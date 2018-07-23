Magic Balance

The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not.

The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph.

button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel

button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size





Statistic of trades

1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades;

2 line - the number of all closed trades, the percentage of profitable trades and the total profit;

3 line - the number of closed "BUY" trades, the percentage of profitable trades and the profit;

4 line - the number of closed "SELL" trades, the percentage of profitable trades and the profit;

5 line - the profit factor and expected payoff;

6 line - the maximum balance drawdown and the maximum time to go out from drawdown in days





Filters of trades