feels like a multi-market radar that aligns perfectly with my market structure approach. It has elevated my confidence in execution, made my trading more systematic and disciplined, and when paired with FXPower NG, it provides a powerful synergy for confirming both structure and currency strength dynamics.