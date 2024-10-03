Order Blocks Breaker

5

Introducing Order Blocks Breaker, a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks—key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout.

MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/

This tool incorporates advanced features, including Fractals for detecting Market Shift Structure (MSS), along with the integration of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Balance Price Range (BPR). These enhancements make it easy to grasp the overall market structure, giving you a clearer edge in your trading decisions.

Alerts System:

  • 1st Alert: Get notified when the price enters an order block.
  • 2nd Alert: Receive a second alert when the price breaks through the order block.
  • 3rd Alert: Get a final alert once the price retests the broken order block.

By popular demand, Order Blocks Breaker now fully supports the 1-minute timeframe, a feature many traders have requested!

User-Friendly Settings:

  • You can easily use the default settings without much customization, aside from changing colors or font sizes.
  • For those who prefer to tweak the tool to suit their personal style, the settings are fully customizable.

Key Features:

  • Swing Lookback: Defines the lookback period to identify swing points for creating order blocks.
  • Show Last Bullish OB: Displays the most recent bullish order or breaker blocks on the chart.
  • Show Last Bearish OB: Displays the most recent bearish order or breaker blocks on the chart.
  • Use Candle Body: Option to use candle bodies instead of full candle ranges for defining order block areas, giving you more precise control.

Whether you're trading higher timeframes or scalping the 1M chart, Order Blocks Breaker is designed to help you understand the market like never before!

Feel free to reach out if you encounter any issues. Thank you!


Reviews 2
Arlunff34
137
Arlunff34 2024.12.03 11:52 
 

This tool is really useful. I like it very much.

gralucgg
186
gralucgg 2026.01.22 15:41 
 

Great indicator

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Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
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gralucgg
186
gralucgg 2026.01.22 15:41 
 

Great indicator

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2026.01.22 17:33
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚. Thank you.
Arlunff34
137
Arlunff34 2024.12.03 11:52 
 

This tool is really useful. I like it very much.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2025.03.10 18:58
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚. Thank you.
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