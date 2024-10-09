Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs

Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift.

Main functions:

Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market.

And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating sell.



It is recommended to use a time period of at least 5 minutes for trading to avoid frequent trading signals due to small fluctuations.



You can also turn on signal prompts to avoid missing the best trading opportunity.



This indicator can not only predict the trend market well, but also profit in a wide range of volatile market conditions.



This indicator is based on the principle of simplicity and is suitable for traders at different stages.

matters needing attention:

Alpha Trend sign has clear entry and exit signals, and it is not recommended to operate against the trend to avoid losses.



Alpha Trend sign is a particularly mature indicator, and our team has one person each. Using it can achieve stable profitability.
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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