New, more accurate version of the Xmaster indicator. More than 200 traders from around the world have conducted more than 15,000 tests of different combinations of this indicator on their PCs in order to get the most effective and accurate formula. And here we present to you the "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator, which shows accurate signals and does not repaint. This indicator also sends signals to the trader by email and push. With the arrival of each new tick, it constantly analyzes the market by more than 75 parameters and shows the trader accurate buy and sell signals. Also, with the help of this indicator, you can see in which direction the trend is now going in order to open deals in the right direction.

How does the new "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator work and what makes it different from the old version?

First of all, it is the most optimized market analysis algorithm that has been tested more than 15,000 times by different traders around the world.

Secondly, this indicator is equipped with unique algorithmic filters for false signals, which makes it a very useful tool for every trader. It is especially suitable for trading with a scalping strategy, since it is very important to understand the daily direction of the price. And this new indicator shows it very well.

And thirdly, this new indicator "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint", unlike the old versions, sends signals to email and push. Equipping your trading strategy with such a professional tool, you will definitely get a huge advantage in trading and be able to use your trading opportunities as efficiently as possible.

Settings of the "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator