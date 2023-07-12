Candle Binary Scalper

Trend smoothness - Smoothing of the used trend



- Smoothing of the used trend Distance - Distance from candles to arrows

- Distance from candles to arrows Width - Width of signal bars

- Width of signal bars Count Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart.

- The number of indicator bars on the chart. Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email - Use alerts when signal points appear.

- Use alerts when signal points appear. Sound file signal - Sound file for the signal arrow.

- is a technical analysis product for forex and binary options.Includes several technical indicators combined into a trading system.Suitable for manual trading within a trend, for scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments.Recommended Timeframes for trading M15, M30, H1 and H4, M5 and M1 should be used in case of high volatility. There are several types of alerts.The optimal settings have already been selected for each Time Frame, in the parameters you can change the appearance and enable alerts.The indicator uses trend bands to send signals.Blue ribbons and arrows for long trades.(Buy)Red ribbons and arrows for short trades. (Sell)The principle of the indicator is to give signals to openshort term deals. Arrows do not redraw. The bars are an indicator of a significant price change on a signal.Trades can be opened on any signal arrow as long as there is a trend tape in the same direction.Set stop loss a few pips above the trend line for short trades (Sell), and a few pips lower for long trades (Buy).Set take profit from half to the entire length of the previous candle.Close positions when changing the trend tape, and do not trade against it.